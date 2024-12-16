Day 11: Julbo Forest Evo MIPS Helmet

Julbo Forest Evo MIPS Helmet
- Price: £170
- From: Julbo
As you’d expect from a company best known for its eyewear, this helmet has a dual stowage option for your glasses. It’s also got MIPS rotational impact protection, a Fidlock buckle, adjustable visor, and tons of ventilation. If this (rather excellent) colour combination doesn’t float your boat, there are five more understated colours to choose from, in three different sizes.
Today’s Question
Instructions
- Make sure you are logged in
- Enter your email address
- Answer today’s question
- Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
- Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
- Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.
