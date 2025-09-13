New Akrigg vid: Up + Over

“I like finding the flow in horrendous rock gardens and slippery surfaces, and making it feel really smooth—that’s what gives me a buzz.”
We tend not to run stories on videos as they’re kinda everywhere but… this one is Akrigg on Arran.
Chris chose a 5km trail from the beach near Brodick Castle to the summit of Meall Breac on the Isle of Arran. The route involves climbing through forest and across open hillside, with a final kick up towards the summit.
Chris is riding a Whyte Kado, which is a bike we’ll be reviewing in the next issue of Singletrack Magazine. Which is nice.
Videography Will Evans | Photography Dan Milner