Singletrack Magazine

Jan 20th 2
BTR Ranger Fresh Goods

Hurrah! The end of the Week Of Doom is over and Fresh Goods Friday is here!…

Jan 20th 5

madeira enduro world series ews News

Fancy some enduro racing in Madeira? You could even nab yourself a wildcard entry into the EWS too. …

Jan 20th 0
smith rover helmet mips green chipps Reviews

Equipped with Koroyd and MIPS technology, the Rover from Smith Optics is designed as a cheaper alternative to the Forefront. …

Jan 20th 0
(L to R) Halfords CEO Jill McDonald, Kim and Justice Minister, Philip Lee. Photo credit: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire News

Successful Halfords scheme now training female bike mechanics…

Jan 19th 4
Downhill movie still Video

Downhill isn't scary enough. Add zombies.…

Jan 19th 2
Fort William Pits 2016-13 News

How do you get the world's best downhillers to ride your trails? You get a job building them at Fort William, that's how…

Jan 19th 0
brendan fairclough scott sports downhill gambler claudio world cup team News

Scott Sports is back to World Cup racing in 2017, with team riders on board Gambler downhill bikes equipped with Fox suspension and Shimano running ge…

Jan 19th 0
shimano deore xt m8000 1x11 drivetrain hydraulic disc brake Reviews

Back in Issue #102, Chipps delivered us his experience with the long-awaited Shimano Deore XT drivetrain. …

Jan 19th 0
lenzsport full suspension fat bike dorado News

How's the idea of riding a full suspension fat bike with a 180mm travel Dorado fork and 4in wide tyres? LenzSport makes it, and it's called the Fatill…

Jan 19th 1
On course for victory. Pic by 'swavis' News

The 2017 Strathpuffer race is on in Scotland, and the weather is, quite surprisingly, not looking horrible.…

Jan 19th 1
Singletrack towers office chipps desk

Up In The Tower

Behind the scenes at Singletrack Towers.…

Jan 16th 2
stif jungle

Throwback Thursday – In To The Jungle.

What drives Nidderdale’s nichest (and nicest) mountain bike distribution company? Barney heads north armed with doughnuts and Dictaphone to find out…

Jan 12th 2
throwback thursday moab

Throwback Thursday: Moab

Everyone’s heard of Moab – but is it really that good? Dave makes the pilgrimage to Utah to find out. …

Jan 5th 1
Frank The Welder.

Throwback Thursday: Frank The Welder

We take our search for a hero Stateside this issue and pay a visit to Bellows Falls, Vermont – home of one of mountain bike manufacturing’s true c…

Dec 29th 0
stock, bikes, shop

Throwback Thursday: The 10 Year Wait

In Issue 97, Roly gets his first new bike for a decade. How times have changed……

Dec 22nd 0

smith rover helmet mips green chipps

Review: Smith Optics Rover MTB Helmet

Equipped with Koroyd and MIPS technology, the Rover from Smith Optics is designed as a cheaper alternative to the Forefront. …

Jan 20th 0
shimano deore xt m8000 1x11 drivetrain hydraulic disc brake

Review: Shimano Deore XT M8000 1×11 Groupset

Back in Issue #102, Chipps delivered us his experience with the long-awaited Shimano Deore XT drivetrain. …

Jan 19th 0
Giro Jacket Shoes

Review: Giro Jacket Flat Pedal Shoes

Crayons adorns some new flat pedal riding shoes from Giro. Do the Jackets have what it takes to stick it to Five Ten, Shimano & Specialized? Find out …

Jan 18th 0
canyon exceed 9.9 carbon hardtail wil

Review: Canyon Exceed CF SLX 9.9

At less than 900 grams, the Canyon Exceed has one of the lightest carbon hardtail frames in the world. …

Jan 18th 3
lezyne digital pressure gauge pump tubeless

Review: Lezyne Digital Pressure Over Drive Floor Pump

Lezyne gives us its take on a floor pump designed to help you with tubeless tyre installation. …

Jan 16th 2
Rebecca Rusch - Action

Seeking The Limelight

James Cornford looks at how mountain biking can gain mainstream exposure and asks if we really want it…

Dec 30th 1
desert

Guilt Tripping

Hannah wants adventure for one, as well as her family of four.…

Dec 16th 2
scar1

How To Spend A Summer With A Smashed Leg

Nicole starts the long road to recovery, will there be any fun along the way?…

Dec 14th 1
close-pass

A Tale of Two Forces

West Mids Police gets official congratulations for its campaign to prosecute close-passes. Meanwhile in Hampshire, not much is happening …

Nov 18th 4
Picture Credit: Sterling Lorence

It’s More Than Just A Bike

Hannah takes a look at Liv's marketing strategy…

Nov 17th 1

