Subscriber Competition: Win A Proviz Jacket plus runner up prizes
Subscriber Competition: Win A Proviz Jacket plus runner up prizes

November 14, 2025

  • First Prize: x1 Apex Cycling Jacket 
  • Second prizes: x3 Reflect360 Cycling Backpacks 
  • Loser prizes: 20% discount Proviz products (we will include a loser discount code) 

Proviz is a British sportswear brand founded in 2010, renowned for its award-winning reflective and high-performance apparel for cycling, running, and outdoor activities. Established with the mission of improving safety and visibility, Proviz has become a global name, selling in more than 40 countries and trusted by commuters, athletes, and adventurers alike. The brand combines innovative reflective technologies with functional, durable design, ensuring comfort and performance without compromise. Now celebrating 15 years, Proviz continues to expand its range with premium and accessible products, empowering people worldwide to stay active, visible, and safe in all conditions.

A person wearing a gray t-shirt is standing against a concrete wall, showcasing a reflective white backpack with the brand 'PROV' and the label 'REFLECT 36'.

How to enter!

Just head to the EZ Discount area of our site and after you login you will see the big banner for the competition. Click it and spin the wheel. That’s it. Or just click button.. Competition closes on the 17th November.

I want to win a prize!
A woman jogging along a riverbank at dusk, wearing a bright reflective cycling jacket, with a bridge and city skyline in the background.
A cyclist wearing a reflective jacket and helmet rides a bicycle at night in an urban setting.

Rules are you need to be a subscriber. That’s pretty much it.

If you aren't a subscriber yet, then what are you waiting for?

A digital bi-monthly subscription costs less than £4/month and you can cancel at any time.

Join us

