Vote Now! Most Desirable Mountain Bike – Singletrack World Awards 2024

Which bike do you most lust after? Which is the coolest mountain bike machine released in the past year? Simple, huh? Oh, if only it were…

These aren’t the bikes that you dreamt of when you were a teenager, these are the bikes you can go out and buy, now. There’s still plenty of innovative technology in all of these bikes, showing it’s more than just a pretty paint job that floats your boats. Although nice paint is always nice.

We’ve got three finalists for you in this category.

Atherton S.170

Yep, them again! Atherton Bikes had last year’s winning bike (essentially the carbon version of this metal machine). The S.170 may not be its latest offering (that’s the new Atherton S.150) but it’s still the model that most folk lust after. Read our Atherton S.170 first ride review.

Amflow PL Carbon

By far the most industry-disrupting release of 2024. The totally new everything-everywhere-all-at-once Amflow PL Carbon is the first e-bike to host the monstrously powerful DJI Avinox motor. In many ways it is really the motor that people are desiring but you can’t have a motor without a bike attached! Read our Amflow PL Carbon Pro first ride review.

Yeti ASR

Yeti’s lightest ever full suspension bike. Oof. The latest Yeti ASR is a modern cross-country race bike with 115mm of flexstay delivered at the rear and a 120mm fork up front. As ever from Yeti, it is not exactly a budget-minded choice. But that doesn’t matter here. This award is about heart, not head. Read more about the Yeti ASR.

