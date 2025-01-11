Just before Christmas, the ‘pausing’ of the GT brand was announced. It seems like a good time to have yourself a trip down memory lane and see if you can fill in the blanks. Need a bit of a refresh? Here’s a video that might help (or might not, given the mis-spelling! Ahem.) https://youtu.be/jTrF_CjzF3M?si=VRur8u4BLFvX1nLV
Managing Editor
I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.More posts from Hannah
Home › Forums › Crossword: The GT Edition
You must be logged in to reply to this topic.
Spread the word:
Spread the word: