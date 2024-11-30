Good Vibes Only: Drafting A Squirrel

Today I drafted a squirrel. Pedalling along, the canal beside me steaming tendrils into the frozen air, my lead out squirrel sat on the frosted fence ahead. Spotting me, it turned tail and ran along the wooden rail, fluffy tail extended in a squirrely version of the superman. It must have had cold feet, its little paws leaving no prints, only the tch-tchickity-tchick of claws in the jagged ice crystals. I closed in on that…

Hannah Dobson

Good Vibes Only: Drafting A Squirrel

  • gazzab1955
    Full Member

    Not fantasy’s, but more wildlife experiences similar to yours ………………….

    A Buzzard flying/gliding just above and just ahead of us on a woodland trail, the overhanging foliage stopping it from escaping into the open sky, we followed it for a a couple of hundred meters before it drifted off above the trees.

    A Barn Owl that flew out of the hedgerow just above the Fleet (Dorset) then kept just ahead of us landing back in the hedgerow until we caught up then flying off again, it must of been nearly half a mile before it decided enough was enough and flew off across the fields.

    Hares, on several occasions, running ahead of us on tracks then stopping until we caught up before running off again, they seemed to enjoy the game of tag.

     

    Posted 8 hours ago
    andrewh
    Free Member

    It is quite common for buzzards and owls to do that, I’ve seen it loads of times. They have both worked out that if they keep pace with the bike/car it will eventually scare a rodent in the verge and the movement will give it away and they can pounce. Works very well.

    I’ve only seen buzzards and owls doing it though, not seen any others.

    The hares do want you to chase them. It’s not a game, they nest on the ground so if they see a predator they will make themselves known and then run away from where their young are, and make sure that the predator follows them. As long as they are fast enough this works well.

    Posted 7 hours ago
    mtbfix
    Full Member

    I had a squirrel companion running along a fence a couple of weeks ago too. I slowed slightly do it could stay ahead and after a few dozen yards it leapt up into a low branch without breaking stride and was gone.

    Posted 5 hours ago
    matt_outandabout
    Full Member

    What colour jersey for Queen of the Commute?

    Kingfisher shiny blue. Fast, nippy, always seems to get where it’s going…

    I’ve a video from one of my son’s following a Wombat down a trail. He refers to it as ‘My G’ and asks about passing square pooopage….funniest thing ever.

    Posted 4 hours ago
