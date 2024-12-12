Day 9: WIN this Lazer Chase Helmet worth £180

Lazer Chase Helmet
- Price: £179.99
- From: Freewheel
This is a downhill certified full face helmet with Kineticore rotational impact protection built in. This is designed to reduce the effect of an impact on your brain while also reducing the impact of the helmet on the planet, by minimising the use of plastic.This also helps reduce the weight. It’s neck brace compatible, with D-Ring faster and breakaway visor. Available in a choice of 4 colours.
Today’s Question
Instructions
- Make sure you are logged in
- Enter your email address
- Answer today’s question
- Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
- Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
- Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.
If you are reading this you are not logged in.