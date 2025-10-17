Everything

Fresh Goods Friday 778: The Paging Ram Edition
Fresh Goods Friday 778: The Paging Ram Edition

October 17, 2025

How and when to watch Red Bull Rampage ad-free (UPDATE: now Friday & Sunday)
How and when to watch Red Bull Rampage ad-free (UPDATE: now Friday & Sunday)

October 15, 2025

The Red Bull Rampage 2025 competitors are onsite in Utah, starting the final countdown to the events

Boardman MTR 9.0 review
Boardman MTR 9.0 review

October 14, 2025

There's a whole swathe of folk who'll be very happy on board this Boardman

Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Series Rd10 results, highlight vids & talking points
Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Series Rd10 results, highlight vids & talking points

October 13, 2025

The final World Cup DH of the year took place in Canada.

Why aren’t there any rights of way in Eire or Northern Ireland?
Why aren’t there any rights of way in Eire or Northern Ireland?

October 11, 2025

Jonathan Stearn explains why and describes the uphill struggle to get some rights to head off road

Fresh Goods Friday 777 Sponsored by Yellow Jersey: The Cycling Empire Edition
Fresh Goods Friday 777 Sponsored by Yellow Jersey: The Cycling Empire Edition

October 10, 2025

Who is history's greatest monkey?

The final DH World Cup: points, permutations & predictions
The final DH World Cup: points, permutations & predictions

October 9, 2025

Bruni leads and needs to finish 3rd or better if Goldstone finishes in first place.

Become a Shareholder in Singletrack: Crowdfunding Now Live
Become a Shareholder in Singletrack: Crowdfunding Now Live

October 8, 2025

We are crowdfunding the sustainable future of Singletrack and you can own a share of our business today. Don’t invest…

Staff Bike Check: James’ Deviate Highlander II
Staff Bike Check: James’ Deviate Highlander II

October 7, 2025

Check out Mr Vincent's more-playing less-monstertrucking Deviate Highlander II.

Lake Placid DH World Series Rd9 results, report and highlights vids
Lake Placid DH World Series Rd9 results, report and highlights vids

October 6, 2025

The penuiltimate World Cup DH of the year took place in USA. Here are the results, race report and highlights…

Strava takes on Garmin: a legal battle that could affect every* mountain biker
Strava takes on Garmin: a legal battle that could affect every* mountain biker

October 4, 2025

The fitness tracking giants are squaring off in court over patents, heatmaps, and segments – and it’s messy and complicated.…

Fresh Goods Friday 776: The Yes Ketchup Edition
Fresh Goods Friday 776: The Yes Ketchup Edition

October 3, 2025

Do you like tomatoes?

Orbea Wild M-Team review
Orbea Wild M-Team review

October 2, 2025

This bike has a lot going for it. Full power Bosch, Fox X2 dampers. well rounded geometry... And it looks…

State of UK Downhill Racing: Havok Bike Park DH
State of UK Downhill Racing: Havok Bike Park DH

September 30, 2025
This weekend’s race at Havok served as a reminder of how much fun it can be going to your local…

Record-breaking Three Peaks Cyclocross (plus new drivetrain spyshots!)
Record-breaking Three Peaks Cyclocross (plus new drivetrain spyshots!)

September 29, 2025

Lining up were a number of past winners of the event, many old hands (including one in the Vet70s and…

Staff (Race) Bike Check: Chipps’ Three Peaks CX-ready Genesis Vapour
Staff (Race) Bike Check: Chipps’ Three Peaks CX-ready Genesis Vapour

September 27, 2025

Our Analogue Editor is heading for his 15th go at the legendary Three Peaks Cyclocross race tomorrow.

US Customs Issues WRO Against Giant Bikes for Forced Labor Violations
US Customs Issues WRO Against Giant Bikes for Forced Labor Violations

September 26, 2025

The biggest story of the week.

Fresh Goods Friday 775: The Steel Is Reel Edition
Fresh Goods Friday 775: The Steel Is Reel Edition

September 26, 2025

Do you reel? Not around the fountain. Reel on the socials medias. How do you feel about the reel?

1,044 mile cycling litter-pick in shape of a Lucozade bottle
1,044 mile cycling litter-pick in shape of a Lucozade bottle

September 25, 2025

Damien Gabet has cycled 22 days across England in the shape of a giant Lucozade bottle, while collecting litter from…

Giant Reign 1 long-term review
Giant Reign 1 long-term review

September 24, 2025

Giant is discreetly producing some really rather progressive mountain bikes these days. And for decent prices too.

Can AI recover your stolen bike?
Can AI recover your stolen bike?

September 23, 2025

Chris Place had his pride and joy nabbed, so turned to ChatGPT after police closed the case.

Lenzerheide DH World Series Rd8 results, report and highlights vids
Lenzerheide DH World Series Rd8 results, report and highlights vids

September 22, 2025

The eighth World Cup DH of the year took place in Switzerland. Here are the results, race report and highlights…

Why you should stick the Merida EX Enduro on your bucket list
Why you should stick the Merida EX Enduro on your bucket list

September 20, 2025

2025 was another cracker; the weather gods smiled on The EX and the racing and trails were top notch all…

Fresh Goods Friday 774: The Binge The Dinge Edition
Fresh Goods Friday 774: The Binge The Dinge Edition

September 19, 2025

For once there may actually be a genuine theme to this week's Fresh Goods Friday.

Red Bull Rampage to have separate men’s and women’s venues
Red Bull Rampage to have separate men’s and women’s venues

September 19, 2025

Men will return to 2016/2017/2021 venue, women will head back to the Red Bull Formation 2022 venue.

DT Swiss’ new anti-pedal kickback ‘DF’ ratchet system
DT Swiss’ new anti-pedal kickback ‘DF’ ratchet system

September 18, 2025

Choose your float: 0°, 10° or 20°. Retrofittable to all DT Ratchet DEG rear hubs too.

MPs & UK MTB Trail Alliance call for increase in MTBers’ access rights
MPs & UK MTB Trail Alliance call for increase in MTBers’ access rights

September 17, 2025

Call establishing and extending cyclists' statutory access rights and removing landowner liabilities.

State of UK Enduro Racing: Llangollen
State of UK Enduro Racing: Llangollen

September 16, 2025

The final round of the Welsh Enduro Series took place at Llangollen over the weekend. Here’s Aran’s latest report of his enduro…

UCI XCO World Champs results, report and highlights vids
UCI XCO World Champs results, report and highlights vids

September 15, 2025

The 2025 XC World Champs took place in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Here are the results, reports and highlights vids.

New Akrigg vid: Up + Over
New Akrigg vid: Up + Over

September 14, 2025

“I like finding the flow in horrendous rock gardens and slippery surfaces, and making it feel really smooth—that’s what gives…

How do you find new trails to ride?
How do you find new trails to ride?

September 13, 2025

Are you navigatin'? Because we're askin'. Is modern tech leading to a route finding revival?

Fresh Goods Friday 773: The Whole Nut Hang Edition
Fresh Goods Friday 773: The Whole Nut Hang Edition

September 12, 2025

Be warned: this edition of FGF mostly contains things that are not cheap. Yes, even more than usual.

Blackline Exile MTB Trousers review
Blackline Exile MTB Trousers review

September 11, 2025

At £60 the Blackline Exile MTB Trousers have good VFM and - for the most part - perform well in…

Outta The Archive: 4X Bike Test from 2009
Outta The Archive: 4X Bike Test from 2009

September 9, 2025

In a time before Down-Country there was an other MTB niche with not-much-travel but built for fun.

UCI Downhill World Champs results, report and highlights vids
UCI Downhill World Champs results, report and highlights vids

September 8, 2025

The 2025 DH World Champs took place in the very steeps of Champery, Switzerland. Here are the results, reports and…

Issue 162: Gravel Schmavel
Issue 162: Gravel Schmavel

September 7, 2025

Taking a gravel bike to the freeride capital of the Alps might not be anyone’s first choice, but Sanny has…

Trans Caledonia 6-Day Enduro set for this time next year
Trans Caledonia 6-Day Enduro set for this time next year

September 6, 2025

"We’ll keep the focus on the good stuff with descending far outweighing the climbing."

Fresh Goods Friday 772: The Warld Chomps Edition
Fresh Goods Friday 772: The Warld Chomps Edition

September 5, 2025

Up above the streets and houses, rainbows flying high. The streets and houses of Valais, Switzerland anyway.

Issue 162: Taking it e-asy? Not entirely.
Issue 162: Taking it e-asy? Not entirely.

September 5, 2025

Mark took one look at the soaring Alpine peaks and opted to use an ebike for his trip.

Issue 162: Les Gets, knocking it out of the park!
Issue 162: Les Gets, knocking it out of the park!

September 4, 2025

Go for the bike parks, stay for the awesome backcountry trails. Sanny finds that there’s more to the Portes du…

2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships schedule
2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships schedule

September 3, 2025

It's mountain bike World Champs week! When are things happening exactly?

Issue 162: Enduro (now) > Downhill (then)
Issue 162: Enduro (now) > Downhill (then)

September 3, 2025

Benji reflects on Morzine’s past, present and future.

Mibro GS Explorer S Watch review
Mibro GS Explorer S Watch review

September 2, 2025

We gave the Mibro GS Explorer S to our tame enduro racer Aran to see if he could fathom it…

Les Gets DH World Series Rd7 results, report and highlights vids
Les Gets DH World Series Rd7 results, report and highlights vids

September 1, 2025

The seventh World Cup DH of the year took place in France. Here are the results, race report and highlights…

Tailfin Bar Cage & Bag review
Tailfin Bar Cage & Bag review

August 30, 2025

If you’re serious about bikepacking, on road or off, this system is up there with the best.

Fresh Goods Friday 771: The Everybody Loves Raymond Edition
Fresh Goods Friday 771: The Everybody Loves Raymond Edition

August 29, 2025

Abnormal service is resumed.

New Shimano XTR pedals and the first new SPD cleat in 30* years!
New Shimano XTR pedals and the first new SPD cleat in 30* years!

August 28, 2025

Shimano releases a new XTR trail pedal, plus the first new SPD cleat in 30 years!

Issue 162: Good enough for ya?
Issue 162: Good enough for ya?

August 28, 2025

Chipps reckons that bikes are good enough these days, aren’t they? But good enough for what?

Refer a friend to STW and save money together
Refer a friend to STW and save money together

August 27, 2025

Bikes are better with friends, and so is Singletrack. You know the drill – the best rides happen when you’ve…

Issue 162: What is Soul?
Issue 162: What is Soul?

August 27, 2025

Do mountain bikes have soul? Does it need to be earned? Does it need to be retro? Or steel? Chipps…

