What’s in the August issue of Singletrack Magazine?

The deadline date to subscribe is Friday 23rd July at High Noon.

Put down your phone, pick up An Actual Magazine, and take yourself away to a world of mountain bike happiness. Here’s what’s inside the next issue…

Morzine: Enduro now is better than Downhill then

Benji takes a capable trail bike to Morzine trails that once dictated a DH machine and comes away impressed.

Les Gets: Knocking it out of the (bike) Park

Sanny goes up and out of the bike part in order to see the views and try the trails that few bother to see.

Ebikes in the mountains?

Mark looks at the logistics and benefits of taking (or renting) an ebike for the mountain trails, despite the abundance of chairlifts in the Portes de Soleil area.

Gravel to a Gun Fight

Sanny wouldn’t listen and took a gravel bike up the chairlift. Turns out, there’s a load of gravel (and hardtail and family)-friendly stuff just the other side of the lifts.

What is Soul?

Can bikes have ‘soul’? Can only steel bikes have soul? How about new bikes? Can you add to it, or does it drain away if not topped up? Chipps takes a deep dive into a completely invented topic to see what the truth is.

Flight Club

A few issues ago, Steve Aspinall was sailing through the air with ease and encouraging you to join him. Then it all came to a sudden stop. Now, he’s back, he’s more philosophical and he’s mostly fixed.

Riding Trousers

Riding pants? Riding trousers? Call them what you will, they’re a great way of keeping the brambles out and the pads up. Benji and crew check out a handful for you.

Wider, not wiser

Our endurance racing stalwart, Jason Miles comes out of self-imposed exile to discover that everyone got faster while he was away.

Through the Grinder

Our longest-running reviews section continues its slow erosion of test products for your benefit and entertainment.

Tall Bikes

Why would you make a bike harder to ride and to get on and off? ‘Just because’, seems the perfectly reasonable excuse cited by disciples of the Church of the Tall Bike.

Cragg Megadeth

Or, Creag Meagaidh, to give it its full name. Munro-bagger Sanny teams up with MunroBiker to tick another peak off their iSpy book of big Scottish mountains.

Dip your toe in

Buy a single copy of the mag for £10.00,just this one. Dip your toe in the water, and see if you like it.

Go all-in

Take out a subscription for £49.00 (six issues per year).We’ll send a print copy of the magazine to your door, and you’ll also get access to… flipping loads of stuff (see below).

The deadline date to subscribe (in time to get Issue 162) is Friday 23rd July at High Noon.

The loads of stuff

Unlimited access to our online archive of back issues.

Discounts and post free orders from our shop.

Cash back to spend in our shop on each annual renewal.

Ad free website when logged in to your account.

Massive discounts on 1000’s of brands.

Full access to all reviews online.

Access exclusive members only online features including in-depth coverage and galleries.

Members only downloads of maps, GPX files and eBooks.

Unlimited access to our magazine archives both online and via Pocketmags’ App.

Future proof – All new features automatically added to your membership.

Unlimited private messaging to other members.

Upload images directly to the forum.

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024.

Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Keep up to date and get our best editorial in your inbox. Remove ads