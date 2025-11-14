Subscriber Competition: Win A Proviz Jacket plus runner up prizes

This is for our subscribers only. Join us now

First Prize: x1 Apex Cycling Jacket

Second prizes: x3 Reflect360 Cycling Backpacks

Loser prizes: 20% discount Proviz products (we will include a loser discount code)

Proviz is a British sportswear brand founded in 2010, renowned for its award-winning reflective and high-performance apparel for cycling, running, and outdoor activities. Established with the mission of improving safety and visibility, Proviz has become a global name, selling in more than 40 countries and trusted by commuters, athletes, and adventurers alike. The brand combines innovative reflective technologies with functional, durable design, ensuring comfort and performance without compromise. Now celebrating 15 years, Proviz continues to expand its range with premium and accessible products, empowering people worldwide to stay active, visible, and safe in all conditions.

How to enter!

Just head to the EZ Discount area of our site and after you login you will see the big banner for the competition. Click it and spin the wheel. That’s it. Or just click button.. Competition closes on the 17th November.

Rules are you need to be a subscriber. That’s pretty much it.

