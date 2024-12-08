If the words ‘the great hack’, ‘Tractor Trumps, Glos Rules’, or ‘Big Hitters’ mean nothing to you, then you should probably move along and go and ride an actual bike. Is this a plumbing forum? Is anyone here not in IT? IANAL, or Louise. Test your lurking knowledge, it’s the Forum IYKYK crossword. If that was all too difficult, here are some revision notes.
Managing Editor
I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.More posts from Hannah
Home › Forums › Crossword: The Forum IYKYK Edition
You must be logged in to reply to this topic.
Spread the word:
Spread the word: