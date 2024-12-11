Day 8: Shimano GE700 and pedal bundle

Shimano GE700 and pedal bundle

This is a clippy pedal bundle for the gravity or enduro crew. You’ll get a highly reliable set of Shimano M8120 XT pedals, with platform for extra control, support and stability. Plus, you’ll get a pair of Shimano GE700 shoes to pair with them. Designed to offer a bit more flex than some clip-in shoes, the TORBAL 2.0 torsional midsole will allow your foot to bend a touch in corners, giving you more control. They’ve got a reinforced toe box to keep your little piggies protected, and a raised inner to give your ankle a touch of protection. An EVA midsole adds cushioning, while a long cleat channel gives plenty of adjustment room to get your position set just as you like it.

Today’s Question

Instructions

Make sure you are logged in

Enter your email address

Answer today’s question

Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw

Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.

Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

If you are reading this you are not logged in.

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024. Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Email Address *

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related