Standout Product of the Year: DJI Avinox

It had to be. No other product released in 2024 caused such a kerfuffle as the DJI Avinox ebike motor. It was the genuine disrupter of a whole market.

With great power comes great… control actually

When drone and action camera specialists announced the DJI Avinox system in July last year, it really put the electric cat amongst the electric pigeons.

Here was a type of ebike motor that we weren’t expecting for another generation or so. Full-power with an ‘SL ebike’ overall weight. More than the accepted notion of full power in fact.

Back in the summer of 2025, ‘full power’ meant 85Nm of torque and 600 watts of peak power. And here DJI entered the chat with a motor claiming 105Nm of torque and 850 watts of peak power.

As Jimmy Cricket used to say: and there’s more. With a long-press of a button on the remote, the motor goes into a limited period (30 seconds) of Boost that gives out 120Nm of torque and 1,000 watts of peak power.

These numbers are unheard of. Especially when allied to a overall bike weight hovering around 20kg. And that’s with a decent battery capacity (600Wh). The DJI Avinox – and its sister brand Amflow’s PL Carbon e-MTB – have caused a lot of people to cancel their orders for other brands’ eMTBs and get in the queue for an Avinox-ed Amflow.

The elephant in the room here is reliability and aftersales support. No one can really say how reliable the DJI Avinox system will be, nor how good the customer care will be.

All we at Singletrackworld can say is that the numbers are genuine. It really is that powerful and the battery/range is actually pretty decent.

When Benij wrote in his Amflow PL Carbon Pro review, he made a point of stating that it was the motor and the multi-pickup sensor in the rear wheel that gave the DJI Avinox the clear edge over the opposition.

The multi-pickup sensor

The remote and top-tube display are nice enough but, being honest, aren’t anything that some other brands offer similar versions of (Specialized still springs to mind in this regard). And the Amflox PL Carbon bike itself was almost disappointingly middle-of-the-road normal compared to the Avinox motor. It’s not a bad bike by any means but it’s definitely playing it safe in terms of trad bike stuff like geometry and suspension design.

How the bike industry reacts to this disrupter remains to be seen. As does the reliability of the system and the customer service of DJI/Amflow…

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024. Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Email Address *

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related