Editors’ Choice 2024: Madison Roam Windproof Jacket

The Madison Roam Windproof is a stretchy fit, wind resistant jacket that is easily compressible and packable and can be stuffed into its own pocket.

A lightweight ‘Lake Blue’ layer from Madison. A stretchy fit, wind resistant jacket that is easily compressible and packable and can be stuffed into its own pocket when not in use. You don’t have to then use it as a Hacky Sack, but the option is there. Features: DWR coating, roll down hood securement (is that a word?), two-way chunky front zip, elasticated cuffs and hood to keep drafts at bay.

Benji: “Although I don’t often buy cycling apparel very much anymore (Tech Editor doncha know) I am reluctant to recommend jackets that cost £100+ anymore. They just don’t really work. Or rather, they don’t really work once you’ve had them for a year or so. Not in the UK’s mild ‘n’ moist climate at any rate. I find myself either wearing a cheap chainstore waterproof jacket (if I’m going to be out for a long time in persistent rain) or this windproof jacket from Madison. I’ve worn this jacket more than any other garment this year. For something so light it’s been decently durable and non-snaggy rippy. Stop buying £200 waterproofs for mountain biking. Buy one of these jackets and a softshell jersey.”

Manufacturer’s Details

Sizes: S, M, L. XL, XXL

A super versatile stretch fit wind resistant packable jacket that saves the day when the weather turns bad and you need to get home in comfort

The lightweight construction means the jacket is compressible and packable and can be stuffed into it’s own pocket when not in use

Be protected from the wind in this jacket and if it does shower or there’s spray off the road or trail, you’ll be protected for a while by the refreshable C0 DWR coating

Roll down feature on the hood stops the parachute effect when you ride

Zipped chest pocket offers storage for valuables

A 2 way chunky front zipper is easy to use when you’re in a hurry

Elasticated cuffs and hood allow a fine tuned fit to stop the weather getting in

Spray from the back wheel of your bike is defended by the dropped hem and reflective inserts on the chest pocket help visibility to traffic

This product was selected for our Editors’ Choice Awards 2024

In the Editors’ Choice Awards we highlight our standout bikes and products from the past year. These are the bikes that we’d like to have in our sheds. These are the components and clothing that we still use long after the nominal test period has expired. This is the good stuff.

To make the cut, each thing must have proven itself out on the trails. They’ve got to have been reliable and ride-enhancing. We don’t do technology for technology’s sake. Nor are we overly swayed by showy, high price tags and bling materials. That said, we don’t prioritise anything solely because it’s cheaper than its rivals. Nor do we penalise a genuinely great product if it is conspicuously expensive. Performance is what matters in Editor’s Choice.

This was a star performers of The Class of 2024.

Review Info

Brand: Madison Product: Roam Men's Lightweight Windproof Packable Jacket From: Freewheel Price: £69.99 Tested: by Benji for 8 months

