The MegaSack – What’s Coming This Week? PLUS Last Week’s Winners!

Tune in on the day to see which prize is on which day! But here are the things going into the MegaSack this week…

TailFin Bar Bag System

A bar bag system designed to be both stable and quickly removeable. The mount system means you retains bar space for things like lights. The CNC alloy handlebar mount system has a range of adjustment for a perfect fit, and the two-piece design keeps the bag away from the bars. You should get no movement and no headtube rub when it’s set in position. 100% waterproof with a 4kg weight limit recommendation for off-road.

VisioDry

This is a spray treatment for your glasses or goggles that will keep the rain from collecting on your lenses. Unlike similar treatments for car windscreens, Visio Dry works without the assistance of speed, meaning it will work even as you’re pootling along. An interesting option perhaps for those looking to avoid using tear offs, or anyone who likes to be able to see where they’re going in the rain. Which is everyone, right?

Julbo Forest Evo MIPS Helmet

As you’d expect from a company best known for its eyewear, this helmet has a dual stowage option for your glasses. It’s also got MIPS rotational impact protection, a Fidlock buckle, adjustable visor, and tons of ventilation. If this (rather excellent) colour combination doesn’t float your boat, there are five more understated colours to choose from, in three different sizes.

SQ Lab Contact Points Mega Bundle

Saddle, shorts, grips, bars, gloves and pedals? Yes, you could have all your contact points ergonomically and precisely suited just to you with this bundle from SQ Lab. The 6OX ERGOWAVE Team Saddle is designed to shift the bodyweight towards the sit bones and to follow the pedalling movement to mobilise the lower back and increase comfort. Different inserts can be used to adjust how firm it is. The 7OX 2.0 Pro Grips are designed for gravity riding to provide less arm pump and more comfort. Pair them with the 3OX Carbon Handlebars and choose between 9°, 12° or 16° Backsweep and three different Rise options. The 5OX Pedals have a slightly concave and outwardly rotated pedal surface to give an ergonomic position on the pedal is ensured, while three different axle lengths allow a physiologically natural foot position on the pedal, even for larger feet or a V-shaped foot position. The liner shorts ONE10 come with a thin and firm padding to minimise unnecessary pressure and friction that occur on long days in the saddle. Finally, the SQ-Gloves ONE10 Gloves have a waterproof, thin and flexible palm for protection against the cold. On cold days or in the rain, the rain cover can be pulled over the fingers, which is otherwise hidden at the top of the wrist. Slim and Wide ensure an optimal fit.

SKS Mudrocker Mudguard Set

Mega mudguards to keep the spray away, front and rear. Mounts solidly to your fork up front to keep you mud free without all the rattling. Suitable for full suspension bikes too, the rear attachment is made using rubberised Velcro straps on the seat stays of the rear triangle. Further protection is provided by the extender, which can optionally be pushed in towards the seat stay.



Week 2 Winners!

WINNER: Prian Patel

WINNER: Helen Stevenson

WINNER: James Godsmark

WINNER: Rich Hartley

WINNER: Murray Chapman

Congratulations to our winners this week. We’ll be in touch by email (The one you provided with your entry) this week to arrange your prize.

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024. Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Email Address *

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related