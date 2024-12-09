Day 6: Gtechniq Ultimate Bike Care Kit

CompetitionNews

by 6

Gtechniq Ultimate Bike Care Kit

Whether you’ve a new bike you want to protect from the outset, or and old favourite that needs some love, this bike care bundle will have your bike looking its best. As well as cleaning products to get the muck off, you get a couple of different protection options. The Bike Ceramic will give your frame a protective coating to help it clear mud and grime for up to 24 months, while the Ceramic Quick Coat will give up to 6 months of protection. Both are compatible with and can be used in addition to any frame wrap you may choose.

Today’s Question

Instructions

  • Make sure you are logged in
  • Enter your email address
  • Answer today’s question
  • Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
  • Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
  • Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

If you are reading this you are not logged in.

Singletrack Weekly Word

Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024. Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go.

Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

More posts from Hannah

Home Forums Day 6: Gtechniq Ultimate Bike Care Kit

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women
Viewing 6 posts - 1 through 6 (of 6 total)
  • Day 6: Gtechniq Ultimate Bike Care Kit
  • 1
    Bazz
    Full Member

    Am I being dim (always possible)? But the members megasack entry bit seems to be missing.

    Posted 45 minutes ago
    doomanic
    Full Member

    It was there until I entered my name and email address…

    Posted 42 minutes ago
    Keando
    Full Member

    The same for me…

    The page shows 2 entry panels for the Day 6 prize, one above the other but no Megasack entry.

    Posted 40 minutes ago
    bassmandan
    Full Member

    ^ Likewise

    Posted 32 minutes ago
    1
    Mark
    Full Member

    Jeeeezus  That’s me putting the wrong form in. 2 mins and will be fixed.

    Posted 27 minutes ago
    Onzadog
    Free Member

    Is it me, or did I hear two different answers to the question in that vid?

    Posted 7 minutes ago
Viewing 6 posts - 1 through 6 (of 6 total)

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women