Mass Rider Layoffs As Pon ‘Pauses’ GT Bicycles

Pon is reported to have ‘paused’ GT Bicycles. Alarm bells started ringing last week, as many GT sponsored BMX riders were told they couldn’t ride for GT next year. GT without BMX? It’s like gin without tonic. It appears the cull continues on the MTB side. We’ve yet to find a mountain bike rider who will confirm they’re riding for GT next year – though perhaps there will be transfer deals with other Pon brands? Many were also unable to comment on whether they’re not riding for GT – although Joey Gough went public on Instagram to announce her departure from GT.

Phil Kmetz of Skills With Phil provides more information, saying that GT staff have been trying to keep GT alive, but that Pon’s plan is to sell off the remaining inventory and pause the brand.

Ethan Donohoe also confirmed he’s leaving GT – though didn’t say anything more about the circumstances:

To be let go this late in the year is extra tough – by now most brands have made plans for next year’s riders. Any GT riders looking for a ride for 2025 are going to have their work cut out. As well as having some of the biggest names in BMX on their books, GT also have well known mountain bike riders like Brage Vestavik, Wyn Masters, Tyler McCaul and Eliott Lapotre (whose tree-top shenanigans surely couldn’t have been published at a better time?).

And of course, there’s Hans Rey – who survived the previous rebirth of GT to remain with the brand and be one of the longest continuously sponsored riders ever. GT pulled back from much of the elite level racing last year, re-focussing on grassroots racing, where yet more riders are uncertain about their future. If that grassroots support is being lost, it’ll be an especially sad day. We’ve asked GT Bicycles for the official word on what’s happening, and we’ll update you when we hear more.

Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

  • hot_fiat
    Free Member

    Oh poo.

    Posted 49 minutes ago
    mboy
    Free Member

    I had quite a chat with Hans Rey at the Malverns this year… It was certainly a very surreal moment, having been a fan of his since I first saw him in early 90’s MBUK articles. I still have a copy of “Monkey see, monkey do” on VHS somewhere…

    Hans Rey without GT doesn’t seem quite right somehow… In fact, the MTB and BMX scenes full stop without GT don’t seem quite right!

    Posted 46 minutes ago
    bitmuddytoday
    Free Member

    Shame. Been seeing less and less GT’s on the trails for a long time. Just looked at the website, not much that is desirable on there, although pricing is more competitive than some. Guess Pon have bigger more successful brands to put recourses into.

    Posted 44 minutes ago
