What happened in 2024? Which news got you clicking and reading? Welcome to the year that was 2024, in the top 10 most read news stories of the year.

In a nutshell: brands going bust and Red Bull spectacle.

1. Wiggle Chain Reaction Deal Falls Through: Mike Ashley Buys Name and IP

2. Hardline Canyon Gap Jump Is Out

3. Orange Bikes Announces ‘A New Dawn’

4. Concern for Kona as staff take down stand at Sea Otter

5. DEADLINE Midnight Tonight! Government Consults On Legalising Higher Powered Ebikes

6. Is NRW About To Close Coed Y Brenin?

7. Leaked document reveals MTB World Cup plans for 2025

8. Red Bull Rampage 2024: Finals Day and Men’s Results

9. Mass Rider Layoffs As Pon ‘Pauses’ GT Bicycles

10. How to watch Olympic mountain biking this Sunday & Monday

