If the words ‘the great hack’, ‘Tractor Trumps, Glos Rules’, or ‘Big Hitters’ mean nothing to you, then you should probably move along and go and ride an actual bike. Is this a plumbing forum? Is anyone here not in IT? IANAL, or Louise. Test your lurking knowledge, it’s the Forum IYKYK crossword. If that was all too difficult, here are some revision notes.

  Crossword: The Forum IYKYK Edition
    ossify
    Full Member

    Got most in under 2 minutes (I need to get out more) but can’t think of 6, 8 or 10… will probably kick myself soon 😉

    Edit: got 10. ofc, lolz

    Edit2: Ok, kicked myself. And the answer to the final question is: too much!

    Posted 5 hours ago
    sc-xc
    Full Member

    Got them all apart from the dog one quicky (although the phrasing of 4 down was strange).

    Posted 4 hours ago
    schmiken
    Full Member

    Didn't get 3 at first, had to check the revision notes (the shame!)

    Posted 4 hours ago
    scaredypants
    Full Member

    number 4 took a while – I always think in terms of rigidity rather than location

    Posted 4 hours ago
    keefmac
    Full Member

    Thanks, thats the best laugh I've had all week. All done in 4mins. First and only time I've completed one of these too.

    Posted 57 minutes ago
