20 truths about indoor training from a mountain biker

Lessons learnt. Myths and truths. The good, the bad, and the ugly. They’ll prove useful if you’re contemplating starting indoor training – you may also have a laugh at my expense.

A quick back-story

Last winter I managed to get four different bouts of flu-like things, each of which consigned me to bed for a number of days, then counted me out of any serious aerobic efforts for a week of more afterwards. No sooner had I got back to exercise than another bug would pack me off to bed. I emerged from winter dispirited and unfit, and felt like I was playing (literal) catch up on every ride for the rest of the year. In the hope of turning the fitness decline around, I took delivery of a Wahoo Kickr Core (about £450 SRP) with Zwift Cog and Zwift membership in November. I’m not done testing yet, so this is not a review. That will come later.

1. If you are tired and busy, you are still tired and busy

Having an indoor trainer set up at home won’t make you any less tired or busy. After an initial flurry of activity, illness and home repairs saw me leave the trainer unridden over Christmas. But, if you can manage to spend a spare half hour working up a sweat, it’s a lot easier to do so than heading outside. Spare hours though… it is entirely possible to feel just as dispirited in the virtual world as the real one by how much spare time and energy (and commitment, and discipline) everyone else seems to have compared to you.

2. It’s good for squeezing in an intense work out

If you have 30-45 minutes to spare you can hop on the bike and brutalise yourself. Allow more time if you want a warm up or a cool down. Factor in time for a shower. Once you’ve figured out your set up, it’s a fairly quick process to get going – much easier than finding time to head out for a ride, or to a gym etc.

3. You’ll want a spare 90 minutes for more variety

I’ve found that most of the races take about an hour, as do many of the group rides. It’s much more motivating (for me, anyway) to have something to ‘complete’ than it is to think ‘I’ll pedal around Watopia for 45 minutes’, and the races and events have a slight social element to them (if you want to chat, or just read the comments). Completing something gives a focus – and a distraction. By the time you factor in getting onto the bike, doing the ride, cooling down, and having a shower, you need about 90 minutes if you want more choice of interactive activities. There’s a reasonable selection of shorter workouts, but they seem to be at either end of the ‘turn yourself inside out’ to ‘gentle entry level ride’ spectrum, and they’re more of a solo affair.

4. You can work harder than you ever could outside

You don’t have to worry about steering, or falling off, or being hit by a car, or any of that outdoor stuff. All you have to do is pedal. If you overdo it, you’re not stuck on a hill miles from home. You can push as hard as you like, and all you have to do afterwards is crawl up the stairs for a shower. You can even lie on the kitchen floor for a moment if crawling upstairs feels like too much. But then you’ll have to mop the kitchen floor later.

5. You can give up whenever you want

As above, if you’ve been ill, or you’re a bit tired, or you’re not sure if you’ve got the legs, you can just climb on and see what happens. I’ve ridden home from work, thought I had a bit more in my legs and got on Zwift, felt a bit bonky, and stopped. Nothing lost. No dreadful long walk home, or emergency garage food. You don’t even need to get home from the gym. Just get off and head for the kitchen (or shower). In this respect, the indoor trainer is excellent for recovering fitness, or getting it in the first place.

6. You will need a shower

I’ve mentioned the shower a few times now, haven’t I? You’re going to need a shower, immediately. You will be sweaty and dripping, no matter how cold the room is, or how many fans you add. Don’t think you can squeeze in a lunch ride and slip straight back to your desk. You will need a shower. You will need to wash any clothes you are wearing, possibly placing them immediately into the washing machine.

7. Bring towels

You will need a towel on the floor to catch the drips of sweat as you pedal, and anything that gets flung off your chain. A facecloth is handy for wiping down your face, chest and arms as you pedal, and drying out your grips and hands so you can hold on to the bars.

8. Bring water

You will need water. Make sure it’s easy to get to and easy to drink without pausing. No tight valves or tricksy tops. Whether you’re racing or just trying to keep to a certain power output, particularly in short workouts, losing concentration for a moment can be hard to recover from.

9. Don’t bring clothes

Even in a cold room, or with a fan, you are going to get hot AF. You might wear a top for the first few minutes of a warm-up, but expect to remove it pretty early on. Shorts, socks and a sports bra is enough clothing. Which may affect your choices of where you want to set up your trainer. If your teenage kids are likely to bring their friends home, you may not want to be on public view.

10. Don’t bring spectacles

Expect to sweat so much that your glasses fall off. But, you will want to be able to see, especially if racing. You particularly need to be able to read power outputs, so if you need contacts to do that, put them in. Or, take the risk that yo’ll need to sling your glasses to somewhere safe during a final sprint effort.

11. Don’t use your phone

If you use your phone to train on Zwift, you’re going to be pedalling away while all your usual notifications and texts come in. This is distracting, and annoying because you can’t do picture in picture to check what that text was about. Having Zwift running on another device is much better, with the Zwift Companion App on your phone perhaps.

12. You will be obsessed about fit and zone set up

Balancing access to your water, screen, face cloth and phone – and perhaps somewhere to carefully sling your glasses if you work up too much of a sweat – will become an obsession. You will almost certainly want a fan. Getting exactly the right saddle and saddle position will become a preoccupation. You will curse yourself for not washing your preferred chamois shorts in time for your next workout. You will think that, actually, a bespoke stand or mount for your screen would not be excessive. Or perhaps a small house extension so that you could have everything laid out just as you want it.

13. If your bike has annoying rattles, these will be worse

Perhaps you will think ‘I’ve an old bike I don’t ride, I could put that on the trainer’. Pah! If that old bike has the perfect geometry and saddle that means you’re comfortable sitting on it, then maybe it’ll work. But if its drivetrain is a little tired, you’re going to be driven crazy by the clicks and clunks of tired jockey wheels, or bent derailleurs. The drivetrain is the source of any noise, and some janky old set up is unlikely to have the silky quiet burr of a new drivetrain. Are you really going to buy that old bike a new mech and chain (and saddle, and grips, and bottom bracket…)?

14. Your bike is not clean enough

No matter how much you think you’ve cleaned your bike, the moment you bring it indoors you will discover how filthy it really is. Be sure to place a towel or old rug on the floor to protect it from the inevitable crumbs of dirt and oil that will be displaced as you train.

15. Flex feels wrong

You’re going to want to lock out any suspension. If you have flex or movement it feels all wrong when you try to stand up to pedal, so you’ll end up sitting the entire time – which is possible, but your undercarriage will hate you. Note that some modern carbon frames have flex stays or built in frame flex that you can’t lock out. In my experience, it’s OK, but it feels… odd, like your saddle is bending.

16. Set up is easy, sort of

The Zwift Cog plus the Wahoo Kickr Core adapters does make fitting a bike to the trainer relatively easy (once you’ve cleaned your bike). The lack of faffing around with compatible cassettes is great, and if you’ve a couple of people in the house who want to swap bikes onto the trainer that is feasible. The smoother running the bike, the better. Realistically, I don’t think you’re going to be whipping your mountain bike off the trainer to go for a ride at the weekend and putting it back on the trainer for midweek – not unless you’re really keen on cleaning your bike. Putting a bike on the trainer for a winter season would be more practical, or putting something older but well maintained on as a near permanent fixture. Check compatibility with your frame – amusingly I happened to have a selection of niche bikes that didn’t play with the Kickr Core.

17. There is no waiting for faffers

Group rides, races and events start at start times. Be ready. If you are even 5 seconds late to clip in and start pedalling, you may as well be riding alone. You will be killing yourself to catch up, and by the time you’ve closed the gap you’ll be so in the red you won’t have anything left for later, when you were meant to be in the red. Don’t be late. No one waits for you.

18. Zwift/Real Life balance can be a problem

Despite my lull in activities, I have found Zwift to be kind of compelling, in much the same way as social media and computer games can be. I have found that I have tired myself out so much doing a Zwift race that it’s limited my real-world cycling abilities the next day. So instead of risking finding myself exhausted on some remote hillside, I’ve done another half hour intervals session, and then wrecked myself for the next day. Conversely, I’ve found myself being annoyed after a bike commute to work and back that I’m now too tired to do the race I wanted to do on Zwift. I’ve yet to figure out how to get the Zwift/real life balance quite right, but I have noticed my legs feeling much stronger out on the hills even after just a couple of weeks of Zwifting.

19. There’s a lot of signing in and up

To get going, put your best tech-tolerance head on. For my set-up, you’re going to need to set up the KickrCore with the Wahoo app, and the Zwift App, and sign in to the Zwift Companion App. If you want to race, you’ll also need to join the ZwiftPower website. And, somewhat annoyingly, a Zwift subscription only works for one person. If your partner wants to ride with any regularity, they’ll need their own subscription – there’s no family or household option like with Netflix, Spotify etc.

20. You can still be lazy and make excuses

It is entirely possibly to make excuses about how you are too tired and busy to get on the trainer. But once set up, the absence of any commute to a gym, drive to a trailhead, need to charge lights, or other reasons not to go outside – it does all add up to making it a lot easier to get on the bike and do some exercise. And this is definitely exercise – you’re not getting a nature kick of nice views and owl encounters. But I suspect there is something in the brutal intensity that you can put yourself through – without fear of falling off or needing a taxi home – that does something to your body, or its chemistry. It’s surprising to me just how hard my body will work, when I push it. It’s even more surprising to me that once the urge to throw up has worn off, there’s definitely an afterglow of some sort. Kind of tingly. Kind of sleepy. Kind of energised. I’m not quite sure how to describe it, but I guess I’ll keep chasing it and hope that eventually some part of my brain will find that sensation more appealing than another box set and a packet of crisps. Watch this space.

    weeksy
    Full Member

    Back in the day both me and Robbo ran various social events on Zwift, these were awesome beyond words (His race series more than my socials for sure). We did the socials in different ways, some days would be a fast group and a slower group, some days would be sprint segments, some days would be climbs etc… But always with riders trying to help others. This is different to a Herd etc because you’d know all the names from here and you’d want to help your virtual mates out… In the sprints there was the self-kudos of beating people you know from here.

    I love zwift, especially in winter and i’ll be Zwifting later today for sure.. but i still use it for racing in summer. I’ve done nearly 700 races since Zwiftpower came about.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    2
    MSP
    Full Member

    1 If you are tired and busy, you are still tired and busy

    5 You can give up whenever you want

    My tip is to link these two, it can be hard to know if you are really physically tired or just a bit mentally burnt out by life, if its the later then a bit of exercise will likely help. So always start your session, and if you really don’t feel like it after 10 mins stop and go do something more relaxing. I find 9 times out of 10 when I do that I do what I had hoped to or more, where as if I don’t even start a session I am more likely to regret it. I have never regreted realising I just don’t have the energy if I have given it 10 mins.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    1
    scotroutes
    Full Member

    21 There’s a whole range of options that aren’t Zwift.

     

    When I first started on the indoor cycling journey I also came to the conclusion that Zwift was ideal for doing those short, intense rides that I find hard to replicate  in the outdoors. Traffic, undulations, junctions etc all interrupt the intensity. This last Winter I came to the realisation that long Zone 2 sessions are actually better done indoors. That’s from the POV of weather, daylight and road/trail conditions.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    willard
    Full Member

    22. You can use this time to visit places that might inspire you to bigger things on the trail, or to go places that you may not have thought about.

    I’m currently using Tacx Premium (@scotroutes point above) and working my way through their Giro d’Italia tour after having seen Corsica and Sardinia in the couple of weeks previously. It’s like having a mini-holiday and helps, in a really small way, with the effort and suffering.

    But I agree with all of the things you wrote in the article Hannah, especially about bringing a towel and not being cold. My trainer is in th unheated part of the house here (currently a balmy 0c, was -16 the other day) and I still train with the door to the hall open and a fan on because it’s warm during training.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    thisisnotaspoon
    Free Member

    5 You can give up whenever you want

    I see that as a negative.

    If I can drag myself outside and onto the bike, the odds of bailing out are very slim, usually because I’ve committed to a loop and the bail out is almost as bad as the route.  So 95% of the time I’ll make it.

    Zwift (or MyWhoosh) I’ve got on countless times and all enthusiasm has been sapped by the time I’m logged on, everything connected and grinding up the first incline. On the road at least I’m now 5 miles from home and however crap I was feeling I’m now committed to at least burning calories even if I don’t power up the hills,

    it’s a fairly quick process to get going – much easier than finding time to head out for a ride, or to a gym etc.

    I disagree.  It’s no quicker to dig out summer kit and head out to the shed than it is to put on winter kit and head out the same door on a real bike.  It’s just a different set of shoes/shorts/top/gloves etc.  Any time saved getting layered up is offset by not spending time waiting for Zwift updates to download, companion app to connect, all the sensors to talk to each other, etc.

    The gym I’d agree with, but I’d question the sanity of anyone who goes to the gym to do cardio for any longer than necessary to warmup.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    scotroutes
    Full Member

    You can use this time to visit places that might inspire you to bigger things on the trail, or to go places that you may not have thought about.

    This is absolutely true. I’ve been riding virtual Mallorca (also using Tacx) and, as a result, I’m heading across there for real in April. Corsica looks great too.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    scotroutes
    Full Member

    not spending time waiting for Zwift updates to download, companion app to connect, all the sensors to talk to each other,

    It doesn’t have to be like that though.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    mogrim
    Full Member

     Any time saved getting layered up is offset by not spending time waiting for Zwift updates to download, companion app to connect, all the sensors to talk to each other, etc.

    23. Whatever software you use, fire it up at least 15 minutes before you need it. If you fire it up 2 minutes before your race, it will invariably want to update itself first.

     

    24. Turn the step ladder round and you can fit the wheel under it, and center the screen. You’ll need to find somewhere else for the water bottle, though.

     

    25. Hang a towel over the handlebars unless you want to destroy them with your sweat.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    rockbus
    Full Member

    weeksyFull Member
    Back in the day both me and Robbo ran various social events on Zwift, these were awesome beyond words (His race series more than my socials for sure). We did the socials in different ways, some days would be a fast group and a slower group, some days would be sprint segments, some days would be climbs etc… But always with riders trying to help others. This is different to a Herd etc because you’d know all the names from here and you’d want to help your virtual mates out… In the sprints there was the self-kudos of beating people you know from here.

    I love zwift, especially in winter and i’ll be Zwifting later today for sure.. but i still use it for racing in summer. I’ve done nearly 700 races since Zwiftpower came about.

    Would be great if this sort of thing happened again as without the social aspect I find it all a bit boring. I’ve refused to pay the higher cost of Zwift but I’m surprised that the bit I miss most is the social aspect where would join a local cycling clubs group. A STW one on zwift may encourage me to resubscribe – or if it could be done on a different platform?

    Posted 2 hours ago
    Yak
    Full Member

    26. It’s noisy, and when the bearings fail in the wahoo, it’s really noisy. Then whilst waiting to send it off (again) switch to rollers for even more noise. Best thing to do is sack off all this faff and get outside and hit some winter trails and enjoy riding, not exercising.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    thisisnotaspoon
    Free Member

    It doesn’t have to be like that though.

    I agree, MyWhoosh is marginally less frustrating in this regard.  Tacx does look tempting for the reasons you suggested too.

    Whatever software you use, fire it up at least 15 minutes before you need it. If you fire it up 2 minutes before your race, it will invariably want to update itself first.

    Depends how I’ve left it, most of the time I like to leave the laptop in the shed with everything setup and ready to go, but as you say this then guarantees it’ll need an update whilst I sit there in the cold.

    If the laptops in the house then you have to boot it up without connecting sensors, and it’s adding layers of faff which goes against the whole point of it being time efficient to do <1h workouts if you have to start them 15min early.

    Some days you get to jump on and everything just works.  Other days you’re sat there in a 0C shed in shorts cursing technology and thinking you could have already been 5 miles up the road and warmed up by now.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    2
    cookeaa
    Full Member

    I’d agree with most of that I’ll add one tip in regard to 10:

    10. Don’t bring spectacles
    Expect to sweat so much that your glasses fall off. But, you will want to be able to see, especially if racing. You particularly need to be able to read power outputs, so if you need contacts to do that, put them in. Or, take the risk that you’ll need to sling your glasses to somewhere safe during a final sprint effort.

    I need glasses to look at monitors and I don’t do contacts so the answer (for me) is…  a sweat band!

    Yep I’m in my Garage just wearing a pair of bibs and a sweat band round my head, it’s a very niche look. But for a couple of quid off amazon an elasticated loop of towelling round your head is well worth having, the sweat bands act as a substitute for the helmet pads, a fan addresses airflow, my glasses don’t fog or fall off.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    6
    franksinatra
    Full Member

    I disagree.  It’s no quicker to dig out summer kit and head out to the shed than it is to put on winter kit and head out the same door on a real bike.  It’s just a different set of shoes/shorts/top/gloves etc.

    I find it really irritating when people smugly announce that you would be better off going for a outdoor ride. Of course it would, we all know that. But we also know (for all the reasons that Hannah listed) that you get more cardio per minute of turbo than you do for an outdoor ride. I did a 40 min session on Rouvy last night and that included 35mins or relatively intense exercise. I was showered and re-engaged with family time just 10mins after session ended.

    There are loads of reasons why people are time poor or tied to the house. Not everyone has great riding near their house or expensive night riding lights. Some people don’t have space to easily wash bikes or they might be scared of the dark! Loads of people have childcare responsibilities or other good family reasons why they need to stay in the house in the evening. Not everyone like riding is crap weather. Please don’t be patronising and tell people they are better off riding outside, most people will do this if they can, or if they want to.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    franksinatra
    Full Member

    It doesn’t have to be like that though.

    I found Zwift to be very much like that and I was confused by the multiple different apps. I now use Rouvy and find it much better, much simpler and much more reliable.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    munrobiker
    Free Member

    I think one “truth” that’s worth pointing out is that, if you’re serious about your fitness and particularly racing, it’s easy to look at everyone else training indoors and think “I have to do this to compete against them, even though I don’t want to” but that’s not the case.

    Riding indoors isn’t for me. I’ve done a Peloton ride and used to turbo train – I enjoyed the Peloton but nowhere near as much as riding outdoors, in nature, in fresh air. Being outside takes more time and is a less efficient way to train but so long as you’re aware of that, you can adapt rather than being consigned to your shed. At the Puffer at the weekend, I and all my male team mates set lap times in the top 15 riders. We won mixed quad and were third quad overall. Only one of us rides indoors, and even then he’s only done it twice in the last two months. You can still compete against people riding indoors by riding only outdoors. So if you don’t like it, don’t worry.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    zilog6128
    Full Member

    Yep I’m in my Garage just wearing a pair of bibs and a sweat band round my head

    this is me also!! 🙂

    It’s no quicker to dig out summer kit and head out to the shed than it is to put on winter kit and head out the same door on a real bike.

    It’s winter! I’m Zwifting a lot. There’s no “digging out”. I know exactly where my kit is. Also, I’m using an Apple TV which doesn’t seem to be plagued with some of these issues that affect others!

    Posted 1 hour ago
    b33k34
    Full Member

    We tried a smart trainer when K was recovering from a bad injury.

    As Hannah says, you’re really not using a bike on the trainer that youre using outside that season.  Too dirty to be in the house.  The faff of swapping bikes on a trainer for two people is also considerable. We quickly bought a second had Wattbike – that or the Zwift bike take less space, can easily be swapped between riders (though we have two seat towers so we can use our own saddle) and are clean.

    I expected it to quickly become a clothes rail but this is our third winter and we’re still regularly using it.  This morning was dry and a bit warmer so rode outdoors but the last few weeks it’s been all watt bike  as my lungs couldn’t take the cold.  Likewise 30 minutes at the end of the day after dark.

    We’ve switched to Rouvy (which has a 2 user plan for the price of 1 on Zwift).   You get a feel for the TSS scores of the workouts after a bit.  If I’m feeling really low energy for some reason theres always the option of dialling down the power a little bit rather than giving up.

    Good enough fans makes a bit difference to the sweat issue – I’ve got a pair of Vacmaster fans now (and a towel)

    Posted 1 hour ago
    asbrooks
    Full Member

    I just have a spin bike that you’ll find in a gym.

    It’s good enough for zone two & interval sessions. I’m not interested in being on a bike indoors for more than an hour.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    PrinceJohn
    Full Member

    Things I’ve found that indoor training is great for…

    no bike clean up after, I’d be showering anyway.

    Putting training in the diary means I do it doesn’t matter if it’s raining windy or too cold.

    I can train 3-4 times a week, even in the summer I can’t get out for a ride that often.

    Posted 50 minutes ago
    haloric
    Free Member

    First post on here in years as I bumped into Zilog on a Zwift start line at the weekend.

    For me the social/team aspect keeps me riding on Zwift. I don’t train, I only do group rides and races, ZP says 635 races.

    There are many teams out there that organise themselves via Discord, which is advert free and very usable, they run a few events a week and participate in larger events like the ZRL (season 2 starts tonight), and chase races. These often include ‘points’ races that are not first over the line, making them much more tactical, and the cherry on top is the 5v5 ladder races that take part mostly midweek.

    I still ride outside, but 1 hour zwift session is usually all I have time for mid week.

    Lots of teams around – I’m over here
    https://www.rhinoracing.club/joinus

    Posted 50 minutes ago
    1
    cookeaa
    Full Member

    I disagree. It’s no quicker to dig out summer kit and head out to the shed than it is to put on winter kit and head out the same door on a real bike. It’s just a different set of shoes/shorts/top/gloves etc. Any time saved getting layered up is offset by not spending time waiting for Zwift updates to download, companion app to connect, all the sensors to talk to each other, etc.

    The gym I’d agree with, but I’d question the sanity of anyone who goes to the gym to do cardio for any longer than necessary to warmup.

    Nah, the Faff to get all my crap together for a winter ride is substantially more than chucking on some bibs (under shorts and a hoody and tramping out to the Garage in Crocs. Zwift updates aren’t that frequent or big and all the sensors just seem to pick up automatically, I tend to be on the bike turning my legs over while it boots up anyway (bike and PC typically left set up during winter).

    Winter weekday evenings in the Garage are way less challenging than muddy night rides, certainly not more fun, but you can’t have it all. Weekends I get more time to faff about pre/post ride this time of year.

    The other thing I’ve yet to try is pairing my Garmin with the smart trainer and letting that drive a session, apparently I can make an ERG driven session out of the data from an old ride(?) or download a session from Garmin(?), plonk it on the bars and just go (could just stick Netflix/YT/iPlayer on the Monitor then I suppose). I’m thinking I’ll cancel the Zwift Sub in March/April and maybe pick it up again in October, but maybe I cancel it a bit earlier if I can get about the same benefits from a simple session driven off of my Garmin. need to give that a go I think.

    Posted 34 minutes ago
    ratherbeintobago
    Full Member

    There is/was an STW club.

    Sweat corroded bars are horrific.

    Posted 27 minutes ago
    StuartC
    Free Member

    27.  You’ll either like it or you won’t!  No matter the setup.

    Linking in to some of the comments above, you either have the head for indoor riding or you don’t.  All the stuff about better outdoors is hiding so many things on purpose.  Cleaning, time efficiency, control of conditions, safety, variety (sounds odd I know).

    I have started Zwifting again recently as a way to get legs turning easily and hopefully consistently.  I will actually be avoiding the “puddles of sweat” efforts and intervals as indoors they just give me a stinking headache, but I need to get things moving and this is a nice easy way to set a steady controlled pace/session whilst I gain some base fitness back.  I had to have this conversation with myself a few years back, am I an indoor rider or not and luckily I am.

    28. Wear summer fingerless gloves.  Bare hands the handlebars feel disgusting and they’re handy for wiping sweat quickly.

    Posted 24 minutes ago
    stwhannah
    Full Member

    It’s just a different set of shoes/shorts/top/gloves etc

    All that gear, compared to a bra, bibs and socks. And then unlocking bike from pile of bikes, checking tyre pressures, possibly lubing chain, fitting lights, getting to the trails, washing the bike off, drying the chain, locking bike back into pile, putting all filthy clothes into the washing machine, hanging helmets and shoes to dry… Plus possibly fixing something you broke or making an adjustment. And all that assuming you haven’t had to leave a set of instructions for the kids before you go out, or stopped on the ride to answer an emergency Facetime query about whether such and such a bowl goes in the microwave, or paused to herd a sheep off the road into a field… Or indeed, that you can leave the house and aren’t needed to stay present because there are teenagers and boyfriends around, or whatever.

    I think we live in different worlds!

    Posted 23 minutes ago
    zilog6128
    Full Member

    First post on here in years as I bumped into Zilog on a Zwift start line at the weekend.

    For me the social/team aspect keeps me riding on Zwift. I don’t train, I only do group rides and races, ZP says 635 races.

    There are many teams out there that organise themselves via Discord, which is advert free and very usable, they run a few events a week and participate in larger events like the ZRL (season 2 starts tonight), and chase races. These often include ‘points’ races that are not first over the line, making them much more tactical, and the cherry on top is the 5v5 ladder races that take part mostly midweek.

    I still ride outside, but 1 hour zwift session is usually all I have time for mid week.

    Lots of teams around – I’m over here
    https://www.rhinoracing.club/joinus

    maybe we should have an STW sub-group on Rhino 🙂 I’m definitely up for some somewhat-organised racing with people I “know”

    Posted 13 minutes ago
    VanHalen
    Full Member

    3. You’ll want a spare 90 minutes for more variety

    if i get a spare 90mins i`ll go for a proper ride thanks!

     

    Posted 6 minutes ago
