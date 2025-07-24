Why aren’t people mountain biking?
Why aren’t people mountain biking?

July 24, 2025
Ben Haworth

New guide from Reframing MTB offers practical solutions to remove barriers within the mountain biking scene.

A report called “Why Aren’t You Mountain Biking?”, released today, primarily urging trail associations and community groups – but also relevant to individuals – to take steps towards making mountain biking more open and inclusive.

Funded by PayDirt and produced by Ride Sheffield and Mòr Diversity, this guide hopes to offer practical solutions to remove barriers within the mountain biking scene.

The report asks, “Why aren’t you mountain biking?” not as a challenge, but as more of a call to action.

Aneela McKenna from Mòr Diversity: “We believe mountain biking has the power to bring people together, improve mental and physical well-being, and foster a deep connection with nature. However, our research confirms that not everyone feels welcome. Our findings show that 38.4% of all respondents believe mountain biking culture is inclusive. This drops significantly among underrepresented communities: just 22.7% of people of colour individuals, 22.5% of LGBTQ+ individuals, and 19.33% of disabled individuals perceive the culture as inclusive.”

Some key findings

Affordability and knowledge: for those starting out, affordability (22%), access to kit (15%), and knowledge about trails (21%) are significant factors.

Perception of risk: non-riders often view the sport as dangerous and risky, influenced by media portrayals focusing on “thrills and risk”.

79% of respondents discovered mountain biking through friends, family, or partners, underscoring a reliance on personal connections rather than more formal entry points like schools or cycling clubs.

Homogenous representation: the media often shows mountain biking as male-dominated, with a perceived lack of racial diversity. This contributes to feelings of being an outsider for many.

Henry Norman from Ride Sheffield: “This toolkit provides actionable steps, complete with checklists and inspiring case studies from groups like Rider Resilience, Bristol Shredders, and The Adaptive Riders Collective. It’s a testament to what can be achieved when we shift our focus to people, ensuring mountain biking is truly for everyone.”

The “Why Aren’t You Mountain Biking?” report and toolkit are available for download on the Reframing Mountain Biking website – reframingmtb.com

Ride Over Racism – Mountain Biking As a Healer

50 thoughts on “Why aren’t people mountain biking?

  2. But there is also a smaller group who definitely could ride, say people in my running club (definitely fit enough, quite happy being being cold wet and muddy, and for the most part could afford a very nice bike if they chose to)  who don’t because they fear getting injured (me showing up with a broken doesn’t help, but that’s rare, and they’ve all got dodgy knees) How do we get them into it?

    Take them for a ride somewhere like Scotroutes’ pic above! A great day out, easily rideable on basically any bike, nice scenery, throw in a cake stop. No need to risk life and limb, no injuries, no competition. No major adrenaline, but i can’t imagine anyone (who, as you say, is reasonably sporty and doesn’t mind getting muddy) not enjoying it. It’s a nice route in.

  4. Most of the population would rather do something that doesn’t involve getting cold, wet and muddy.

    If that was the case, football and rugby would be amongst the least popular sports – clearly not the case.
    There are loads of kids around here who ride MTB – from racing to digging/building in the local woods. The local MTB groups are also oversubscribed and the school bike clubs have healthy numbers – so I don’t think it’s about being cool either. I asked my eldest (12 yo, end yr 7) if he thought mountain biking was cool and he said “yes, everyone at school thinks I’m cool". But these are for the most part children from wealthy enough backgrounds to afford not only the initial cost of a mountain bike, but also the cost of maintaining it, buying suitable gear, travelling to and from places to ride etc. I asked him why he thought more people in his school didn’t ride themselves and the first thing he said was “cost".
    I would bet that many on here are either from backgrounds that could afford a top-spec bike in their formative years, or were able to cobble something together from the parts available, combined with fewer standards that made everything much cheaper and a bit more accessible than it is now. I fall into the latter, but I’m glad I’ll never have to faff with a cotter pin again in my life. 🙂 I was also fortunate to live somewhere (Dales) with interesting riding on the doorstep.

  5. Why does it need reframing, whatever that’s meant to mean.  If people want to find out about the sport and get into o then great. If they won’t find it without it being spoon fed to them then why does it matter if they do or don’t get into the sport

  8. why does it matter if they do or don’t get into the sport

    As above – there’s money to be made. More seriously too though – I’ve had some fantastic experiences around biking. It’s not unreasonable to think that others might enjoy those experiences too, if they were given the opportunity, and there’s nothing wrong with trying to spread a little joy.

  10. I honestly don’t know how anyone starts mountain biking.  Any time I’ve been off the bike for a while and go out on my first ride back it’s hard, uncomfortable, and the parts you enjoy only seem to last about three minutes

    It was easy 37 years ago, when hardly anyone knew what a mountain bike was – they went to a bike shop, bought one that was in their budget, looked at a map for byways and bridleways, then went out and rode them – in the process, discovering large chunks of the local countryside that they didn’t know existed.
    That’s what I did, and I got there via reading a few mountain bike magazines. My first bike was a Specialized Stumpjumper.
    This whole thread honestly sounds like it’s come directly from the 1980’s!After ten years of not riding, it’s certainly hard work, and uncomfortable at times, especially the day after, but I’m looking forward to getting out and re-exploring my local countryside, and getting a bike carrier for the car and going further afield.
    I’m struggling to see what’s difficult about this…

     

