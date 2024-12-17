Editors’ Choice 2024 – All our fave stuff of the year

by 3

The Singletrack Team pick their favourite products and bicycles from their year of riding. Benji’s Picks “Time to tally up. And it’s been another good year for keeping on keeping on. Bicycles continue to be rad. Riding them is even radder. According to my files, so far this year (end of October) I’ve mountain biked 7216km with an ascent total of 183,608m. And much to my surprise, I’ve done most of my rides on a…

Author Profile Picture

Orange Switch 6er. Stif Squatcher. Schwalbe Magic Mary Purple Addix front. Maxxis DHR II 3C MaxxTerra rear. Coil fan. Ebikes are not evil. I have been a writer for nigh on 20 years, a photographer for 25 years and a mountain biker for 30 years. I have written countless magazine and website features and route guides for the UK mountain bike press, most notably for the esteemed and highly regarded Singletrackworld. Although I am a Lancastrian, I freely admit that West Yorkshire is my favourite place to ride. Rarely a week goes by without me riding and exploring the South Pennines.

  • Editors’ Choice 2024 – All our fave stuff of the year
  • mashr
    Full Member

    About Benji’s Max Protection mudguard: “NOTE: MAX PROTECTION NOT SUITABLE FOR AGGRESSIVE / DH RIDING” and this is because they’ve been known to fall apart

    Posted 11 hours ago
    matt_outandabout
    Full Member

    The Fox googles may be good, but they are a ‘strong’ look….

    Posted 11 hours ago
    chakaping
    Full Member

    The Fox googles may be good, but they are a ‘strong’ look….

    They’re actually the item I’m mostly likely to buy (when they’re 70% off).

    Good to see the WTB Verdict getting a well-deserved shout out – my favourite tyre by some distance.

    Posted 11 hours ago
