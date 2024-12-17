Mass Rider Layoffs As Pon ‘Pauses’ GT Bicycles

Pon is reported to have ‘paused’ GT Bicycles. Alarm bells started ringing last week, as many GT sponsored BMX riders were told they couldn’t ride for GT next year. GT without BMX? It’s like gin without tonic. It appears the cull continues on the MTB side. We’ve yet to find a mountain bike rider who will confirm they’re riding for GT next year – though perhaps there will be transfer deals with other Pon brands? Many were also unable to comment on whether they’re not riding for GT – although Joey Gough went public on Instagram to announce her departure from GT.

Phil Kmetz of Skills With Phil provides more information, saying that GT staff have been trying to keep GT alive, but that Pon’s plan is to sell off the remaining inventory and pause the brand.

Ethan Donohoe also confirmed he’s leaving GT – though didn’t say anything more about the circumstances:

To be let go this late in the year is extra tough – by now most brands have made plans for next year’s riders. Any GT riders looking for a ride for 2025 are going to have their work cut out. As well as having some of the biggest names in BMX on their books, GT also have well known mountain bike riders like Brage Vestavik, Wyn Masters, Tyler McCaul and Eliott Lapotre (whose tree-top shenanigans surely couldn’t have been published at a better time?).

And of course, there’s Hans Rey – who survived the previous rebirth of GT to remain with the brand and be one of the longest continuously sponsored riders ever. GT pulled back from much of the elite level racing last year, re-focussing on grassroots racing, where yet more riders are uncertain about their future. If that grassroots support is being lost, it’ll be an especially sad day. We’ve asked GT Bicycles for the official word on what’s happening, and we’ll update you when we hear more.

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024. Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Email Address *

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related