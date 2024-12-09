502 Club Raffle WINNER! Light up your life with an Exposure MaXx-D Mk16 light worth £445

by 12

And the winner of the draw that took place on Sunday the 8th December is..


Oscar Mac Ananey

Congratulations Oscar – We are arranging for your prize to be sent to you directly from Exposure.

And there are three winners of shop vouchers so congratulations to..

Jonathan Lee, Keando Anderson, Luke Masterson. We’ll be emailing you with details of your prizes shortly.

Didn’t win? Another raffle is coming soon.

Back once again with the raffle master, it’s time to get your tickets bought. This time you could be the lucky recipient of this shining star of a bike light. The Exposure MaXx-D Mk16 is worth £445!

Everything you need in one place. No external battery pack and yet it’s onboard batteries will turn night to day.

It’s fair to say Exposure are one of our favourite lighting brands here at Singletrack. Over the years we’ve used pretty much all of their iteratons and sizes. They are prized bits of kit when they arrive at the office.

The Maxx-D now pushes 4800 measured lumens out from its 4 LEDs. Due to this lumen increase, a new lens pattern has been introduced with two spot beams on top and now two spread beams below. With this beam pattern the light is launched far down the track and spread to highlight the trail immediately around the bike.  

In the box: MaXx-D MK16 GMB, QR Handlebar Bracket (31.8mm – 35.0mm), Fast Charger, QS Guide.

Safety First

One of the intrinsic problems with many high powered lights is overheating. When you are moving along at a fair old pace the natural cooling effect of the airflow is fine but stop at a gate for chat and the heat can build up inside the light and problems can happen. The Exposure MaXx-D comes with intelligent thermal management (ITM) which contsnatly monitors the temperature and dims the light if things get too hot, returning to full brightness again when it’s safe to do so.

Optimised Mode Selector

A fancy way of saying that you can choose from a bunch of modes that are best suited to what vere type of riding you are doing. Riding for hours at a time? There’s a mode fo rthat to get the longest battery run time. heading out for a short blast! There’s a mode for that.

Reflex Technology

when you are hurtling down a steep section at high speed you tend to need more seeing power. The MaxX-D will automatically adjust brightness when you need it the most. Grunting up a steep climb and barely walking pace and the light will dim to save your burn time for the descents.

OLED Status Display

See what mode you are in and how much burn time you have left via the OLED display on the back of the light.

Intrigued enough to buy a ticket?

We hope you are and as ever, you can be assured that your ticket money is being put to good use keeping the Singletrack vibe going and paying the bills. It’s your generosity that is getting us through this year and we really appreciate everyone who has bought a ticket or two. There are other prizes available to sweeten the deal and iprove the odds from random stuff we find under Benji’s desk to vouchers to spend inour shop on our new massive range of Singletrack merch.

Buy your tickets here

502 Club Raffle #8 Win an Exposure MaXx-D Mk16 Light

502 Club Raffle #8 Win an Exposure MaXx-D Mk16 Light

Exposure MaXx-D Mk16 bike light worth £445 – See full description for terms

ENTRIES CLOSED

Use Code ‘exposure4life‘ at checkout to get £5 off when you buy 4 tickets (4 for 3).

£5.00
Viewing 12 posts - 1 through 12 (of 12 total)
  • 2
    bikesandboots
    Full Member

    Just wondering whether you’re maximising takings by having the same £5 price across raffles for items worth everything between £500 and £5k.

    I’ll guess entering any raffle has the factors of a) contributing to a cause, b) chance of winning something you want but could buy, or c) something you couldn’t/wouldn’t otherwise buy. The right combination of these appeals enough and results in a purchase. There’s also how many people someone thinks might enter, which might balance things out for perceived value of buying a ticket.

    I expect someone will have done a PhD on raffle ticket pricing.

    Raffall shows me the number of entrants for past draws (only after they’ve finished?), £5 for 1 in 1053 for a £1200 Cotic Solaris frame, £10 to Cyclorise/Ukraine for 1 in 686 for a £6.8k Revel Rascal. Both were unlimited entries but notice that the former raised 4.4x the value of the prize, while the latter only did 1x. That’s despite Ukraine and a complete bike both being more widely appealing vs. the STW server payment and a bike frame.

    Posted 2 weeks ago
    ped
    Full Member

    I’m seeing both some unstyled (at least I hope it’s not intentional) massive images and also [not] seeing missing images on this page. What’s the raffle paying for again? 😉

    Screenshot 2024-11-20 at 11.47.08

    Posted 2 weeks ago
    ossify
    Full Member

    Nice as it is, my mind just boggles at the thought of spending £450 on a light. Though I might risk a fiver on the chance 😉

    The mount looks really flimsy attached right at the front like that, does the light not bounce around a lot? I assume it’s a lot more solid than it looks.

    Posted 2 weeks ago
    4
    mrhoppy
    Full Member

    The mount looks really flimsy attached right at the front like that, does the light not bounce around a lot?

    No it’s absolutely rock solid.

    Posted 2 weeks ago
    z1ppy
    Full Member

    Nice as it is, my mind just boggles at the thought of spending £450 on a light

    Not going to suggest it’s cheap, but it’s because there more of an investments, than a throw away item. IME something reliable and all-in-one just makes the most sense, if you night ride regularly. My 2nd hand Maxx-D is a 2017 model, I’ve had it 4 years now and don’t see a reason to upgrade. Previously I tried to get every ‘latest and greatest’ from china, and they was cheap, very bright, had rubbish optics and just never reliable or long lasting (also a vague “is this going up in flames” when charging vibe).

    Vimes boots

    Posted 2 weeks ago
    1
    MoreCashThanDash
    Full Member

    I think my Maxx-D is so old it’s only about 1500 lumen on  max, but last year it cost me £20 to get it checked over and repaired by them to be a perfectly functional back up/kids light

    Posted 2 weeks ago
    2
    oceanskipper
    Full Member

    How many people enter a raffle like this I wonder? Or rather,  how many tickets are sold and thus what are the odds…

    I think I’d be more inclined to enter if the number of tickets on sale  was limited.

    Posted 2 weeks ago
    dyna-ti
    Full Member

    Well I entered it. Given my own Exposure is doing funny things, I thought it best to just in case, especially with winter coming along, I don’t want to be caught short.

    However. On the delivery address, its got my username in place of my Christian name, so it’s dyna-ti ******* and not Andrew *******. Is this a glitch ?

    I’ll add this to the problems thread in case this doesnt get seen.

    I’m sure the postie looks at the address more than the name, but its just to make the powers that be aware

    Posted 2 weeks ago
    4
    Mark
    Full Member

    336 tickets sold so far.

    There’s a limit on stock set at 1000

    Posted 2 weeks ago
    Mark
    Full Member

    Last call for tickets. They will go off sale at noon.

    Posted 4 days ago
    4
    Mark
    Full Member

    Going to do the draw for this and the MegaSack week 1 winners on Sunday.

    Posted 2 days ago
    bruneep
    Full Member

    who won?

    Posted 23 hours ago
Viewing 12 posts - 1 through 12 (of 12 total)

