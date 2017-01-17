Singletrack Magazine

Advertisement

norco sight full suspension 29in 27.5in News

For 2017, the Norco Sight will have an updated suspension design, and will be available with your choice of 29in or 27.5in wheels. …

Jan 25th 0
race face comonents atlas cranks next sl turbine r stem corebike Press Launch

Race Face shows off the new Turbine R stem, and some other colourful goodies at the Silverfish booth at Core Bike 2017.…

Jan 25th 0

pedros tools tool torque wrench corebike core bike 2017 Press Launch

Pedros unveils three different fixed torque drivers that come with removable bits.…

Jan 25th 0
corebike 2017, yeti cycles, silverfish, myles rockwell, reebok eliminator, kamikaze Trade Show

With the hugely special guest star of Myles Rockwell's Kamikaze Dual Eliminator-winning A.R.C.…

Jan 25th 0
ergon gd1 lock on grips orange gloves News

We take a look at the sticky Ergon GD-1 grips and lightweight HM2 gloves on display at the Extra UK booth at Core Bike. …

Jan 24th 1
corebike endura mt500 waterproof booties shoe covers jackets helmet News

Endura is set to release a waterproof overshoe specifically for flat pedals, and we get a first look here at a current prototype.…

Jan 24th 8
evil calling corebike full suspension carbon News

Just a couple of days after the first frame landed in the UK, we get hands-on with the brand new Evil Bikes 'The Calling'.…

Jan 24th 0
img_0152 Events

Intrigued by the new UCI points on offer for racing in the snow, we popped over to sunny Gstaad to watch the third Snow Bike stage race.…

Jan 24th 0
brandon semenuk negative infinity Sponsored

Canadian freerider, Brandon Semenuk releases his latest video edit Negative Infinity. …

Jan 24th 0
PMBA 2017 Events

Age limit lowered to 11, plus some extra places at the PMBA Round 1 to celebrate…

Jan 24th 0
NS Eccentric cromo 29 News

NS Bikes has been rolling out the launch of their Eccentric Cromo across social media and we’re one of the first mags to have one on test! …

Jan 24th 1
old friends new trails throwback thursday

Throwback Thursday: Old Friends, New Trails.

  Friendships come and friendships go, but bikes are a constant thread. Words by Alec Connon. This article originally appeared in issue 98 of Sin…

Jan 25th 0
Singletrack towers office chipps desk

Up In The Tower

Behind the scenes at Singletrack Towers.…

Jan 16th 3
stif jungle

Throwback Thursday – In To The Jungle.

What drives Nidderdale’s nichest (and nicest) mountain bike distribution company? Barney heads north armed with doughnuts and Dictaphone to find out…

Jan 12th 2
throwback thursday moab

Throwback Thursday: Moab

Everyone’s heard of Moab – but is it really that good? Dave makes the pilgrimage to Utah to find out. …

Jan 5th 1
Frank The Welder.

Throwback Thursday: Frank The Welder

We take our search for a hero Stateside this issue and pay a visit to Bellows Falls, Vermont – home of one of mountain bike manufacturing’s true c…

Dec 29th 0

Reviews More Reviews»
smith rover helmet mips green chipps

Review: Smith Optics Rover MTB Helmet

Equipped with Koroyd and MIPS technology, the Rover from Smith Optics is designed as a cheaper alternative to the Forefront. …

Jan 20th 0
shimano deore xt m8000 1x11 drivetrain hydraulic disc brake

Review: Shimano Deore XT M8000 1×11 Groupset

Back in Issue #102, Chipps delivered us his experience with the long-awaited Shimano Deore XT drivetrain. …

Jan 19th 0
Giro Jacket Shoes

Review: Giro Jacket Flat Pedal Shoes

Crayons adorns some new flat pedal riding shoes from Giro. Do the Jackets have what it takes to stick it to Five Ten, Shimano & Specialized? Find out …

Jan 18th 0
canyon exceed 9.9 carbon hardtail wil

Review: Canyon Exceed CF SLX 9.9

At less than 900 grams, the Canyon Exceed has one of the lightest carbon hardtail frames in the world. …

Jan 18th 3
lezyne digital pressure gauge pump tubeless

Review: Lezyne Digital Pressure Over Drive Floor Pump

Lezyne gives us its take on a floor pump designed to help you with tubeless tyre installation. …

Jan 16th 2
Columns More Columns»
Rebecca Rusch - Action

Seeking The Limelight

James Cornford looks at how mountain biking can gain mainstream exposure and asks if we really want it…

Dec 30th 1
desert

Guilt Tripping

Hannah wants adventure for one, as well as her family of four.…

Dec 16th 2
scar1

How To Spend A Summer With A Smashed Leg

Nicole starts the long road to recovery, will there be any fun along the way?…

Dec 14th 1
close-pass

A Tale of Two Forces

West Mids Police gets official congratulations for its campaign to prosecute close-passes. Meanwhile in Hampshire, not much is happening …

Nov 18th 4
Picture Credit: Sterling Lorence

It’s More Than Just A Bike

Hannah takes a look at Liv's marketing strategy…

Nov 17th 1

