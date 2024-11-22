Calibre Bossnut currently for sale at £999 (that’s £701 off!)

The new Calibre Bossnut is on offer (yes, already) today, and up until 2nd December. Well, if it doen’t sell out, which at this price seems a distinct possibility.

Calibre Bossnut discounted by over £700 this Friday

GO Outdoors has slashed the price of the Calbre Bossnut by £701. Members can now shop the bike for £999 from Friday 22nd November, with the reduction taking £500 off the existing member deal.

Product Description: The name Bossnut needs no introduction in the mountain bike world. Originally launching almost a decade ago, the Calibre Bossnut redefines what an entry-level full-suspension bike is capable of.

Since its debut in 2015, the Calibre Bossnut has won countless awards and become the benchmark for entry-level full-sus mountain bikes.

If you wanted to get into mountain biking but didn’t have a huge budget, the Bossnut was the bike to buy. It quickly became the go-to for new riders or people getting back into the sport. This perfectly summed up Calibre’s ethos of producing bikes that provide affordable performance.

The original Bossnut went through 5 iterations and continued to grow in popularity until 2020 when all production ceased during the pandemic. It’s been over 4 years since the last model launched; 4 years of redevelopment, testing, prototyping and refining to create the best entry-level performance mountain bike on the market.

Back better than ever, the 2025 Calibre Bossnut is built around a brand new frame designed from the ground up with progressive geometry that’s amazing out of the box, as well as worthy of upgrades to stand the test of time. Stacked with quality components that make it more capable than ever and with the same easygoing feel that it’s always been loved for.

The offer is provisionally running until the 2nd of December and can be shopped on gooutdoors.co.uk

