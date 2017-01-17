Singletrack Magazine

Think of them as the steamroller 29er versions of the Five and Alpine Six…
Orange Bikes' skunkworks division has shown us its seriously capable Alpine 160 Shimano motor e-Bike prototype. …
Something very very good from the USA is coming our way this year…
Only What's Necessary aimed to change the way we think about riding shoes, but did they succeed?…
Our advent megasack winner collected his prize today.…
Here's a closer a look at those Fresh Goods Friday beers, plus a special offer for Singletrack readers…
The last Friday of Veganuary, Dryanuary, of just January. But it's still fresh and good…
The magazine has gone to the printers, there's still a chance to subscribe to get this issue if you're speedy. Here's what's in it……
Andorran based brand, Production Privee, introduces its first full suspension mountain bike: the Shan Nº5. And it's made of steel. …
Identiti is set to release the brand new Mettle. We get hands on at the Core Bike Show and chat with lead designer, Pat Campbell-Jenner.…
Held in Minehead, Exmoor, the Southern Enduro Champs is a brand new event for 2017 from the people who brought you the Southern Enduro Series.…
Throwback Thursday: Old Friends, New Trails.
Friendships come and friendships go, but bikes are a constant thread. Words by Alec Connon. This article originally appeared in issue 98 of Sin…
Up In The Tower
Behind the scenes at Singletrack Towers.…
Throwback Thursday – In To The Jungle.
What drives Nidderdale’s nichest (and nicest) mountain bike distribution company? Barney heads north armed with doughnuts and Dictaphone to find out…
Throwback Thursday: Moab
Everyone’s heard of Moab – but is it really that good? Dave makes the pilgrimage to Utah to find out. …
Throwback Thursday: Frank The Welder
We take our search for a hero Stateside this issue and pay a visit to Bellows Falls, Vermont – home of one of mountain bike manufacturing’s true c…
Reviewed: OWN FR01 Shoes
Review: Smith Optics Rover MTB Helmet
Equipped with Koroyd and MIPS technology, the Rover from Smith Optics is designed as a cheaper alternative to the Forefront. …
Review: Shimano Deore XT M8000 1×11 Groupset
Back in Issue #102, Chipps delivered us his experience with the long-awaited Shimano Deore XT drivetrain. …
Review: Giro Jacket Flat Pedal Shoes
Crayons adorns some new flat pedal riding shoes from Giro. Do the Jackets have what it takes to stick it to Five Ten, Shimano & Specialized? Find out …
Review: Canyon Exceed CF SLX 9.9
At less than 900 grams, the Canyon Exceed has one of the lightest carbon hardtail frames in the world. …
Seeking The Limelight
James Cornford looks at how mountain biking can gain mainstream exposure and asks if we really want it…
Guilt Tripping
Hannah wants adventure for one, as well as her family of four.…
How To Spend A Summer With A Smashed Leg
Nicole starts the long road to recovery, will there be any fun along the way?…
A Tale of Two Forces
West Mids Police gets official congratulations for its campaign to prosecute close-passes. Meanwhile in Hampshire, not much is happening …
It’s More Than Just A Bike
Hannah takes a look at Liv's marketing strategy…