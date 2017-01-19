Singletrack Magazine

What's in our Honest Brew beer delivery this week?…
Hurrah! The end of the Week Of Doom is over and Fresh Goods Friday is here!…
Fancy some enduro racing in Madeira? You could even nab yourself a wildcard entry into the EWS too. …
Equipped with Koroyd and MIPS technology, the Rover from Smith Optics is designed as a cheaper alternative to the Forefront. …
Successful Halfords scheme now training female bike mechanics…
Downhill isn't scary enough. Add zombies.…
How do you get the world's best downhillers to ride your trails? You get a job building them at Fort William, that's how…
Scott Sports is back to World Cup racing in 2017, with team riders on board Gambler downhill bikes equipped with Fox suspension and Shimano running ge…
Back in Issue #102, Chipps delivered us his experience with the long-awaited Shimano Deore XT drivetrain. …
How's the idea of riding a full suspension fat bike with a 180mm travel Dorado fork and 4in wide tyres? LenzSport makes it, and it's called the Fatill…
The 2017 Strathpuffer race is on in Scotland, and the weather is, quite surprisingly, not looking horrible.…
Up In The Tower
Behind the scenes at Singletrack Towers.…
Throwback Thursday – In To The Jungle.
What drives Nidderdale’s nichest (and nicest) mountain bike distribution company? Barney heads north armed with doughnuts and Dictaphone to find out…
Throwback Thursday: Moab
Everyone’s heard of Moab – but is it really that good? Dave makes the pilgrimage to Utah to find out. …
Throwback Thursday: Frank The Welder
We take our search for a hero Stateside this issue and pay a visit to Bellows Falls, Vermont – home of one of mountain bike manufacturing’s true c…
Throwback Thursday: The 10 Year Wait
In Issue 97, Roly gets his first new bike for a decade. How times have changed……
Review: Smith Optics Rover MTB Helmet
Review: Shimano Deore XT M8000 1×11 Groupset
Review: Giro Jacket Flat Pedal Shoes
Crayons adorns some new flat pedal riding shoes from Giro. Do the Jackets have what it takes to stick it to Five Ten, Shimano & Specialized? Find out …
Review: Canyon Exceed CF SLX 9.9
At less than 900 grams, the Canyon Exceed has one of the lightest carbon hardtail frames in the world. …
Review: Lezyne Digital Pressure Over Drive Floor Pump
Lezyne gives us its take on a floor pump designed to help you with tubeless tyre installation. …
Seeking The Limelight
James Cornford looks at how mountain biking can gain mainstream exposure and asks if we really want it…
Guilt Tripping
Hannah wants adventure for one, as well as her family of four.…
How To Spend A Summer With A Smashed Leg
Nicole starts the long road to recovery, will there be any fun along the way?…
A Tale of Two Forces
West Mids Police gets official congratulations for its campaign to prosecute close-passes. Meanwhile in Hampshire, not much is happening …
It’s More Than Just A Bike
Hannah takes a look at Liv's marketing strategy…