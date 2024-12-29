Best UK Riding Destination of 2024: The Golfie

Your votes have been counted and the results are in. You have chosen The Golfie as the Best UK Riding Destination!
Is this relatively compact zone of interest the most ridden patch in the whole of the UK? It certainly feels that way from how often it appears in our socials feeds. Built tracks. But not manicured. The Golfie is perhaps very definition of Winch & Plummet mountain biking; grind your way up fireroads and moortop crossings, then drop your dropper all of the way and fly by the seat of your pants down several shades of tekkers.
Put simply, The Golfie is where you lot think is the best place to ride in the UK is.
Want to know more? komoot guide to Innerleithen & District
Here’s some random samples from our media library featuring The Golfie…
