502 Club Raffle: Light up your life with an Exposure MaXx-D Mk16 light worth £445

Back once again with the raffle master, it’s time to get your tickets bought. This time you could be the lucky recipient of this shining star of a bike light. The Exposure MaXx-D Mk16 is worth £445!

Everything you need in one place. No external battery pack and yet it’s onboard batteries will turn night to day.

It’s fair to say Exposure are one of our favourite lighting brands here at Singletrack. Over the years we’ve used pretty much all of their iteratons and sizes. They are prized bits of kit when they arrive at the office.

The Maxx-D now pushes 4800 measured lumens out from its 4 LEDs. Due to this lumen increase, a new lens pattern has been introduced with two spot beams on top and now two spread beams below. With this beam pattern the light is launched far down the track and spread to highlight the trail immediately around the bike.  

In the box: MaXx-D MK16 GMB, QR Handlebar Bracket (31.8mm – 35.0mm), Fast Charger, QS Guide.

Safety First

One of the intrinsic problems with many high powered lights is overheating. When you are moving along at a fair old pace the natural cooling effect of the airflow is fine but stop at a gate for chat and the heat can build up inside the light and problems can happen. The Exposure MaXx-D comes with intelligent thermal management (ITM) which contsnatly monitors the temperature and dims the light if things get too hot, returning to full brightness again when it’s safe to do so.

Optimised Mode Selector

A fancy way of saying that you can choose from a bunch of modes that are best suited to what vere type of riding you are doing. Riding for hours at a time? There’s a mode fo rthat to get the longest battery run time. heading out for a short blast! There’s a mode for that.

Reflex Technology

when you are hurtling down a steep section at high speed you tend to need more seeing power. The MaxX-D will automatically adjust brightness when you need it the most. Grunting up a steep climb and barely walking pace and the light will dim to save your burn time for the descents.

OLED Status Display

See what mode you are in and how much burn time you have left via the OLED display on the back of the light.

Intrigued enough to buy a ticket?

We hope you are and as ever, you can be assured that your ticket money is being put to good use keeping the Singletrack vibe going and paying the bills. It’s your generosity that is getting us through this year and we really appreciate everyone who has bought a ticket or two. There are other prizes available to sweeten the deal and iprove the odds from random stuff we find under Benji’s desk to vouchers to spend inour shop on our new massive range of Singletrack merch.

Buy your tickets here

Exposure MaXx-D Mk16 bike light worth £445 – See full description for terms

ENTRIES CLOSE 12pm Wednesday 4th December

Use Code ‘exposure4life‘ at checkout to get £5 off when you buy 4 tickets (4 for 3).

£5.00
  • bikesandboots
    Full Member

    Just wondering whether you’re maximising takings by having the same £5 price across raffles for items worth everything between £500 and £5k.

    I’ll guess entering any raffle has the factors of a) contributing to a cause, b) chance of winning something you want but could buy, or c) something you couldn’t/wouldn’t otherwise buy. The right combination of these appeals enough and results in a purchase. There’s also how many people someone thinks might enter, which might balance things out for perceived value of buying a ticket.

    I expect someone will have done a PhD on raffle ticket pricing.

    Raffall shows me the number of entrants for past draws (only after they’ve finished?), £5 for 1 in 1053 for a £1200 Cotic Solaris frame, £10 to Cyclorise/Ukraine for 1 in 686 for a £6.8k Revel Rascal. Both were unlimited entries but notice that the former raised 4.4x the value of the prize, while the latter only did 1x. That’s despite Ukraine and a complete bike both being more widely appealing vs. the STW server payment and a bike frame.

    Posted 1 hour ago
