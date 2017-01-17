Singletrack Magazine

For 2017, the Norco Sight will have an updated suspension design, and will be available with your choice of 29in or 27.5in wheels. …
Race Face shows off the new Turbine R stem, and some other colourful goodies at the Silverfish booth at Core Bike 2017.…
Pedros unveils three different fixed torque drivers that come with removable bits.…
With the hugely special guest star of Myles Rockwell's Kamikaze Dual Eliminator-winning A.R.C.…
We take a look at the sticky Ergon GD-1 grips and lightweight HM2 gloves on display at the Extra UK booth at Core Bike. …
Endura is set to release a waterproof overshoe specifically for flat pedals, and we get a first look here at a current prototype.…
Just a couple of days after the first frame landed in the UK, we get hands-on with the brand new Evil Bikes 'The Calling'.…
Intrigued by the new UCI points on offer for racing in the snow, we popped over to sunny Gstaad to watch the third Snow Bike stage race.…
Age limit lowered to 11, plus some extra places at the PMBA Round 1 to celebrate…
NS Bikes has been rolling out the launch of their Eccentric Cromo across social media and we’re one of the first mags to have one on test! …
Throwback Thursday: Old Friends, New Trails.
Friendships come and friendships go, but bikes are a constant thread. Words by Alec Connon. This article originally appeared in issue 98 of Sin…
Up In The Tower
Behind the scenes at Singletrack Towers.…
Throwback Thursday – In To The Jungle.
What drives Nidderdale’s nichest (and nicest) mountain bike distribution company? Barney heads north armed with doughnuts and Dictaphone to find out…
Throwback Thursday: Moab
Everyone’s heard of Moab – but is it really that good? Dave makes the pilgrimage to Utah to find out. …
Throwback Thursday: Frank The Welder
We take our search for a hero Stateside this issue and pay a visit to Bellows Falls, Vermont – home of one of mountain bike manufacturing’s true c…
Review: Smith Optics Rover MTB Helmet
Equipped with Koroyd and MIPS technology, the Rover from Smith Optics is designed as a cheaper alternative to the Forefront. …
Review: Shimano Deore XT M8000 1×11 Groupset
Back in Issue #102, Chipps delivered us his experience with the long-awaited Shimano Deore XT drivetrain. …
Review: Giro Jacket Flat Pedal Shoes
Crayons adorns some new flat pedal riding shoes from Giro. Do the Jackets have what it takes to stick it to Five Ten, Shimano & Specialized? Find out …
Review: Canyon Exceed CF SLX 9.9
At less than 900 grams, the Canyon Exceed has one of the lightest carbon hardtail frames in the world. …
Review: Lezyne Digital Pressure Over Drive Floor Pump
Lezyne gives us its take on a floor pump designed to help you with tubeless tyre installation. …
Seeking The Limelight
James Cornford looks at how mountain biking can gain mainstream exposure and asks if we really want it…
Guilt Tripping
Hannah wants adventure for one, as well as her family of four.…
How To Spend A Summer With A Smashed Leg
Nicole starts the long road to recovery, will there be any fun along the way?…
A Tale of Two Forces
West Mids Police gets official congratulations for its campaign to prosecute close-passes. Meanwhile in Hampshire, not much is happening …
It’s More Than Just A Bike
Hannah takes a look at Liv's marketing strategy…