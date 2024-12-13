MegaSack Day 10: DT Swiss F1900 Wheelset

DT Swiss F1900 Wheelset
- Price: £199.99 per end
- From: Freewheel
Sold as the wheel for those with a tendency to smash, these are alloy wheels that will suit many riders. A good balance of strength and weight, offered at a great price, these have a 35mm external and 30mm internal width. Built in Europe with J Bend spokes and DT Swiss 370 hubs, these come with an 18 tooth DT Swiss Ratchet system, recommended for long travel bikes. Riders can swap to 36 or 54 tooth with optional ratchet kits (not included), and service their DT Swiss hubs tool free.
