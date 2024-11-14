Get Your Free Calendar With December’s Singletrack Magazine!

Golly gosh, it’s that time of year already. The December issue of Singletrack Magazine will be going to the printer quite soon, so you have until 25th November to make sure your name is on the list to get a copy. This month, it comes with a free calendar for 2025 (because sending you 2026 would be far too much grown up advance planning). And, you get Leo ‘Landosteezy’ Smith on the front cover, plus a whole pile of stories and our Editors’ Choice Awards inside.

What’s Inside December’s Issue 158?

We’re loving this cover by Sam Taylor – Lando throwing shapes in the foggy forest, on the new Calibre Bossnut. Doesn’t it make you want to head to the woods to play, whatever the weather?

Editorial: Liquorice Trail Alltrails

Chipps suggests you mix things up a bit.

International Adventure: Ecuaduro

It’s not all bike packing and long distance touring in Ecuador. Nico Renggli goes on a thrill-filled five day tour.

Column: Flight Club

Steve Aspinall charts his progress from impressed by stander to bike flier.

UK Adventure: YouTubers In the Wild

Tim Wild goes hunting Scottish trail gold with US YouTubers. Put down your tiny violins, it’s tougher than it sounds.

Debate: (No) Protection

Cover it up or let it all hang out? Hannah and Chipps debate the nuances of protection.

Trail Tales: The Kindness of Strangers

We celebrate the anonymous kind souls who have rescued us from disappointment or disaster.

Away Day: Glassie Bike Park

Laura Martin takes a trip to Glassie bike park to see what’s there, what to wear, and which bike to take.

Editors’ Choice Awards 2024

The Singletrack Team pick their favourite products from their year of riding.

Interview: Kev Duckworth

Chipps talks to the man who has been a driving force behind the UK enduro scene for a decade, culminating in the first British Cycling national enduro championships in 2024. Only now, he’s giving up.

International Adventure: Bourganised Chaos

Barney Marsh skips the lifts for a self-propelled – and self-inflicted – Alps adventure.

Last Word

Hannah suggests we don’t need miles of new trails to become better riders.

Pluse Free 2025 Calendar!

