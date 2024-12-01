The Megasack Giveaway Starts This Week! Be In It To Win It!

There’s nothing that screams DECEMBER quite as much as the Singletrack crew sitting by a badly decorated Christmas tree and giving away bike products. Yes, it’s the return of the Megasack, probably the greatest concept in bike themed giveaways ever.

Yes, we know you’re REALLY EXCITED, but before you knock over the Christmas tree, read some important stuff.Here’s what you really need to know:

Every week day until Christmas Eve we’ll be posting a story about a product that you could win. Watch the video, then go to our website and log in (it’s free to log in, so get that set up now if you haven’t already registered with us).

Logging in will reveal a question – answer it correctly and you’ll be entered into the Daily Draw, and have a chance to win that day’s prize.

So far, so exciting. But now it gets better still.

Singletrack Subscribers will also be entered into the Megasack Draw. Every time you enter a Daily Draw, another entry will be added to the Megasack. Enter every Daily Draw, and you’ll have 16 entries in the Megasack. Just make sure you are a paid up and active Singletrack Subscriber by 23rd December, so that when we draw the Megasack on Christmas Eve, your name is in the pot. Remember, ONLY Singletrack Subscribers will be in with a chance of winning the Megasack this year.

Please note that we can only deliver prizes to UK postal addresses.

Ready for it? Now you can get excited. In no particular order (you’ll have to tune in to see what each day holds!) let’s check out what you could be winning this week!

Kids Ride Shotgun Dirt Hero Balance Bike

This balance bike comes with 12 inch wheels, but as the rider grows you can convert it to 14 inch wheels. It also comes disc brake ready – you can add a specially designed Magura brake to this bike, if you desire. In the box you get the 12 inch bike, plus a set of frame protecting stickers, and a very cute little mudguard.

The bike itself comes with some neat features that really show the thought that’s gone into this bike. There’s a foot rest for cruising along, downtube protector for overly ambitious kerb climbing, and angled tyre valves so you can easily get your pump attached to those dinky wheels. Proper knobbly Vee Crown Gem tyres give grip and a comfortable ride for whichever lucky little one gets their mitts on this.

Stan’s Incredible Dart

This tubeless repair tool fits into your handlebar – or pocket – ready to be deployed when you need it the most. There are three ‘darts’ in the tool, ready to plug three holes in your tubeless set up. Rather than simply plugging the gap, the fronds on the dart react with liquid sealant to form a secure repair to your tyre. Spring loaded, just twist the tool and the deploying prong pops up. Comes shipped in compostable packaging too – nice.

CatEye AMP 1700 and AMP2200 Front Lights

A pair of bright front lights could be yours! Both have side panels on the lenses, giving some diffused visibility from the sides, while most of the light brightens your way. You’ll get up to 2200 lumens with one light, and 1700 with the other – the slightly lower lumen option giving a higher run time on the maximum setting. A nice tool-free ‘FlexTight’ mount holds your lights in place, and you charge them with a USB C – no proprietary cables here. The button on the top cycles through the six modes, and there’s a mode memory function so the light will turn on in the last mode you used. All the internals are encased in a quality machined metal body. A very useful piece of kit.

Bridgedale MTB Socks

Wrap your tootsies in a pair of these MTB socks from Bridgedale. You can choose the colour, size and weight of the socks that suit you, with three different weights on option for summer, mid-season, and winter. Each sock has been carefully designed with a specific mix of yarns to give breathability and warmth as needed. All have thicker sole sections for sock absorption, and an under the toe seam for comfort. The knit is mapped all over, holding the sock to your foot without wrinkles, and preventing any tight or hot spots. Don’t forget to put them on the right feet – check inside the cuffs to see which is left and which is right!

Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro Tyres

Price: £79 each

£79 each From: Schwalbe

A pair of gravity tyres to suit your wheel size could be yours! These are one of Schwalbe’s new radial tyre range, where the radial carcass is designed to give a larger contact patch, giving you more grip. The Albert comes in Trail or Gravity versions to suit the demands of ride styles, but you’ll be winning the tougher Gravity version, in this ‘purple stripe’ extra soft compound for tons of chemical grip. Just the kind of confidence you’ll be wanting from a front tyre in British conditions!

Remember! Only subscribers will be entered into the final MegaSack draw to win everything on Christmas Eve. You are seeing this message because while you are able to enter the daily draws you are not yet a full member (subscriber) so you are not eligible for the MegaSack grand draw. Subscribe today to fix that.

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related