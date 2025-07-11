Fresh Goods Friday 764: The Very Stabilised Edition

What is the best drink to have when the sun is very out? Iced coffee? Coke Light (imported from Euriope)? Lager shandy? A good ol’ cup of tea maybe..? Probably not Bovril.

As we gulp down our pints of iced Sparkling Vimto here in the Costa del Tod, we bring you the very freshest of Fresh Goods. Nevr mind the quantity, feel the width. Or something.

DJI Osmo Mobile 7P

Price : £135.00

: £135.00 From: DJI

As an older person, I cannot be doing with small screens. So while stabilized action cameras are all well and good, I find the screens just too small to assess things like critical focus or even general framing, let alone trying to read and navigate menus on a screen the size of a hotel pack of safety matches (remember those?) Anyways, I hope having this smartphone gimbal will come to my rescue when I feel the need to do some solo-shooting of test bike walk/talk-arounds and such like,.

Yeti SB160 40th Anniversary Team Issue

Price : £12,499

: £12,499 From: Silverfish UK

Limited to only 100 individually numbered units globally, this noe-more-premium build is apaprently “more than a celebration, it’s a podium-proven race machine.” Which is fair enough. Stuff on it: FOX Factory Podium 170mm fork, FOX Factory DHX Neo SLS spring shock, FOX Factory Transfer NEO dropper post, Shimano XTR Di2 Wireless groupset, Shimano XTR 4-piston brakes, custom DT Swiss EX1700 30mm wheelset, Cushcore Trail inserts, Burgtec Cloud MK2 saddle, cockpit, seat collar, and

Custom Chris King 3D Violet headset.

Glyncorrwg Mountain Bike Centre & Campsite

Price : Open to offers

: Open to offers From: Glyncorrwg Mountain Bike Centre & Campsite’s Facebook

“ A unique opportunity to take on a popular outdoor business location in the heart of the stunning Afan Valley.

Currently includes:

Corrwg Cwtch – well-loved café-bar

Afan a Blast – established bike shop

Car park & campsite – much-loved by bikers, hikers & holidaymakers

Due to personal health reasons, we’ve made the very difficult decision to sell Glyncorrwg Mountain Bike Centre & Campsite.

The property is available with or without the current businesses – perfect for someone looking to continue its legacy or bring a new vision to this special place.

Set in a beautiful, well-visited location with strong ties to the local and biking community.

Interested? Please message us directly for more information.

Please share this post far and wide — it would mean a lot. “

Mystery Machine

Price : £TBC

: £TBC From: Autumn 2025

Well, this was one of the finest day’s of riding of all time. All will be revealed at some point in a couple of months or so. Any guesses?

Forum Thread Of The Week

As well all know, mountain biking is essentially geology on two wheels so a hearty well done this week goes to matt_outandabout for this thread:

Nothern Soil Fan Pack

To coincide with theEnglishman On New Dirtfeature in the latest issue, this pack contains everything you need to show your appreciation for Northern Soil: 2 x badges, 1 x sticker, 1 x keyringand 1 x magnet.

Featured Member Reward of the Week

Reward : 10% off Varia Vue

: 10% off Varia Vue From: Singletrack Member Rewards

About Garmin: “We make products that are engineered on the inside for life on the outside. We do this so our customers can make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions. Garmin brings GPS navigation and wearable technology to the automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor and fitness markets. We think every day is an opportunity to innovate — and a chance to beat yesterday.”

Stale Goods Friday – 2013 Santa Cruz Solo C

Price : £2,600 (frame), complete bike as tested approx £7,985

: £2,600 (frame), complete bike as tested approx £7,985 From: Fresh Goods Friday 148

Worth your last working kidney?

BITD STW sez: “There aren’t many of us who’ll visit the local bike shop and end up one £8000 bike richer. Fortunately you can score a complete Solo for less than half the price of our test bike. First impressions are that it’s the perfect blend of up, down and along thrills.”

Singletrack Magazine MTB Podcast

Click on the play button below for 25 minutes of mountain bike nerdery. Principally about the Lauf Elja but also encompassing subjects like tyre volume, single pivots done differently and why fancypants high-modulus carbon fibre may not actually be the best thing to make a mountain bike out of…

