Day 8: Shimano GE700 and pedal bundle

CompetitionNews

by 3

Shimano GE700 and pedal bundle

This is a clippy pedal bundle for the gravity or enduro crew. You’ll get a highly reliable set of Shimano M8120 XT pedals, with platform for extra control, support and stability. Plus, you’ll get a pair of Shimano GE700 shoes to pair with them. Designed to offer a bit more flex than some clip-in shoes, the TORBAL 2.0 torsional midsole will allow your foot to bend a touch in corners, giving you more control. They’ve got a reinforced toe box to keep your little piggies protected, and a raised inner to give your ankle a touch of protection. An EVA midsole adds cushioning, while a long cleat channel gives plenty of adjustment room to get your position set just as you like it.

Today’s Question

Instructions

  • Make sure you are logged in
  • Enter your email address
  • Answer today’s question
  • Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
  • Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
  • Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

If you are reading this you are not logged in.

MegaSack 2024 Draw Index

Singletrack Weekly Word

Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024. Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go.

Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

More posts from Hannah

Home Forums Day 8: Shimano GE700 and pedal bundle

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women
Viewing 3 posts - 1 through 3 (of 3 total)
  • Day 8: Shimano GE700 and pedal bundle
  • sharkattack
    Full Member

    As a lifelong flat pedal rider I’ve been clip-curious all year and these shoes look great.

    Last time I tried clipping in I was perched on my toes and I hated it.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    tthew
    Full Member

    Without wishing to appear ungrateful, when, (ha!) I win is it also possible to choose the black colour option as well as the size? That grey definitely sub-optimal for UK mud conditions. 😀

    Posted 1 hour ago
    1
    matt_outandabout
    Full Member

    The ‘grey’ would soon tone down to ‘earth’ for me. #NeverWashShoes

    Posted 1 hour ago
Viewing 3 posts - 1 through 3 (of 3 total)

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women