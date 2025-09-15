UCI XCO World Champs results, report and highlights vids

The 2025 XC World Champs took place in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Here are the results, reports and highlights vids.

RACE HIGHLIGHTS, Elite Women:

RACE HIGHLIGHTS, Elite Men:

2025 XCO World Champs: Women’s Elite results

Rank Nation Name Time Gap 1 SWE RISSVEDS Jenny 1:21:35 +0:00 2 NZL MAXWELL Samara 1:21:53 +0:18 3 SUI KELLER Alessandra 1:22:31 +0:56 4 GBR RICHARDS Evie 1:22:43 +1:08 5 USA BLUNK Savilia 1:23:21 +1:46 6 NED PIETERSE Puck 1:23:36 +2:01 7 ITA BERTA Martina 1:23:56 +2:21 8 SUI FORCHINI Ramona 1:24:08 +2:33 9 GER GRAF Nina 1:24:19 +2:44 10 SUI KOLLER Nicole 1:24:33 +2:58

2025 XCO World Champs: Men’s Elite results

Rank Nation Name Time Gap 1 RSA HATHERLY Alan 1:30:30 +0:00 2 ITA AVONDETTO Simone 1:31:18 +0:48 3 FRA KORETZKY Victor 1:31:21 +0:51 4 SUI SCHATTI Luca 1:31:23 +0:53 5 SUI FLUCKIGER Mathias 1:31:27 +0:57 6 DEN ANDREASSEN Simon 1:31:36 +1:06 7 ITA BRAIDOT Luca 1:32:01 +1:31 8 ITA FONTANA Filippo 1:32:46 +2:16 9 SUI COLOMBO Filippo 1:33:08 +2:38 10 SUI PUNTENER Fabio 1:33:18 +2:48

Race report and photos courtesy of Valais.ch/UCISWpix.com:

Jenny Rissveds and Alasn Hatherly Crowned World Champions in Crans-Montana

Saturday 13 September 2025 – Day three of the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike Olympic Cross-country World Championships in Crans-Montana was packed with emotion, combining standout performances from Swiss riders with a festive atmosphere in the heart of the resort.

In the U23 Men’s race, Switzerland’s Finn Treudler (22) delivered a commanding performance from start to finish. Fully in control throughout, he crossed the line in tears of joy, carried by the cheers of an ecstatic home crowd. Canada’s Cole Punchard (22) followed 54 seconds back, while Denmark’s Gustav Pedersen (21) completed the podium at +2:14.

The Elite Women’s race brought even more drama, cheered on by thousands of spectators along the course. After a thrilling three-way battle, Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds (31) powered to victory, securing her first Elite World Championship title—nine years after her Olympic gold in Rio 2016. She was joined on the podium by New Zealand’s Samara Maxwell (24) in second place and Switzerland’s Alessandra Keller (29), who fought determinedly to claim bronze to the delight of the home fans waving a sea of red-and-white flags.

Sunday, September 14, 2025 -Crans-Montana came alive this Sunday with the Olympic Cross-Country (XCO) finals, the thrilling climax of the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Valais. Over four days of high-level competition on the High Plateau, the Valais resort welcomed the world’s best mountain bikers and thousands of spectators for an extraordinary sporting and cultural spectacle.

A demanding and spectacular course

At the heart of the resort, the Crans-Montana XCO course fully delivered on the expectations of a World Championship. Intense, technical, and natural, it offered a challenge for the riders and a show for the spectators. Key sections captured everyone’s attention: the monumental stone blocks of the “Rock Garden,” the wooded challenges of the “Timber Garden,” the breathtaking “Waterfall” descent, and the new loop along the Chermignon Lake dam, set within a major fan zone. These elements gave the circuit a unique character and created unforgettable moments for all.

The final day brought a thrilling conclusion with the U23 Women’s race followed by the Elite Men’s. Backed by a passionate and enthusiastic crowd, the races delivered drama, intensity, and emotion.

In the U23 Women’s race, unstoppable Canadian Isabella Holmgren (20) produced a masterful performance. Already victorious in the Short Track in Zermatt earlier in the week, she crossed the line in Crans-Montana with a commanding lead of over two minutes ahead of American Vida Lopez de San Roman (19). Italian Valentina Corvi (20) fought hard to secure third place. Holmgren now achieves the U23 XCC/XCO double for the second year in a row, confirming her status as a rising star in women’s cycling.

South African Alan Hatherly (29) brilliantly defended his Elite title, taking an early lead and finishing with a 48-second advantage. The fight for the remaining podium spots kept spectators on edge until the very end. Swiss riders Mathias Flückiger (37) and Luca Schätti (25) were in contention for much of the race, but Italian Simone Avondetto (25) staged a remarkable comeback to claim second place. In a thrilling final sprint, Frenchman Victor Koretzky (31) snatched the final podium spot, narrowly edging out the Swiss duo.

Honouring Nino Schurter’s extraordinary career

For his final World Championships, Nino Schurter had the honor of presenting the medals and handing the rainbow jersey to Alan Hatherly—a powerful symbol of the passing of the torch and the legacy he leaves in mountain biking. On stage, several key figures from his career appeared wearing the national team jerseys he donned for his ten UCI World titles. This emotional moment celebrated an exceptional career and provided a memorable finale to a truly unique edition of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

valais2025.ch

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024.

Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Keep up to date and get our best editorial in your inbox. Remove ads