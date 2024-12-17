Editors’ Choice 2024 – All our fave stuff of the year

The Singletrack Team pick their favourite products and bicycles from their year of riding. Benji’s Picks “Time to tally up. And it’s been another good year for keeping on keeping on. Bicycles continue to be rad. Riding them is even radder. According to my files, so far this year (end of October) I’ve mountain biked 7216km with an ascent total of 183,608m. And much to my surprise, I’ve done most of my rides on a…
