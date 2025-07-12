Suspension set-up sessions with Chris Porter

A lengthy video that’s equally as nerdy. If you come from the ‘set & forget’ school of riding it’s probably not for you but if you like to tinker, dive straight in…

Despite being pretty au fait with his bike set up, George Thompson (aka Mr Making Up The Numbers) headed to Dyfi Bike Park (immmediately after racing the European DH Champs in Champery) with Mr Mojo Rising & Geometron founder Chris Porter for two days of bike set up to see if they could get George going even faster.

George said “I’ve been working with Chris on bike setup for the best part of a decade now. Initially, it was chopping down the shock on my old V10 to increase the wheelbase and stop me going over the bars on a bike which, despite being one of the largest DH bikes at the time, was still far too small. That progressed into riding and racing Geometrons and here we are now at Dyfi Bike Park trying to shave a few seconds off my time down Race Track. He’s far more knowledgeable than I will ever be so I approach every session with an open mind and Chris is well renowned for thinking outside of the box; I have no idea if we’ll be changing tyre compounds, shock settings or bar roll or all 3 but whatever it is I have confidence he’ll get the best out of me.”