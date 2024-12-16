Day 11: Julbo Forest Evo MIPS Helmet

News

by 3

Julbo Forest Evo MIPS Helmet

As you’d expect from a company best known for its eyewear, this helmet has a dual stowage option for your glasses. It’s also got MIPS rotational impact protection, a Fidlock buckle, adjustable visor, and tons of ventilation. If this (rather excellent) colour combination doesn’t float your boat, there are five more understated colours to choose from, in three different sizes.

Today’s Question

Instructions

  • Make sure you are logged in
  • Enter your email address
  • Answer today’s question
  • Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
  • Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
  • Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

If you are reading this you are not logged in.

MegaSack 2024 Draw Index

Singletrack Weekly Word

Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024. Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go.

Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

More posts from Hannah

Home Forums Day 11: Julbo Forest Evo MIPS Helmet

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women
Viewing 3 posts - 1 through 3 (of 3 total)
  • Day 11: Julbo Forest Evo MIPS Helmet
  • cannondalem500
    Full Member

    Still seeing the day 10 question

    Posted 9 hours ago
    1
    sadexpunk
    Full Member

    i know it says that mate, but just click the question and it shows the day 11 question.

    Posted 9 hours ago
    matt_outandabout
    Full Member

    I am a fan of Julbo eyeware, so hopefully good as a bunnet too.

    Posted 9 hours ago
Viewing 3 posts - 1 through 3 (of 3 total)

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women