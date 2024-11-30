Puzzle quiz stock scrabble crossword

Quick Crossword: The Electric Edition

Members' FeaturePuzzles

by 3

Get your synapses firing, this should be of the quick and easy variety. Lightning fast maybe? Feel the power of your intellect. Maybe boost yourself with a cup of coffee if you’re feeling slow. How did you do? Limped home in eco mode with one bar remaining, or whizzed through it in full power?

There's more to this story

But it's a member-only story

Join us to unlock it and more

Singletrack magazine has been in print and and online since 2001 and every issue we’ve ever published is made available to our members as part of their membership. But there’s so much more on offer – check out these features.

From unlimited access to content to discounts and offers on gear and services. All full membership comes with unlimited digital access & ad free website. But we also need your help to survive and be a sustainable media brand. Advertising just doesn't pay the bills anymore but members contributions do. The more of you join us the better we can be so we hope you'll take a look at the options below and if you can, join us and help sustain the future of Singletrack.

Join us

Full Member Benefits

DIGITAL

Access all our digital benefits

  • Access members’ content, digital back issues & new app issues
  • Ad free website ***
  • Merch discounts.
  • Downloads, GPX, PDFs, iBooks
  • Choose your own price*
  • Choose annual (best value) or bi-monthly (flexible)
£29/year

Or

£7.99 every 2 months

PRINT+

Singletrack in gorgeous print + digital

  • Access members’ content, digital back issues & new app issues
  • Ad free website ***
  • Merch discounts.
  • Downloads, GPX, PDFs, iBooks
  • Choose your own price*
  • Choose annual (best value) or bi-monthly (flexible)
£49/year

Or

£8.99 every 2 months

*You can help support Singletrack by adding a little bit extra on your annual renewal.

Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

More posts from Hannah

Home Forums Quick Crossword: The Electric Edition

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women
Viewing 3 posts - 1 through 3 (of 3 total)
  • Quick Crossword: The Electric Edition
  • DickBarton
    Full Member

    Only 2 I got without aid were 6 and 7. Can’t get 1 or 4 and the others needed googling so clearly I’m not following ebike development, progress or offerings.

    Posted 9 hours ago
    mulacs
    Full Member

    Bit of google required, then the clues made sense! ? thanks

    Posted 8 hours ago
    beaker2135
    Full Member

    Can’t get 4 or 8

    Clearly my knowledge and Google skills are both lacking

    Posted 6 hours ago
Viewing 3 posts - 1 through 3 (of 3 total)

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women