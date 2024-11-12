Singletrack World Awards 2024 now open for nominations

This year’s Singletrack World Awards are now open for your nominations! Your voice remains just as important as ever.
Last year we merged the Award categories voted for by you and the Award categories voted for by us into one big end-of-year event.
You’ll get to vote on the stuff you know or care about, and the Singletrack Staff will use our expertise on the other award categories.
A single, coherent set of Singletrack World Awards, with all of the winners ultimately being revealed in December.
The categories:
The Public Awards
These will be voted for by you! It’s a straight ‘most votes wins’ affair. Here’s what you’ll be getting to vote on:
Most Desirable MTB
- Which bike do you most lust after? Which is the coolest mountain bike machine released in the past year? Simple, huh? Oh, if only it were…
- Last year’s winner: Atherton A170
Most Desirable Brand
- This is the brand whose videos always have you clicking on the ‘play’ button, because you know it’s going to be good. Or maybe it’s the brand whose name you see whenever you spot an initiative that makes you warm and fuzzy with thoughts of ‘aren’t bikes great?’. Perhaps it’s the brand whose bikes always hit the spot, or whose clothes always fit just so. Maybe it’s in the details: that zip pull, that charging port, the neat packaging, or the excellent customer service. We might hate to admit that marketing works, and surely there has to be substance as well as style… but which brand makes you want to wear their logo with pride, recommend a friend, and shake the CEO’s hand? This is the award for that brand, whether it’s your head, heart, or both that do the voting.
- Last year’s winner: Nukeproof
Community Builders Award
- This award is about people. Who is getting bums on saddles? Who is creating the opportunity for new people to discover mountain bikes? We want to hear about the project, the trail building squad, campaign or other initiative that’s helping build the MTB community.
- Last year’s winner: Cycling UK
Best UK riding destination
- Put simply, where do you think is the best place to ride in the UK?
- Last year’s winner: Dyfi Valley
Singletrack World: Best article
- Which author, published in our magazine or on Singletrackworld.com, gave you pause for thought, a moment of laughter, or just a good dose of escapism? This award will be awarded to the article that made the biggest impression this year.
- Last year’s winner: ‘Look at the Time!’ by Chipps Chippendale
Singletrack World: Best image
- Some things don’t change. Singletrack World Magazine and Singletrackworld.com have still been filled with great images. Which image caught your eye and imagination more than most?
- Last year’s winner: Markus Stitz
MTB Personality of the Year
- Who has worked the hardest, raced the fastest, championed the most or just helped enable more of us to get out and ride. Who has inspired you the most in the last 12 months?
- Last year’s winner: Jackson Goldstone
Nominate now!
Click the link below to go to our nomination form page.
Remember that it’s up to you to persuade us why your nomination should become a finalist. Tell us what a difference you’ve seen them make, or what their work means to you, and why you’re nominating them.
If you’d rather do it via email, contact us via readerawards@singletrackworld.com with your nominations.
