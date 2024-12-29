Best UK Riding Destination of 2024: The Golfie

by 3

Your votes have been counted and the results are in. You have chosen The Golfie as the Best UK Riding Destination!

Is this relatively compact zone of interest the most ridden patch in the whole of the UK? It certainly feels that way from how often it appears in our socials feeds. Built tracks. But not manicured. The Golfie is perhaps very definition of Winch & Plummet mountain biking; grind your way up fireroads and moortop crossings, then drop your dropper all of the way and fly by the seat of your pants down several shades of tekkers.

Put simply, The Golfie is where you lot think is the best place to ride in the UK is.

Want to know more? komoot guide to Innerleithen & District

Here’s some random samples from our media library featuring The Golfie…

Innerleithen Uplift
vitus escarpe vrx 29
black and white, golfie, comic, Cy Turner, RocketMAX

  • sharkattack
    Full Member

    I’ve never been

    Posted 4 hours ago
    scaredypants
    Full Member

    nor me – fake news !

    Posted 4 hours ago
    singlespeedstu
    Full Member

    So that’s why it was full of  bellends today then.

    Comes to something when even a well know local YouTuber  is friendlier that most of the other folks there. 😉

    Posted 1 hour ago
