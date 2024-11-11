Free carbon wheels worth £1149 with Privateer complete bikes

For the ‘Black Friday’ season (now until early December basically), Privateer x Hunt Wheels offering a Proven carbon wheel upgrade on all complete Privateer Gen 2 141 and 161 bikes.
Anyone who orders a complete 141 or 161 will receive the latest HUNT Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core wheels as a totally free upgrade.
The idea behind the offer is to give customers a set of wheels with a lifetime crash replacement policy that will complement the “rugged and bombproof nature” of this year’s Gen 2 release range of mountain bikes.
We’ve had a browse around and can’t find another sub-£4,000 mountain bike with a comparable level of spec – plus carbon wheels with lifetime crash replacement. It’s a pretty compelling offer.
Hunt Proven Carbon Enduro wheels
The H_Core wheel is a completely new-for-2025 wheelset with a new rim design and new H_Core technology plus an updated hub.
- New H_Core technology with incredible impact resistance
- ‘Tuned’ front and rear wheel carbon layups (front for tracking and compliance, rear for strength)
- Lifetime Crash Replacement policy
- Upgrade value of £1,149.00
What is H_Core technology? “H_Core is made up of a pair of pre-cured, pultruded, carbon-dense, reinforced rings, which are added to our carbon moulds prior to layup. The H_Core rings are added to increase strength in the join between the rim bed and sidewall, and to ensure consistent carbon compaction and resin flow in this high-stress area.
“H_Core guarantees improved and more consistent compaction during the manufacturing process at the rim bed/sidewall junction; poor compaction in this area causes porosity to be present, producing weaker spots (stress raisers) to be present.”
Check out the Hunt Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core MTB wheelset
The complete bikes
Privateer 141c Gen 2, £3,949
The trail bike. Rear centre flip-chip. Proportional chainstay lengths. Full complement Enduro Max bearings. External cable routing. Forged one-piece linkage.
- 6061 T6 alloy frame with 141mm travel
- Fox 36 Performance Elite fork, 150mm travel
- Fox Float X Performance Elite shock, Custom Tuned
- RaceFace cockpit
- OneUp dropper seatpost
- Hayes Dominion A4 4 piston brakes
- SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain
- Maxxis Assegai and Minion DHR II 3C tyres
- HUNT Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core wheelset
- Check out the Privateer 141 Gen 2
Privateer 161v Gen 2, £3,989
The enduro bike. Rear centre flip-chip. Proportional chainstay lengths. Full complement Enduro Max bearings. External cable routing. Forged one-piece linkage.
- 6061 T6 alloy frame with 161mm rear wheel travel
- Fox 38 Performance Elite fork, 170mm travel
- Fox Float X2 Performance Elite shock, Custom Tuned
- RaceFace cockpit
- OneUp dropper seatpost
- Hayes Dominion A4 4 piston brakes
- Shimano SLX/XT 12-speed drivetrain
- Maxxis Assegai and Minion DHRII 3C tyres
- Check out the Privateer 161 Gen 2
Bikes are in stock and ready to ship.
Offer is available for UK and US customers at this time and will be made available to EU customers once stock lands.
Designed by Privateer, for privateers
Privateer: “At Privateer we have a really simple but extremely important moto ‘if you’re fixing your bike, you’re not riding your bike!’ and of course, we want you to be out riding come rain or shine. We’ve built the latest range of Privateer Bikes, each featuring massive, fully weather-sealed, 42mm Enduro Max full complement bearings, easy-to-service and maintain external cable and hose routing and a handy tool/accessory mount. We’ve even made all the hardware on the Privateer 141 and Privateer 161 single-sided, meaning you only need a couple of hand tools to work on your ride.”