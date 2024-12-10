Day 7: Madison Clothing DTE bundle

News

by 4

Here we go with another prize bundle! Are you feeling lucky?

Madison Clothing DTE bundle

  • Price: £11.99 (socks), £99.99 (trousers), £199.99 (jacket)
  • From: Freewheel

Defy the elements with this DTE clothing bundle. The tough 3-layer waterproof DTE jacket has huge side zips that double as pockets or vents, and wrist adjustments so you can strap yourself in and keep the rain out. The DTE 4-season trousers are floaty light for the most part, with waterproof bum and backs of thighs, to help keep the cold and damp at bay where it matters most. The lightweight fabric elsewhere dries quickly and won’t become too heavy if you do get caught in the rain. A pair of Isoler Merino socks shshould keep your toes warm and non sweaty – and give you a chance to push the limits of merino’s low-stink properties. Benji not included.

Today’s Question

Instructions

  • Make sure you are logged in
  • Enter your email address
  • Answer today’s question
  • Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
  • Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
  • Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

If you are reading this you are not logged in.

Singletrack Weekly Word

Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024. Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go.

Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

More posts from Hannah

Home Forums Day 7: Madison Clothing DTE bundle

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women
Viewing 4 posts - 1 through 4 (of 4 total)
  • Day 7: Madison Clothing DTE bundle
  • sharkattack
    Full Member

    I’d actually quite like to win this lot and I DEFINITELY got the answer wrong.

    Don’t click so fast everyone.

    Posted 43 minutes ago
    Mark
    Full Member

    Hang fire @sharkattack  you ‘may’ be able to have another go in 10 minutes 😉

    Posted 32 minutes ago
    cvilla
    Full Member

    i.e. read the question;)

    Posted 30 minutes ago
    martib
    Full Member

    Is it me or does Benji look like a serial killer in that picture above.

    Posted 24 minutes ago
Viewing 4 posts - 1 through 4 (of 4 total)

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women