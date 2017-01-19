Singletrack Magazine

In Issue 97, Roly gets his first new bike for a decade. How times have changed……

We take our search for a hero Stateside this issue and pay a visit to Bellows Falls, Vermont – home of one of mountain bike manufacturing’s true c…

Everyone’s heard of Moab – but is it really that good? Dave makes the pilgrimage to Utah to find out. …

What drives Nidderdale’s nichest (and nicest) mountain bike distribution company? Barney heads north armed with doughnuts and Dictaphone to find out…

Behind the scenes at Singletrack Towers.…

Review: Smith Optics Rover MTB Helmet Equipped with Koroyd and MIPS technology, the Rover from Smith Optics is designed as a cheaper alternative to the Forefront. …

Review: Shimano Deore XT M8000 1×11 Groupset Back in Issue #102, Chipps delivered us his experience with the long-awaited Shimano Deore XT drivetrain. …

Review: Giro Jacket Flat Pedal Shoes Crayons adorns some new flat pedal riding shoes from Giro. Do the Jackets have what it takes to stick it to Five Ten, Shimano & Specialized? Find out …

Review: Canyon Exceed CF SLX 9.9 At less than 900 grams, the Canyon Exceed has one of the lightest carbon hardtail frames in the world. …