How do you find new trails to ride?

Are you navigatin’? Because we’re askin’. Is modern tech leading to a route finding revival?

Who remembers the good (bad) old days of mountain biking when trail centres and bike parks didn’t really exist? When the only way of finding new places to ride was following route guides from magazines or books? Stopping every few minutes to unfurl your OS map to check your progress and next steps.

Basically it was a right PITA and I, for one, am glad to see the back of such faff and frustration.

Pic: Cycling UK

But we all still want to ride new stuff, don’t we? The issue is: how?

Personally speaking, my main modus operandi for local-ish stuff is scouring Strava Heatmap and using an ebike to have a nosey. If I’m daring to head into territory further afield (ie. a few hours drive away) then there’s a bit more at stake. No one wants to waste their time (and petrol money) on disappointing terrain. This is why we find ourselves riding the same old stuff all of the time! Typically I try to tap up anyone that I know lives near the target area and probe them for pointers to the Good Stuff (they do the same to me).

Strava Heatmap

Anyway… once you have got a hitlist of trails – or a complete route – in mind, how do you go about navigating your way on the day? Typically I either create and/or then download a .gpx into my phone and open it in GPX Viewer app. I create .gpx files in GPX Studio by the way.

GPX Studio

Very occasionally I mount my phone on my stem to reduce the amount of stopping and faffing to get phone out. I have also just got a Garmin Edge MTB to try out, which looks promising. There are also GPS watches as an option, which some people are fine with but I have concerns of route legibility and battery life.

Have tech (and pedal assist) will navigate.

How do you do it?

Over to you. What are the ways you find – and follow – new places to ride? Or if you don’t, do you want to? What sort of info – and technology – would you be interested in? Has the era of ebikes had an effect on people’s willingness to explore new stuff?

To relate to stuff we’re talking about in Singletrack HQ, should we think about bringing back route guides? How about tagging photos with their location (Google map pin? OS grid ref?)

Please leave your comments below. Ta!

