Good Vibes Only: Drafting A Squirrel

Today I drafted a squirrel. Pedalling along, the canal beside me steaming tendrils into the frozen air, my lead out squirrel sat on the frosted fence ahead. Spotting me, it turned tail and ran along the wooden rail, fluffy tail extended in a squirrely version of the superman. It must have had cold feet, its little paws leaving no prints, only the tch-tchickity-tchick of claws in the jagged ice crystals. I closed in on that…
I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones.
More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments.
I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.
