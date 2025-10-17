Everything
Fresh Goods Friday 778: The Paging Ram Edition
Sponsored by Yellow Jersey
How and when to watch Red Bull Rampage ad-free (UPDATE: now Friday & Sunday)
The Red Bull Rampage 2025 competitors are onsite in Utah, starting the final countdown to the events
Boardman MTR 9.0 review
There's a whole swathe of folk who'll be very happy on board this Boardman
Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Series Rd10 results, highlight vids & talking points
The final World Cup DH of the year took place in Canada.
Why aren’t there any rights of way in Eire or Northern Ireland?
Jonathan Stearn explains why and describes the uphill struggle to get some rights to head off road
Fresh Goods Friday 777 Sponsored by Yellow Jersey: The Cycling Empire Edition
Who is history's greatest monkey?
The final DH World Cup: points, permutations & predictions
Bruni leads and needs to finish 3rd or better if Goldstone finishes in first place.
Become a Shareholder in Singletrack: Crowdfunding Now Live
We are crowdfunding the sustainable future of Singletrack and you can own a share of our business today. Don’t invest…
Staff Bike Check: James’ Deviate Highlander II
Check out Mr Vincent's more-playing less-monstertrucking Deviate Highlander II.
Lake Placid DH World Series Rd9 results, report and highlights vids
The penuiltimate World Cup DH of the year took place in USA. Here are the results, race report and highlights…
Strava takes on Garmin: a legal battle that could affect every* mountain biker
The fitness tracking giants are squaring off in court over patents, heatmaps, and segments – and it’s messy and complicated.…
Fresh Goods Friday 776: The Yes Ketchup Edition
Do you like tomatoes?
Orbea Wild M-Team review
This bike has a lot going for it. Full power Bosch, Fox X2 dampers. well rounded geometry... And it looks…
State of UK Downhill Racing: Havok Bike Park DH
This weekend’s race at Havok served as a reminder of how much fun it can be going to your local…
Record-breaking Three Peaks Cyclocross (plus new drivetrain spyshots!)
Lining up were a number of past winners of the event, many old hands (including one in the Vet70s and…
Staff (Race) Bike Check: Chipps’ Three Peaks CX-ready Genesis Vapour
Our Analogue Editor is heading for his 15th go at the legendary Three Peaks Cyclocross race tomorrow.
US Customs Issues WRO Against Giant Bikes for Forced Labor Violations
The biggest story of the week.
Fresh Goods Friday 775: The Steel Is Reel Edition
Do you reel? Not around the fountain. Reel on the socials medias. How do you feel about the reel?
1,044 mile cycling litter-pick in shape of a Lucozade bottle
Damien Gabet has cycled 22 days across England in the shape of a giant Lucozade bottle, while collecting litter from…
Giant Reign 1 long-term review
Giant is discreetly producing some really rather progressive mountain bikes these days. And for decent prices too.
Can AI recover your stolen bike?
Chris Place had his pride and joy nabbed, so turned to ChatGPT after police closed the case.
Lenzerheide DH World Series Rd8 results, report and highlights vids
The eighth World Cup DH of the year took place in Switzerland. Here are the results, race report and highlights…
Why you should stick the Merida EX Enduro on your bucket list
2025 was another cracker; the weather gods smiled on The EX and the racing and trails were top notch all…
Fresh Goods Friday 774: The Binge The Dinge Edition
For once there may actually be a genuine theme to this week's Fresh Goods Friday.
Red Bull Rampage to have separate men’s and women’s venues
Men will return to 2016/2017/2021 venue, women will head back to the Red Bull Formation 2022 venue.
DT Swiss’ new anti-pedal kickback ‘DF’ ratchet system
Choose your float: 0°, 10° or 20°. Retrofittable to all DT Ratchet DEG rear hubs too.
MPs & UK MTB Trail Alliance call for increase in MTBers’ access rights
Call establishing and extending cyclists' statutory access rights and removing landowner liabilities.
State of UK Enduro Racing: Llangollen
The final round of the Welsh Enduro Series took place at Llangollen over the weekend. Here’s Aran’s latest report of his enduro…
UCI XCO World Champs results, report and highlights vids
The 2025 XC World Champs took place in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Here are the results, reports and highlights vids.
New Akrigg vid: Up + Over
“I like finding the flow in horrendous rock gardens and slippery surfaces, and making it feel really smooth—that’s what gives…
How do you find new trails to ride?
Are you navigatin'? Because we're askin'. Is modern tech leading to a route finding revival?
Fresh Goods Friday 773: The Whole Nut Hang Edition
Be warned: this edition of FGF mostly contains things that are not cheap. Yes, even more than usual.
Blackline Exile MTB Trousers review
At £60 the Blackline Exile MTB Trousers have good VFM and - for the most part - perform well in…
Outta The Archive: 4X Bike Test from 2009
In a time before Down-Country there was an other MTB niche with not-much-travel but built for fun.
UCI Downhill World Champs results, report and highlights vids
The 2025 DH World Champs took place in the very steeps of Champery, Switzerland. Here are the results, reports and…
Issue 162: Gravel Schmavel
Taking a gravel bike to the freeride capital of the Alps might not be anyone’s first choice, but Sanny has…
Trans Caledonia 6-Day Enduro set for this time next year
"We’ll keep the focus on the good stuff with descending far outweighing the climbing."
Fresh Goods Friday 772: The Warld Chomps Edition
Up above the streets and houses, rainbows flying high. The streets and houses of Valais, Switzerland anyway.
Issue 162: Taking it e-asy? Not entirely.
Mark took one look at the soaring Alpine peaks and opted to use an ebike for his trip.
Issue 162: Les Gets, knocking it out of the park!
Go for the bike parks, stay for the awesome backcountry trails. Sanny finds that there’s more to the Portes du…
2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships schedule
It's mountain bike World Champs week! When are things happening exactly?
Issue 162: Enduro (now) > Downhill (then)
Benji reflects on Morzine’s past, present and future.
Les Gets DH World Series Rd7 results, report and highlights vids
The seventh World Cup DH of the year took place in France. Here are the results, race report and highlights…
Tailfin Bar Cage & Bag review
If you’re serious about bikepacking, on road or off, this system is up there with the best.
Fresh Goods Friday 771: The Everybody Loves Raymond Edition
Abnormal service is resumed.
New Shimano XTR pedals and the first new SPD cleat in 30* years!
Shimano releases a new XTR trail pedal, plus the first new SPD cleat in 30 years!
Issue 162: Good enough for ya?
Chipps reckons that bikes are good enough these days, aren’t they? But good enough for what?
Refer a friend to STW and save money together
Bikes are better with friends, and so is Singletrack. You know the drill – the best rides happen when you’ve…
Issue 162: What is Soul?
Do mountain bikes have soul? Does it need to be earned? Does it need to be retro? Or steel? Chipps…