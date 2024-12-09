Tom Pidcock Stays With Pinarello Off-Road

Tom Pidcock may be heading to the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team and riding Scott road bikes, but he won’t be racing on a Scott Spark, or taking up enduro on a Genius. For the next three years he’ll still be riding a Pinarello off-road, which will include any cyclo-cross or gravel events.

Cue the official PR (which we can only imagine has been produced to help quell all the comments section speculation about which mountain bike Tom might be on in the future after last week’s team announcement.):

Multiple world and Olympic champion to continue riding Pinarello’s flagship off-road bikes for the next three years

Pinarello is pleased to confirm Tom Pidcock will continue riding and helping to develop its flagship off-road bikes for the next three years following his move from INEOS Grenadiers to the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team.

ELANCOURT, FRANCE – JULY 29: Gold medalist Thomas Pidcock of Team Great Britain holds his bike after the Men’s Cross-Country on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 29, 2024 in Elancourt, France. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Pidcock has enjoyed huge success on Pinarello’s off-road range over the last four years, winning world and Olympic cross country mountain bike titles on the Dogma XC. That bike was developed in both hard and softail models in the space of six months, specifically for him and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, who also went on to achieve world and Olympic success.

The 25-year-old British athlete also triumphed on the Crossista F at the 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, and will have that bike at his disposal again moving forwards, along with the Grevil F if he chooses to compete in any gravel competitions. The only occasions he will not compete on a Pinarello will be during road events.

Pinarello President Fausto Pinarello said: “We’re thrilled to confirm Tom will continue racing on our cyclo-cross, cross country mountain bike and gravel bikes. He is an amazing rider with phenomenal technical skills and it’s been a pleasure working with him on the Crossista and Dogma XC, both models in segments where we hadn’t had bikes for a long time.

“Tom is a rider who knows what he wants. His unwavering pursuit of excellence has challenged us a lot and enabled us to produce three incredible frames which he’s ridden to success on the grandest stages in the sport. We are delighted to keep this successful collaboration alive.”

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – JANUARY 30: Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom celebrates his victory by doing the superman pose during the 73rd UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships Fayetteville 2022 – Men’s Elite / #Fayetteville2022 / on January 30, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock said: “Working with Fausto and the team at Pinarello over the past four years has been a privilege, and a really enjoyable experience. I am so happy I get to stay working with them on everything off-road moving forwards.

“So far, we have developed three cyclo-cross and XC MTB frames together and all of them exceeded expectations from the moment I sat on them, I could not have asked for more. I felt so confident on them that I was able to race and win after the first couple of rides.

“To me, our relationship feels more like a partnership than a sponsorship. I’m looking forward to the next three years of racing and developing more great bikes with Pinarello.”

