Bike Industry Bike: Scott Belshaw’s Kona Process 153

B. Ling! Continuing our new series of Bike Checks, here’s Kona UK Scott and his Trigger’s Broom Process 153 CR/DL.
This is Scott Belshaw and his blinged out Kona process 153 CR/DL.
Who are you then?
Scott Belshaw: “UK sales Manager, I suppose. AKA The Kona Rep. Day to day, I visit bike shops up and down the country and try to convince them to buy Kona bikes, Reverse Components, FAST suspension and We Are One composites. I also Aatend events and demos at the weekends and generally spread the Kona Groove.”
What size is the bike?
SB: “Large.”
What’s your favourite component?
SB: “The saddle coz it stops the seat post hurting my bum.”
Where does this bike excel?
SB: “Everywhere.”
What’s the next tweak for the bike?
SB: “Think I may go back to clipless pedals or maybe a 27.5 rear wheel..?”
Fork setup?
SB: “The fork had a custom tuned damper for me from FAST Suspension, so it’s middle of the range with adjustments.”
Shock setup?
SB: “The shock is also custom tuned from FAST for me, so again it’s middle of the range on the adjustments.”
How is the suspension set-up generally?
SB: “30% sag.”
What do you think it weighs?
SB: “I think it weighs about 15.3kg.”
Specification & geometry
Frame // Kona DH Carbon 153mm
Shock // Fast Fenix
Fork // RockShox Lyrik with Fast suspension damper upgrade
Wheels // We Are One Fuse 33mm on DT Swiss 350 hubs
Front Tyre // Maxxis Assegai
Rear Tyre // Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro
Chainset // Hope Evo 170mm
Brakes // Hope V4
Drivetrain // SRAM XO Eagle Transmission 10-52t 12spd
Stem // Reverse – Black-ONE Titanium D-2 Stem
Handlebar // Reverse – Nico Vink Signature Series Handlebar 48mm Rise
Grips // Reverse Lock On Nico Vink Signature Series
Seat Post // OneUp Components 240mm
Saddle // SDG Bel Air 3.0
Head angle // 64.5°
Effective seat angle // 76.7°
Seat tube length // 420mm
Head tube length // 105mm
Chainstay // 435mm
Wheelbase // 1,244mm
Effective top tube // 628mm
BB height // 345mm
Reach // 480mm