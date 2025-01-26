Deuter Trans Alp 32 EL Backpack Review 

The Deuter Trans ALP 32 EL (extra long) backpack is a pack for big galoots going out on big rides.

Unprofessionally modelled by Benji

Pros

OMG it is a dream to have a pack that fits tall folk

That one-handed phone stash

Frame stays, backpanel and hip belt do a good job of transferring loads to hips and keeping loads stable

Cons

No blinky light attachment on pack (on raincover only)

Shove it panel design means carrying a fullface will require additional straps

No bottom lash mechanism

As a big galoot, I had been looking for a backpack that would never see its capacity limit and would do duty on an overnighter or family trip (dad’s always hauling the gear!). Enter the Trans Alp 32 EL, the largest of the Trans Alp series made Extra Long (“EL”) for tall folks. A Trans Alp 30 is available for lesser galoots and is identical except for size/capacity, but features a slightly different (and much better open top) “shove it” panel.

At 32 litres of capacity, this is what we used to call a “day and a half pack,” big enough for a small camp setup. While bike packers have eschewed large loads on their backs, I feel there’s a real place for this size backpack especially where the load is large and the journey not that long.

Importantly, this bag fits long torsos exceptionally well with the shoulder straps falling in the right place, the overall size able to accommodate big people’s clothing and gear and attachment mechanisms comfy. The Deuter “Airstripes” do a good job of padding the load, keeping loads steady while allowing good air flow.

The waist belt is very wide and uses the same foam and mesh construction as the back panel strips. The frame is comprised of adjustable (bendable) aluminium stays and a foam sheet that doubles as a removable seat pad. With 3L hydration system compatability and a 2 ¾ lb bare weight, it’s easy to the pack over 11lbs/5kg with water, tools, pump, a tube and a phone. But, even loaded with 30+ lbs, the pack was stable and comfortable, though with that amount of weight the shoulder straps end up carrying too much of a load to be comfortable for prolonged periods in more upright positions.

I’ve used the pack several times carrying more than 20 pounds for more than 2 hours at a go. While 20ish lbs isn’t a huge amount of gear for a bikepacker and their bike mounted bags, it’s well within the overnighter capable range and I found gear often more easily accessible than via a frame, handlebar or seat bag. The organisation features are really helpful with the addition of an externally accessible pump pocket and on-the-ride phone stash that speak directly to MTBers.

The massive (the pocket entry is over 4 inches tall and the depth more than 9 inches) mobile phone pocket is particularly unique, sitting behind your lower back and accessible via a right hand vertical zipper and is not noticeable in the small of your back when riding.

Of course, it also has a handy organiser pocket, complete with a key ring lanyard. Hip belt pockets (slightly too small for a 335ml beer can!), a shove it panel, zipper divided lower compartment and hydration routing all make it possible to keep things tidy. Two small hooks on the shove it panel grab the helmet straps such that a helmet, sitting outside the panel points down. The lower compartment can easily stow a small sleeping bag, keeping this large object out of way when hunting for items in the main compartment. The fluorescent yellow rain cover is stashed in a bottom pocket and has a mount for a blinky light.

Unfortunately, the main pack contains no blinky light mount so you have to use the rain cover which limits all that handy (phone) access. About that hydration…the bladder compartment is a loose fitting pocket that is roughly square and the width of the (large) back panel, also claimed for use in storing wet clothes. The pocket doesn’t hold the more common rectangular bladder upright, much less stabilize it and seems like wasted space/opportunity (anyone excited about throwing something in a too-big pocket with a bladder?). The helmet holder might work okay (the attachment is not locked) for lightweight halflids, but if you’ve got a D-ring full face it won’t work, and even with more conventional straps, the chinbar and weight make it unstable and subject to swinging around. I resorted to attaching a fullface chinbar up and looping the strap through the panel attachment (why is it permanently attached?) at the top.

Two other gripes are missed opportunities: if the hip pockets were larger or made of a stretchy material, they would hold a drink can; a pack this big really should have lashes/lash points on the bottom of the pack, which would allow the easy carry of body armor, a blanket, folding chair, tent, pad or other item. While I recognize this is bike oriented product, let’s hope a pack this size wouldn’t only be used while biking, so should have a little more versatility, which will serve you well on a day hike or hike in to a campsite/overlook/swimspot after ditching the bikes at the trail.

I think it’s always worth considering the production of the gear you buy and Deuter’s is top notch here with even seam margins, nicely finished ends and appropriate contouring and ergonomics. On top of that the product is Bluesign certified, PFAS free and made with recycled plastics (and the Trans Alpine 30, regular length, uses recycled plastics in its yarn). The smooth, rounded form and tapered width make it easier to navigate brushy situations.

Overall

You probably need to first ask yourself if the ergonomics of the Trans Alp 32 EL are important enough that you are prepared to invest a bit of time/money at sewing machine/shop to have some of the bits modded. For this galoot, the fit and function are well worth the small investment to make it perfect. If you’re not quite as particular or, possibly, less gravity oriented, this may be an ideal pack for your big days.

