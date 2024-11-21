New Atherton S.150 launches today from £4,499

by 14

Hot outta the inbox is the news from Dyfi Valley that the Atherton S.150 trail bike is launching today. Here’s a quickie Press Relase.

The S.150 starts from £4,499.00 (€4,480.25, $4,742.70) for a full build.

Atherton Bikes launch the S.150: A hard-hitting, confidence-inspiring bike for those chasing fun on every ride.

Hot on the heels of the bonded aluminium S.170, Atherton Bikes has launched the S.150, It’s the perfect, fun all-rounder for playing in your local woods, tackling that Enduro or heading out on the kind of ride that could take you anywhere…

Responsive and playful with a mullet set-up, the S.150 turns on a dime. With 150mm travel on the rear and 160mm up front, you can boost off every lip and it eats up everything you can throw at it. Then, thanks to its efficient seated pedalling position, it climbs back up like a mountain goat.

The S.150’s geometry reflects its unmatchable racing pedigree. With 12 standard sizes, it is individually fitted to every rider for the ideal riding position when you sit on the bike. Your weight will be perfectly distributed so straight-away you’ll find yourself pushing the speed and leaning into turns a lot harder; this extra confidence makes for ridiculous amounts of fun on every ride! Whether you’re tearing loam out of the ground or acing a trail centre black, the S.150 begs you to ride it hard … so whether you’re 14 or 64 you’ll be grinning from ear to ear after every run.

“In over 20 years at the top of the World Cup circuit, we learnt that the smallest of geometry changes can make disproportionately large improvements. We were chasing the clock, but those performance benefits were always about confidence. We all know that the more confident we are, the better we ride. Now we’re in a position to deliver that to all our riders in a great performing and perfect-fitting product. Lately, I have seen my bike-mad teenager in the local woods and can confirm firsthand that it works in exactly the same way… the S.150 is a bike for all generations, we’ve always been about progression and perfect fit is central to that whatever your level.” - Dan Brown, Atherton Bikes CEO and Team Director of Atherton Racing

The S.150 is hand-built in Machynlleth, UK and uses the same state-of-the-art technology as the bomb-proof S.170 which launched in March this year. As you’d expect it is super durable, using lug and tube construction and Atherton’s bonding technology (patent pending). Tough yet lightweight 7075 aluminium alloy is 60-70% stronger in fatigue, tensile strength and hardness than the more commonly used 6061. The S.150 has not only passed the Cat 5 EFBE test, but more importantly the Atherton field-testing which encompasses the toughest bike park trails in the UK and plenty of off-piste gems.

In terms of ride-feel, Dave Weagle’s DW4 delivers a silky smooth, responsive ride that offers great pedalling performance perfect for those all-day epics. But point the S.150 downhill and it really comes to life, popping from turn to turn, charging through techy terrain and sending anything in sight. We challenge you not to have fun on this bike!

From the beginning of Atherton Bikes’ life as a company, we knew we wanted to make a range of bikes that could be ridden by kids pushing up at their local woods or up to the heights of the World Cup podium. We love the S.150; Brownie’s son Sennen has been one of our testers he’s already taken a few wins in his first races onboard the S.150, but I love it for a long, exploring trail rides that clear my head, then I finish with a couple of wild and fast descents at the Bike Park. I’ve already clocked up some of the best days riding I’ve had in years; this bike goes so well!” – Rachel Atherton

Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/OQsX0hyasU0

Launch video: https://youtu.be/bWy4nzFOk28

athertonbikes.com

Author Profile Picture

Orange Switch 6er. Stif Squatcher. Schwalbe Magic Mary Purple Addix front. Maxxis DHR II 3C MaxxTerra rear. Coil fan. Ebikes are not evil. I have been a writer for nigh on 20 years, a photographer for 25 years and a mountain biker for 30 years. I have written countless magazine and website features and route guides for the UK mountain bike press, most notably for the esteemed and highly regarded Singletrackworld. Although I am a Lancastrian, I freely admit that West Yorkshire is my favourite place to ride. Rarely a week goes by without me riding and exploring the South Pennines.

    rootes1
    Full Member

    The alu atherton bikes visually look so much nicer than their carbon offerings. Odd that given so many size options and their manufacturing process, they only offer 3 stack heights though.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    stcolin
    Free Member

    Mullet only? I’m out.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    1
    tall_martin
    Full Member

    I’d love a test ride in the bike park ?

    Posted 2 hours ago
    2
    5lab
    Free Member

    Odd that given so many size options and their manufacturing process, they only offer 3 stack heights though.

    how many stack heights do you need? given you can adjust it by adding a spacer under your stem I don’t see it as much of an issue.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    nwgiles
    Full Member

    how heavy is it?

    Posted 2 hours ago
    dirkpitt74
    Full Member

    Would be nice if they did a full 29’er.

    Never ridden a mullet, might see about hiring one next time I’m at Dyfi…..

    Posted 2 hours ago
    dirkpitt74
    Full Member

    @nwgiles
    how heavy is it?

    Around 16-16.5kg apparently.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    chrismac
    Full Member

    16kg according to the article on pb. I’m not sure why a trail bike needs to be built to cat 5 strength if your name isn’t atherton

    Posted 2 hours ago
    1
    nwgiles
    Full Member

    @dirk – Thank you

    Posted 2 hours ago
    Yak
    Full Member

    That looks great. No problem with 16kg or so as all the specs come with good kit. I can’t imagine Raaw or similar high end alu bikes are any lighter.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    fooman
    Full Member

    The alu atherton bikes visually look so much nicer than their carbon offerings. Odd that given so many size options and their manufacturing process, they only offer 3 stack heights though.

    I’m not so sure (though I admit I’m a fan of the carbon bike look) I saw one on at Gee Athertons talk and initially I thought it was an early prototype of the carbon model as if they were trying to figure out geo etc. What you don’t see from the photos is the bottom bracket area is very extended and square and gives downtube an odd looking angle as it floats a few cm from both the bb and headtube. In pretty much every photo, left or right, they’ve position the pedal to cover this area so it doesn’t look as pronounced. I thought it looked ‘unfinished’.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    andylc
    Free Member

    I used to be at least a little bothered about weight before. Just got a Canyon Strive, which is around 16kg (although that includes a bit of extra weight for the Shapeshifter).
    This things climbs so much better than my older lighter bike it’s unreal. Made me realise that within reason, weight doesn’t really matter.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    chakaping
    Full Member

    Well it certainly looks solid.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    1
    Yak
    Full Member

    I see what you mean from the pics above. I’m sure there are structural reasons to make that area large. Also improves the space in the front triangle so guessing any shock is fine + bottle?

    Posted 1 hour ago
