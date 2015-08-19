Singletrack Magazine

Intense Cycles wants you to #getlooseonarecluse. So over the past six months, we've been doing exactly that.…
If you want to get faster and smoother on a bike with minimal effort, then read Ian Bailey's tips on getting quick for nothing…
A look at the Valentine's-themed beers (with chocolate!) on offer this week…
Ooh, we're feeling fresh and frisky this Friday, and Fresh, and Good…
Chinese brand ITUO is aiming to bring high performance LED lights to a more accessible price point. So, how did the XP2 and XP3 go in our group test?…
The Singletrack Partner Zone has two new additions! Learn more about Handpresso and Asgard right here. …
Buy a ride with Peaty or a Hope Factory tour and help raise the final £9k needed to build a whole new trail…
Look! No carbon, no suspension, no expensive bling and no fuss. Two reasonably priced 29er hardtails from British designers, Saracen. Nice!…
Bill to release 3.3 million acres of land from Federal control (and protection) to be withdrawn…
Know anyone making a difference in women's sport? Why not nominate them…
We test the compact Hope R2 light, and the massively-bright Hope R8+ light as part of our Combo Light Group Test. …
Throwback Thursday – The Secret Spot
This week we roll back to 2014 and Huw Cooke's article about secret riding spots!…
Throwback Thursday: Old Friends, New Trails.
Friendships come and friendships go, but bikes are a constant thread. Words by Alec Connon. This article originally appeared in issue 98 of Sin…
Up In The Tower
Behind the scenes at Singletrack Towers.…
Throwback Thursday – In To The Jungle.
What drives Nidderdale’s nichest (and nicest) mountain bike distribution company? Barney heads north armed with doughnuts and Dictaphone to find out…
Throwback Thursday: Moab
Everyone’s heard of Moab – but is it really that good? Dave makes the pilgrimage to Utah to find out. …
Review: Intense Recluse Elite
Review: ITUO XP2 & XP3 Lights
Review: Hope R2 & R8+ Lights
Review: Gloworm CX Trail & X2 Lights
Kiwi brand Gloworm has been producing high-powered LED bike lights for a few years now. We check out the latest X2 and the CX Trail lights from Glowor…
Review: Exposure Diablo MK8 & Toro MK8 Lights
The Diablo & Toro MK8 are the newest iterations of Exposure's popular helmet and handlebar lights. Made in the UK with a neat cable-free design.…
Drag Acts And Singlespeeds
Seeking The Limelight
James Cornford looks at how mountain biking can gain mainstream exposure and asks if we really want it…
Guilt Tripping
Hannah wants adventure for one, as well as her family of four.…
How To Spend A Summer With A Smashed Leg
Nicole starts the long road to recovery, will there be any fun along the way?…
A Tale of Two Forces
West Mids Police gets official congratulations for its campaign to prosecute close-passes. Meanwhile in Hampshire, not much is happening …