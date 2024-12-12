Editors’ Choice 2024: Worx HydroShot 56 Cordless Pressure Washer

by 44

The Worx HydroShot 56 has been a game changer for me, and is genuinely useful. Put it to the top of your new toys shopping list.

TLDR: This will make you not hate cleaning bikes. With the added extra ‘short’ lance, this becomes even more useful than it already is, as it will then fit in a bucket for easier packing. Being on a water meter has put me off traditional hoses and bike washers, but with this ‘fill a bucket’ option it’s much easier to monitor how much water you’re using. It also saves a world of faff with hose reels, turning on taps etc. Plus, away from home you can use any available water source, making it a handy addition at races and weekends away. My husband and I once even heated up some water, put it in the bucket, and had a warm ‘shower’ in a bike park car park. I only hope they don’t have security cameras. Easy to charge, with a battery that will also work on other Worx items if you want to mix and match. Makes bike washing (almost) fun.

  • Brand: Worx
  • Product: HydroShot 56
  • From: Worx
  • Price: £129.99
  • Tested by: Hannah for 7 months
Whether you’re cleaning up at home or looking for a race-ready portable option, a pressure washer is a handy piece of kit. This Worx HydroShot 56 is the more powerful of the Worx cordless pressure washer options, offering a 220L/h flow rate and 56bar max pressure (38 bar rated pressure).

Pros

  • Very low-faff bike cleaning
  • Totally portable
  • Enough battery life for cleaning six or so bikes

Cons

  • Bit faffy to store
  • Too loud for late night washing
  • Shorter lance as standard would be preferable

The pack we have on test comes with a wand, 5-position nozzle, hose, adapter for a bottle, washer unit, plus battery and charger. That’s everything you need to get started – if you’ve already got another Worx product, you might be able to opt for a ‘bare’ kit, and save a bit by skipping the battery and charger. The Worx piggy-back system means that even if what you’ve got is a more power-hungry item like a lawn mower, the batteries may still be the 20V version used by this pressure washer.

There’s also a whole array of add-ons and accessories, one of which we should have bought but didn’t. Not realising it was an ‘official’ option, we bought a short wand as an aftermarket item on eBay. This is useful if you’re looking to make the Worx Hyrdoshot a little more compact for travel – but the off-brand one we bought doesn’t fit well and takes a wrench to get it on and off, rather than the simple twist and press that it should be (and no doubt would be if we’d bought the official Worx version). If you want to get into tight spaces – under a car wheel arch maybe – you’ll probably want the short wand to make access easier.

The 5-position nozzle offers 0°, 15°, 25°, 40° and shower settings – everything you could want really. If you want to use the shower setting to wash yourself (post race, or #vanlife maybe) you’ll want a partner in grime to do the hosing – pointing at anything other than your legs and feet would require a fair bit of contortionism. With the short lance fitting, it is shorter than an arm length, but you’ll need to keep holding the trigger in.

0° spray
15° spray
25° spray
40° spray
Shower spray

There’s enough power there for jet-washing the patio should that be your need – you’ll want the long wand for that to get it close to the ground for max power though. For bike washing, you can stand at a distance and still do a decent job of blasting off mud, or just rinsing away soap. One battery should be enough to clean you six moderately dirty bikes. Fewer if you’re an absolute clean freak, the cow-pats are dried on, etc.

The water bottle fitting is to my mind not that useful. Perhaps if you were very briefly washing down a bike with a 2 litre pop bottle of water before you put it in the car… but it’s kind of cumbersome. You need more like a 10 litre bucket for a really dirty dried on bike, 5 litres for a wet and muddy one. I did try using it to apply a soapy mix using a 1 litre bottle, but it ran out very quickly and the soap made it slippery and very tricky to undo the fastening.

The hose and filter arrangement is excellent, and allows you to use any water source to wash your bike. I’d not recommend dunking it straight into a river or pond, because you should be far enough away from them so your run off doesn’t take bike oils and suchlike back into the water and harm fish, pond creatures and so on. Instead, dunk a bucket into the stream – or water butt at home perhaps – and use the hose clip to keep the hose in place. Remember to clean out the filter from time to time – it’s easy to do – especially if you’re using water that has lots of bits in. I’m on a water meter at home, so hate using a hosepipe where you’ve got no sense of how much water you’re using. With a bucket and the Worx HydroShot, I feel like it pushes you to be quick and efficient but without being so restrictive as to be annoying. It’s easy to keep track of how much water it takes to clean a bike – or jet wash your patio. The hose is 6m long, which means you can move around while cleaning without having to move the bucket.

I find that the bucket set up is much less faffy than other systems I’ve used where you need to attach to a tap via a hose. There’s no connect everything up/walk back to the tap and turn it on/clean everything/go and turn the tap off/go back to the washer to release the pressure/go back and disconnect back and forth. Our bike mechanic friend tried it out and immediately wanted one – the set up being preferable to the plug-in system he has, that creates trip hazard and security risks within a shop setting. The Worx HydroShot is also a lot smaller and lighter then reservoir versions – which I’d struggle to fit in my van with all the bikes and camping gear that a race requires.

It would be nice if it had some sort of cunning packing/storage solution. There is a Velcro strap for keeping the hose looped together, but that’s about it. I’ve ended up leaving the short lance on and the bits I use all tucked in a bucket – but it does sort of feel like it’s missing the neat storage that you get with, say, a vacuum cleaner, where all the accessories clip in to each other for safe keeping.

The Worx HydroShot 56 doesn’t feel like it’s too loud – I’ve previously felt like some big pressure washers for patios are worthy of ear-plugs, though it’s loud enough that your neighbours will not thank you if you decide to clean up after a night ride.

Overall

Because of my water saving needs, I’ve not previously had a jet washer at home. Now, as well as having clean bikes, I’ve got de-algaed patios, de-cobwebbed fascias, and much cleaner riding shoes. It’s easy enough to use that you do actually use it – arguably, using it borders on fun, so satisfying is the removal of dirt from wherever you’re directing it. The Worx HydroShot 56 has been a game changer for me, and is genuinely useful. Put it to the top of your new toys shopping list.

This product was selected for our Editors’ Choice Awards 2024

In the Editors’ Choice Awards we highlight our standout bikes and products from the past year. These are the bikes that we’d like to have in our sheds. These are the components and clothing that we still use long after the nominal test period has expired. This is the good stuff.

To make the cut, each thing must have proven itself out on the trails. They’ve got to have been reliable and ride-enhancing. We don’t do technology for technology’s sake. Nor are we overly swayed by showy, high price tags and bling materials. That said, we don’t prioritise anything solely because it’s cheaper than its rivals. Nor do we penalise a genuinely great product if it is conspicuously expensive. Performance is what matters in Editor’s Choice.

This was a star performers of The Class of 2024.

  • Editors’ Choice 2024: Worx HydroShot 56 Cordless Pressure Washer
    sharkattack
    Full Member

    I want one of these. Definitely one to jump on on Black Friday. They’re always on sale.

    Posted 3 months ago
    1
    comet
    Full Member

    My wife bought me one of these (i think it is the lower powered one) a couple of Christmases ago. I use it now rather than a big mains powered Karcher pressure washer.
    However the thing I don’t do is clean my mountain bike with it. I go for much lower pressure with a hosepipe, bucket, brushes & sponge.
    The one Worx accessory that definitely is a laugh is the foam bottle/lance. I use it to cover the car in foam when washing it.

    Posted 3 months ago
    1
    MoreCashThanDash
    Full Member

    Very tempted by the idea of one of these next time the current pressure washer dies – this for bikes and cars, hire a big washer once a year for all the patios and paths.

    I take the charge is long enough to do a car, but how long does it take to blast through a bucket of water? Or how many buckets would it take to wash an Octavia estate?

    Posted 3 months ago
    andrewh
    Free Member

    Not trying to be awkward here but what is the advantage of this?

    I have a 12V Dirtworker and it’s brilliant, runs off the power supply in the van. If I’m parked near a river then it’s practically unlimited in its bike washing potential.

    I’ve seen a lot of battery ones like this about but they strike me as very limited, especially if you are trying to do a few bikes or use over a few days. They are more portable than a 12V one, not needing to plug in, but the size of them means you aren’t going to be using them anywhere you don’t have your van surely? And if you are recharging batteries in the van you might just as well plug the washer itself in.

    What’s the advantage of these, why are they so popular?

    Posted 3 months ago
    11
    sharkattack
    Full Member

    Not everyone has or wants a van, or has a 12v power supply and the ability to park right next to a river. That’s a pretty specific arrangement you have.

    With the Hydroshot you can throw it in the car and use any source of water to blast the mud off a handful of bikes rather than do it at home. Or you can wash the car without trailing hose pipes and extension leads all over the place.

    How can you not see the appeal of how easy that is?

    Posted 3 months ago
    2
    flyingpotatoes
    Full Member

    Had one for years after someone recommended them on here.

    Great bit of kit. One of the best buys I’ve made especially after a winter muddy ride. It’s almost essential for UK riding

    Posted 3 months ago
    1
    fathomer
    Full Member

    I’ve got one of the original ones, maybe 5 years old now, it’s a great bit of kit. I’d replace it straight away with the same if it ever dies. I’ve got a bigger battery and can easily clean 10-12 bikes with it on a single charge.

    Posted 3 months ago
    wimpsworth
    Full Member

    I have one of these for the camper. Superb bit of kit. Especially if you’re out for a few days. I have 2 of the smaller batteries, which will do 4/5 bikes each (I spend far too long cleaning my bike).
    It’s also great in the winter, after a night ride, when the hosepipe is frozen. I can get a bucket of tepid water from the kitchen and still clean the bike off.

    Posted 3 months ago
    2
    b33k34
    Full Member

    @sharkattack
    i had a dirtworker before my (lower powered) worx. The hydroshot has considerably more power and does a much better job with less water.

    Posted 3 months ago
    comet
    Full Member

    Or how many buckets would it take to wash an Octavia estate?

    To wash the car I connect it to a tap & hose, so sorry I can’t say.

    Posted 3 months ago
    MoreCashThanDash
    Full Member

    Has anyone come up with a nifty solution to the storage question?

    Posted 3 months ago
    1
    northersouth
    Free Member

    Currently discounted to £179 on eBay, direct from Worx

    https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/185779723229

    Posted 3 months ago
    masterdabber
    Free Member

    With the Hydroshot soap bottle attachment what sort of distance will it reach, say on a medium spray setting?

    Posted 3 months ago
    dc1988
    Full Member

    It takes quite a few buckets to wash a car and although the pressure washer function works well, it doesn’t have high enough flow to sheet the water off a car like a standard hose can when using the spray function.

    Regarding the bottle adapter, I like it. A couple of 2 litre bottles will clean a bike well enough and packs a lot smaller than the hose and a bigger container. You also don’t end up with a massive dirty and wet hose that you need to pack away.

    Posted 3 months ago
    ThePinkster
    Full Member

    It’s not a nifty storage solution but when I bought my Worx it came with a net storage bag that everything fitted in.

    Don’t they provide this anymore?

    Posted 3 months ago
    binman
    Full Member

    Bought into the hype from other recommendations in the forum. It works very well with a 25l jerry can for 3 muddy bikes and is efficient at the forest-side while everything is still wet. The battery on the brush less model could do 5 to 6 bikes. You do end up chasing the mud from one side of the bike to another before it goes completely.

    I always offer to wash small muddy kids for a fiver, but haven’t had any takers, yet.

    Still have to mist the bike again when I get get home coz it gets dirty again from being on a towbar rack.

    Ticks biosecurity box as well for canoes and bikes.

    I use it with an official short wand, works well and easy to use.

    Posted 3 months ago
    asbrooks
    Full Member

    Yeah I have one too, bought it last winter from Argos, they where having a sale at the time.  Some of the guys I ride with have them and recommended it. Not used it yet, It’ll be used this winter for sure.

    Posted 3 months ago
    spacehopper
    Full Member

    theyre great bits of kit.. 🙂

    If you’re using it to clean patios etc.. a turbo nozzle makes a massive difference!

    https://uk.worx.com/turbo-nozzle-for-worx-hydroshot-wa4037/

    I use the normal nozzle on the short lance and the turbo nozzle on the long lance.

    Posted 3 months ago
    martymac
    Full Member

    I use my 5yr old one to wash my car.
    I have 1 bucket with detergent and a sponge.
    Then 2x20L to rinse the car off. That’s for a subaru forester.
    If mine stops working, I’ll buy the same again.

    Posted 3 months ago
    4
    darlobiker
    Full Member

    What does it say about singletrack readers that a review of a pressure washer gets more comments than articles about actual mountain bikes.

    Posted 3 months ago
    1
    comet
    Full Member

    Has anyone come up with a nifty solution to the storage question?

    I bought a medium size plastic box with a lid, it all fits in there.

    Posted 3 months ago
    roger_mellie
    Full Member

    A flexi bucket would do as storage for me, with added bonus of holding water when needed…

    Posted 3 months ago
    bails
    Full Member

    Am I the only one disappointed with one of these (not the 56 just the normal version)? I got it after a PSA on here and its useless. Water does come out of it, but I think I’d be better off with a couple of old pop bottles of water and a watering can, it would give me more water at higher pressure and wouldn’t need recharging!  The zero degree setting on mine is like the jet from one of these: Screenshot_20240912-215529

     

     

    I’ve never taken it with me to clean the bike after a ride because it would be a complete waste.  There’s barely enough power for it to move twigs on the patio, let alone blasting algae etc away.

    Posted 3 months ago
    2
    binman
    Full Member

    What does it say about singletrack readers that a review of a pressure washer gets more comments than articles about actual mountain bikes.

    That we are out riding our bikes, getting them muddy, not looking to buy the latest bling thing that we can’t afford ?

    Posted 3 months ago
    P20
    Full Member

    Keep looking at these for the van. Should really get on with it. Thanks for the review

    Posted 3 months ago
    stefanp
    Full Member

    Am I the only one disappointed with one of these (not the 56 just the normal version)? I got it after a PSA on here and its useless. Water does come out of it, but I think I’d be better off with a couple of old pop bottles of water and a watering can, it would give me more water at higher pressure and wouldn’t need recharging!

    I sometimes get this if the the hose isn’t screwed on securely enough. Might be worth checking (if you haven’t already) that everything is nice and tight. The hydroshot is a bit of a gamechanges for cyclocross I’ve found. We’ve got no garden so have to wash the bikes on the street, and its great for that.

    Posted 3 months ago
    simon_g
    Full Member

    Used to have one of the 12v dirtworkers too, big advantage of battery ones is in a busy carpark you can go a bit further away rather than blasting dirt over your (or other people’s) car.

    I got one of the generic chinese ones instead that works off my Makita batteries, works well. Have a 10l water container and that’s usually enough to do 2 bikes.

    Posted 3 months ago
    1
    PrinceJohn
    Full Member

    Am I the only one disappointed with one of these (not the 56 just the normal version)? I got it after a PSA on here and its useless. Water does come out of it, but I think I’d be better off with a couple of old pop bottles of water and a watering can, it would give me more water at higher pressure and wouldn’t need recharging!

    You are letting the water run all the way through aren’t you? It can take a while to pick up enough flow.

    Posted 3 months ago
    bikesandboots
    Full Member

    Instead, dunk a bucket into the stream – or water butt at home perhaps – and use the hose clip to keep the hose in place

    I put a couple of M14 nuts on mine to weigh it down. Just temporarily remove the filter and stuff them on.

    Posted 2 months ago
    1
    Wally
    Full Member

    Posted 2 months ago
    1
    kelv77
    Full Member

    IMG_4106

    Packed into an old fishing seat box with a 15litre water tank. Does a couple of bikes easily (not done enough to run it out yet).

    Posted 2 months ago
    hot_fiat
    Full Member

    Any idea if this will run ok on a bosch 18v pro battery with an adapter, or does it get upset with the loss of 2v?

    Posted 2 months ago
    FuzzyWuzzy
    Full Member

    I have the Ryobi 600psi 18v version of this, works well to (although I mostly use it for a final car rinse using filtered water from spotlesswater.co.uk…)

    Posted 2 months ago
    benp1
    Full Member

    I keep mine in the van, mostly used for the dog. Plus hosing down the paddleboard depending where it’s been used. Has been used for the bike but not that much to be honest

    All stored in a trug so I can lob in wet towels etc too. I use an old 10l AdBlue container to keep the water in.

    Very handy device, had mine a few years now

    Posted 2 months ago
    SirHC
    Full Member

    Have the original one, 5 years old, second battery. I’d buy the same again

    Posted 2 months ago
    chakaping
    Full Member

    I got loads of use out of my HydroShot, but the charger seems to have packed up.

    Anyone else had that happen?

    Anyone got a functioning charger but dead HydroShot and want to sell me a charger?

    Posted 2 months ago
    drewd
    Full Member

    I bought one based on reviews off here. At first I was a bit underwhelmed by the power, but I’ve grown to like it. I’ve used it for bikes, removing algae from paving and cleaning windows, facia boards and the conservatory roof.

    My charger died last year too, but I’ve an Aldi Ferrex cordless fan that uses very similar batteries made by the same manufacturer. The Ferrex batteries work in the Worx tools, but not the other way around due to a slight difference in the battery casing. Although this could be fixed with a file or Dremel, it’s just an extra rib above the battery terminals.

    Posted 2 months ago
    bjhedley
    Full Member

    Love mine (prev version and definitely tempted by the short lance attachment – would make bike washing easier with one hand.

    To answer questions above, it uses about 10ltrs to rinse my Leon, and I’ve gotten an entire puffer out of half a battery and 30lts of water.

    The Karcher/Hose combo comes out only for deep cleaning patios and washing the van, mostly because the brush make reaching the roof easier.

    Posted 2 months ago
    4
    MoreCashThanDash
    Full Member

    I’ve gotten an entire puffer out of half a battery and 30lts of water.

    Again, another phrase that makes perfect sense here and nowhere else ?

    Posted 2 months ago
    RustyNissanPrairie
    Full Member

    A slight aside but does anyone want a free of charge 25litre water tub similar to Wally’s above (I think mine is slightly bigger than that) – the filling plug has a tap on it. Only used for camping trips.

     

    Collection from Rossendale

    Posted 2 months ago
