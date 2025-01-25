Thought Experiment: What if bike brands made cars

Bikes vs cars meet in AI driven teenage fever dream…

Who would win in a fight between a cow and a platypus? Would you rather have to eat a pickled egg every day, or a slug every week? If aliens came to take you away, which bike would you take to your new planet? What if a Ford Mexico was a bike? These are the idle thoughts that lead us to deploying the robots and making our teenage (or perhaps grown adult) bike and car dreams collide.

Thanks to the wonders (?) of AI, you can input a prompt along the lines of ‘A 3D render of a mountain bike inspired by the design of a classic [model] car. Make the bike have pronounced [model]-inspired design elements like [go faster stripes, fins, etc]’ and you will get… something back. That something might look like something you’d recognise – or might not. You have to have a play with the prompts to understand how to get the best out of the AI (and we’re not there yet). Here’s one that went very wrong:

Something was definitely lost in translation there. On to (possibly) better things… Let’s start with if a Ford Mexico was a bike…

Or if the Raleigh Chopper was a car (and we’ve tried to get the motorbike off the roof, but the robots didn’t understand us)…

How about if Ellsworth made cars…

…or VW Beetles were bikes? (Argh, my eyes)…

…or Cannondale made ATVs not MTBs?

If Tesla made bikes… er… let’s leave it at that…

If Hope made cars, it looks like all the Lotus collaborations would rub off nicely. Buckle up, Batman.

What would your teenage dream builds be? Ford Mustang meets Slingshot? Volkswagen GTI meets Klein? Head to the comments to share your AI rendered fever dreams.

Not used an AI image generator before? We used ChatGPT – you’ll need to create a log in, and there’s a 3-tries limit to how many images you can generate per day on a free account.

