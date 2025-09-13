How do you find new trails to ride?

Are you navigatin’? Because we’re askin’. Is modern tech leading to a route finding revival?
Who remembers the good (bad) old days of mountain biking when trail centres and bike parks didn’t really exist? When the only way of finding new places to ride was following route guides from magazines or books? Stopping every few minutes to unfurl your OS map to check your progress and next steps.
Basically it was a right PITA and I, for one, am glad to see the back of such faff and frustration.
Latest Singletrack Merch
Buying and wearing our sustainable merch is another great way to support Singletrack
But we all still want to ride new stuff, don’t we? The issue is: how?
Personally speaking, my main modus operandi for local-ish stuff is scouring Strava Heatmap and using an ebike to have a nosey. If I’m daring to head into territory further afield (ie. a few hours drive away) then there’s a bit more at stake. No one wants to waste their time (and petrol money) on disappointing terrain. This is why we find ourselves riding the same old stuff all of the time! Typically I try to tap up anyone that I know lives near the target area and probe them for pointers to the Good Stuff (they do the same to me).
Anyway… once you have got a hitlist of trails – or a complete route – in mind, how do you go about navigating your way on the day? Typically I either create and/or then download a .gpx into my phone and open it in GPX Viewer app. I create .gpx files in GPX Studio by the way.
Very occasionally I mount my phone on my stem to reduce the amount of stopping and faffing to get phone out. I have also just got a Garmin Edge MTB to try out, which looks promising. There are also GPS watches as an option, which some people are fine with but I have concerns of route legibility and battery life.
How do you do it?
Over to you. What are the ways you find – and follow – new places to ride? Or if you don’t, do you want to? What sort of info – and technology – would you be interested in? Has the era of ebikes had an effect on people’s willingness to explore new stuff?
To relate to stuff we’re talking about in Singletrack HQ, should we think about bringing back route guides? How about tagging photos with their location (Google map pin? OS grid ref?)
Please leave your comments below. Ta!
5 thoughts on “How do you find new trails to ride?”
Yes, please bring back route guides with an OS map snd downloadable gpx
I find new routes through bike, os map app, komoot, magazines and strava. These are probably the biggest improvement in off road cycling.
Oh that’s weird. I wrote that, but it came up as @Ben_Haworth
FYI i replied from the article not the forum
Tech is brilliant up until the point some magazine or website decides to go with Komoot because they’ve got the best marketing and they appear bloody everywhere sponsoring route guides etc and then everyone else is forced to join that platform and then everyone* discovers it’s crap.
So then you’ve got half a dozen competing platforms, most of which are on tenuous footing anyway in terms of finances (like Komoot, sold to a tech company) and who may at any point introduce a subscription to access the worthwhile features or simply disappear altogether and suddenly all your route guides and downloads are useless.
There’s a lot to be said for sticking to a basic OS maps route guide, a good description and a generic format gpx file, you know they’ll be good for years. And if I really want to cross-reference it all, a few minutes sitting down with a laptop, I can trace that route into any route planning software I want if required.
*I understand some people do actually like it, personally I can’t stand the stupid thing.
The same way I always have – looking at an OS map. Of course now I use the digital version, probably supplementing it with satellite imagery.
Either that or heading out and seeing where my nose takes me.
FWIW I don’t have any major issues with Komoot for actually creating GPX tracks to go on my Garmin. Switching off the Highlights layer makes the map a bit clearer. I can’t say I’ve ever used a Komoot recommended route.
Locally, just go out with OS Maps on phone and/or paper map and ride around like we did in ye thymes of auld.
If I’m going away to ride then a bit of map time (OS), Google maps & satellite imagery, internet searches for local ride guides/routes etc. plus maybe a bit of looking at Komoot.
The Komoot UI drives me round the (wrong) bend for route planning so if I need to make a gpx and am in the UK OS maps wins every time.
Road riding I use similar but am more prepared to fight the Komoot UI or Garmin’s mapping if out of the UK. In Holland I pick a town and follow the signs!
Comments are closed.