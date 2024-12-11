Day 8: Shimano GE700 and pedal bundle

Shimano GE700 and pedal bundle
- Price: £300
- From: Freewheel
This is a clippy pedal bundle for the gravity or enduro crew. You’ll get a highly reliable set of Shimano M8120 XT pedals, with platform for extra control, support and stability. Plus, you’ll get a pair of Shimano GE700 shoes to pair with them. Designed to offer a bit more flex than some clip-in shoes, the TORBAL 2.0 torsional midsole will allow your foot to bend a touch in corners, giving you more control. They’ve got a reinforced toe box to keep your little piggies protected, and a raised inner to give your ankle a touch of protection. An EVA midsole adds cushioning, while a long cleat channel gives plenty of adjustment room to get your position set just as you like it.
Today’s Question
Instructions
- Make sure you are logged in
- Enter your email address
- Answer today’s question
- Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
- Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
- Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.
