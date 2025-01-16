Subscribe Today To Get Singletrack World’s February Magazine Delivered!

Join us by midnight on 24th January to have your name on the list to receive a printed copy of February’s magazine.

Imagine yourself in February. It’s slightly better than January, but a long way behind March. We’re pretty sure February’s favourite colour is grey. What it needs is an injection of colour, a reminder that the sun will shine again, and a nudge in the direction of the shed. Check in on your bike – does it need a little TLC? Is it ready to go when the mood takes you? After a cup of tea with February’s issue of Singletrack World, you’ll probably be in the mood for a pedal. Join us by midnight on 24th January to have your name on the list to receive a printed copy. Already a member? Double check your delivery address if you’ve moved house recently!

What’s Inside Singletrack World Magazine Issue 159?

This issue’s cover is by Pete Scullion, capturing Joe Barnes racing the darkness to a fish supper below Beinn Damh. Even in the darkness, there is beauty.

Editorial: Fitting In

Chipps encourages us to get (just a bit) fitter.

UK Adventure: Tour de Farce

Lee Craigie and the Adventure Syndicate attempt to bring progress to bike-packing by taking it back to a simpler, sillier, time.

Behind The Scenes: Secret Diary Of Benjamin Haworth Age 47 3/4

What is a press launch these days? Who benefits? Who gets shortchanged? Are they immoral? Are they ecologically indefensible? Is he overthinking it all? Benji gives you a peek behind the scenes on a press launch.

International Adventure: Last Minute Tuscany

Sanny ditches the traditional endless planning of a bikepacking trip, and jumps all in last minute.

Column: Where are we going?

With geometry, that is. Benji opines on what is right and wrong with the world of mountain bikes right now.

UK Adventure: Handbagging

After a lifetime of thinking it could never happen for him, Neil Russell and friends set out to bag a Munro – on a handcycle.

MTB Culture: Digital Detox

Could you leave all of your electronic gadgets behind on a ride? No GPS, no Strava, no phone. How about three rides in a row? Chipps takes on the challenge.

Through The Grinder

If you rest you rust, and there’s no rest for the wicked… so no rust on this batch of wicked products then, tested by Singletrack gang.

MTB Culture: Calculated Risks

Hannah reveals the careful behind-the-scenes work that brings the wild spectacle of Red Bull Rampage to the masses.

Last Word: Staying young

Hannah’s nerves age a little as her husband chases youth.

