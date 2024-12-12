Stubble & Co Adventure Bag: The ultimate travel pack?

If you’re a regular traveller you will appreciate a good bag. I think there’s a lot to be said for the ‘clamshell’ type bag, whether that’s a rolling duffle/suitcase style, or a backpack as we have here. While they do limit your ability to fit in single giant items – like perhaps a small bicycle frame? – the reality of travelling is that usually you’re trying not to lose your stuff, or mix your clean pants up with your dirty ones. The clamshell style bag gives you lots of opportunity to put different categories of items into different places, so you don’t have to root through everything each time you go looking. When it comes to business travel, flying hand luggage only, or just having your hands free when you’re on the move, a clamshell back pack is a great option.

I’ve previously tested the Cotopaxi Allpa 35, and was very impressed – not surprising, as it’s rated highly on many consumer sites. However, I think this Stubble & Co Adventure bag is better, and as a certified B Corporation and member of the 1% For The Planet commitment, you still get the assurance of knowing your purchase is more ethical than many.

Firstly, the Stubble & Co Adventure bag is more comfortable to carry, despite the fact it’s a 42litre pack (instead of the 35litre of the Allpa I tested). It’s very much a rucksack with added luggage features, rather than luggage with rucksack straps attached. The straps are adjustable and padded, like you’d expect for a proper rucksack. If you want to remove the waist strap, you can – although then you lose the benefit of the zippered pocket on the right hand side (which is big enough for a passport and a few other bits). The bag has been designed to fit in hand luggage racks, but check your airline – if you pack this with 42 litres of gear it’s going to be pretty huge and over the size that some budget airlines will allow. The compression straps do help reduce the bulk, especially if it’s not packed to the max.

Accessible from both sides

Inside, the pack has a bright orange lining, making it easier to see your belongings against the background. Zipped covers hold your items into the different areas of the clam shell. The right hand side of the pack is divided into three sections, the bottom one being just right for a pair of shoes and has a solid fabric cover instead of a mesh one – so if your shoes are a touch muddy or dusty it won’t get everywhere. The left side has one larger square section, and an upper section that’s also accessible from the outside of the pack. There’s an extra small secure pocket in the upper pouch too. While the layout is similar to the Allpa, there are more divisions here – so if you really want to haul larger items around, the Allpa might be a better choice for you. I’d like to see the divisions here in the Adventure Bag being optional – so you could make it into a larger space if needed.

At the back of the pack, behind the rucksack straps, is a lightly padded laptop sleeve that runs the full height of the pack, so even a large laptop should fit. There’s also a secure zipped pocket that sits up against your back, hidden behind the backpack padding – no pick pockets are getting in there while you’re carrying it. On the outside is a pocket with elasticated top suitable for stuffing a water bottle into – something I’ve often wished my Allpa had. This pocket does work, but it is rather snug – something a little easier to access when the pack is on your back would be even better. On the very front of the bag is another zipped pocket for quick access to items – though note that it has no security option.

The external fabric is tough and waterproof – there’s no need for an extra rain cover unless it’s really chucking it down, and there’s a cover tucked away in a bottom pocket for that purpose. The external zips are waterproof, and the big zip for the clamshell has loops so you can fit a padlock. There’s even a handle on the top and sides for quickly grabbing your pack, or clipping a few extra bits onto.

Stubble & Co Adventure Bag Overall

This Stubble & Co Adventure Bag fits loads in, keeps things organised on the move, but still lets you carry your work with you (if you need to). The different sections mean you can keep your work equipment or airplane snacks separate to your pants, or your clean stuff away from your dirty. If you like to travel without hold luggage, or the encumbrance of wheels, I think you’ll struggle to find a better pack than this.

Review Info

Brand: Stubble & Co Product: Adventure Bag From: https://www.stubbleandco.com/ Price: £195 Tested: by Hannah for 5 months

