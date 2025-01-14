OneUp Components are doing clip pedals now

These are apparently the thinnest mountain bike clip pedals in the world. Large platform, fully custom SPD-compatible binding mechanism, DH-rated loadsa colours.

Specs

Weight: 410g with pins (4 pins per side)

Thickness: 14.4mm (body), 26.8mm (binding)

Size: 80mm x 90mm (W x L)

Stance width: 57.5mm (center of clip to outside of crank face)

Float: 5° (12° release angle)

Cleats: OneUp Cleats (SPD Compatible and includes 1mm cleat spacers for shoe fit tuning)

Bearing configuration: Inboard igus™ Bushing and 3x outboard sealed cartridge bearings

Axle: Chromoly Steel with Black ED coating

Pins: Hollow M5x8mm threaded pins (self cleaning hex through hole)

Colours: Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple, Grey, Bronze

Pricing UK – £142.99

Available now from OneUp.

OneUp press release:

OneUp Components NEW OneUp Clip Pedals

Your New Favourite Clip Pedals

Light enough for cross country and durable enough for downhill. OneUp Clip Pedals are an ultra thin, super light pedal with a DH-size platform and a secure feel that you can fine tune. They’re SPD™ compatible and available in 8 colours.

Ultra Thin. Super Light.

At only 26.8mm, OneUp Clip Pedals are the thinnest mountain bike clip pedals in the world. And they have an extra large, DH-sized platform. The ultra thin profile means you get the benefit of a larger platform without increasing the chance of pedal strikes. A thin pedal body has less material which makes them super light.

Large Platform

We wanted the confidence-inspiring feel of flat pedals with the efficiency and performance of clips. Many other clip pedal platforms don’t touch your shoe when clipped in. Our large platform is designed to actively support your shoe while riding, giving you more confidence and control. Four removable hollow pins let you further adjust grip and feel.

Custom Stainless Steel Binding

We love the SPDTM system because it’s proven, reliable and the world’s most popular cleat standard. Our custom binding mechanism eliminates all front-back and up-down movement. This gives you a tighter cleat fit that doesn’t sacrifice float or ease of release for a locked-in feel that’s fully adjustable. This is how clip pedals are supposed to feel.

Adjustable Cleat Fit

Our SPDTM compatible mechanism gives you 5° of float and a 12° release angle with no unwanted play between the cleat and binding. OneUp’s clip mechanism lets you fine tune the feel of your pedals and has a wider range of spring tension adjustment than Shimano. The included cleat spacers and removable pins allow for the perfect fit with any shoe.

DH-Rated

OneUp Clip Pedals have DH-rated spindles that are strong enough for all riding styles. We use reliable sealed cartridge bearings that are long-lasting and easy to replace when needed. And the hollow pin design means you can easily remove and replace pins, even if they’re damaged. The super light design means our pedals are perfect for all types of riding from XC to DH.

Available now.

