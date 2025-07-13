Bike Industry Bike: Scott Belshaw’s Kona Process 153

B. Ling! Continuing our new series of Bike Checks, here’s Kona UK Scott and his Trigger’s Broom Process 153 CR/DL.

This is Scott Belshaw and his blinged out Kona process 153 CR/DL.

Who are you then?

Scott Belshaw: “UK sales Manager, I suppose. AKA The Kona Rep. Day to day, I visit bike shops up and down the country and try to convince them to buy Kona bikes, Reverse Components, FAST suspension and We Are One composites. I also Aatend events and demos at the weekends and generally spread the Kona Groove.”

What size is the bike?

SB: “Large.”

What’s your favourite component?

SB: “The saddle coz it stops the seat post hurting my bum.”

Where does this bike excel?

SB: “Everywhere.”

What’s the next tweak for the bike?

SB: “Think I may go back to clipless pedals or maybe a 27.5 rear wheel..?”

Fork setup?

SB: “The fork had a custom tuned damper for me from FAST Suspension, so it’s middle of the range with adjustments.”

Shock setup?

SB: “The shock is also custom tuned from FAST for me, so again it’s middle of the range on the adjustments.”

How is the suspension set-up generally?

SB: “30% sag.”

What do you think it weighs?

SB: “I think it weighs about 15.3kg.”

Specification & geometry

Frame // Kona DH Carbon 153mm

Shock // Fast Fenix

Fork // RockShox Lyrik with Fast suspension damper upgrade

Wheels // We Are One Fuse 33mm on DT Swiss 350 hubs

Front Tyre // Maxxis Assegai

Rear Tyre // Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro

Chainset // Hope Evo 170mm

Brakes // Hope V4

Drivetrain // SRAM XO Eagle Transmission 10-52t 12spd

Stem // Reverse – Black-ONE Titanium D-2 Stem

Handlebar // Reverse – Nico Vink Signature Series Handlebar 48mm Rise

Grips // Reverse Lock On Nico Vink Signature Series

Seat Post // OneUp Components 240mm

Saddle // SDG Bel Air 3.0

Head angle // 64.5°

Effective seat angle // 76.7°

Seat tube length // 420mm

Head tube length // 105mm

Chainstay // 435mm

Wheelbase // 1,244mm

Effective top tube // 628mm

BB height // 345mm

Reach // 480mm

konabikes.co.uk