Dean Trail Volunteers Honoured with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service 

You already knew they were great because you’ve previously given them the Best Trail Team Award, and now the Dean Trail Volunteers have been recognised by the King (that’s the actual King, not Elvis, or Chipps) for their efforts. Nice one.

Recognising exceptional commitment to community and inclusivity in mountain biking in the Forest of Dean.

The Dean Trail Volunteers (DTV), a dedicated team of 147 volunteers, have been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, celebrating their outstanding contributions to the Forest of Dean’s vibrant mountain biking community. This award recognises DTV’s commitment to building and maintaining a world-class, inclusive trail network that attracts cyclists of all abilities, fosters local community engagement, and benefits the region’s economy.

The Forest of Dean has long been a premier destination for mountain biking, attracting cyclists from across the globe to its renowned trails, which have produced world champions, most recently including Charlie Hatton, in the 2023 UCI Downhill World Champion. DTV has been instrumental in upholding a five-year masterplan with Forestry England to develop sustainable, accessible trails across 516 hectares, with the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre welcoming approximately 300,000 visitors from all over the world each year.

DTV’s contributions to the Forest of Dean’s Cycle Centre have been extensive, with projects that enhance the cycling experience and promote environmental stewardship. Recent efforts include the Red Freeminers trail relaunch, aiming to bring it up to the high standard of the award-winning Blue and newly opened Green trails, making the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre one of the UK’s most complete and progressive mountain biking destinations. DTV also leads environmental initiatives, such as rewilding retired track sections and using natural planting and dead hedging to protect the landscape, fostering a more sustainable and natural trail environment.

As a newly established charity, DTV offers local businesses the opportunity to support their projects through corporate giving. Companies can now participate in trail maintenance, litter picks, and environmental improvements as part of their corporate responsibility days, making a meaningful impact while supporting this vital community resource.

Kevin Stannard, Deputy Surveyor for the Forest of Dean at Forestry England, commended DTV’s achievements, stating: “Dean Trail Volunteers have been pivotal to the success of the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre. Their dedication extends beyond trail maintenance – they have fostered a real community, providing an essential space for volunteers and visitors alike to connect with the Forest, its wildlife and history.”

DTV is one of the leading trail volunteer groups in the UK to work in formal partnership with Forestry England, a relationship that has become a model for replication across other locations nationwide. Their approach showcases how collaborative partnerships can enhance community engagement while promoting sustainable trail management.

Katy Curd, World Champion and founder of Katy Curd Coaching, also endorsed DTV’s award, praising their dedication: “Without DTV, we wouldn’t have the fantastic trail network that supports not only my coaching business but also British Cycling’s Olympic program. They’ve created a safe environment for people to progress in mountain biking and a welcoming community for volunteers from all backgrounds.”

This award underscores the invaluable role of the Dean Trail Volunteers in preserving the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre as a top-tier mountain biking destination while building a community grounded in inclusivity, sustainability, and passion for the sport.

