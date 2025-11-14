Fresh Goods Friday 782: The Released Files Edition

Actual stuff in this week’s edition. Sponsored by Yellow Jersey.

Cotic Rocket

Price : from £7,599

: from £7,599 From: Cotic

This is not the first time Cotic’s first ever ebike has been on these hallowed webpages. But we needed to get it back in for various reasons. The main one being we want to spend more time on it (we only really had one day on a test sample in time for the press launch at the end of last year). I’ve ridden a lot of Cotics and I think this may well be the best one ever. It’s takes everything great about full-sus Cotic’s, steepens the seat angle a bit, improves dropper insertion a lot and adds a motor. I mean, what’s not to like? And yes, I am big fan of external batteries. I always thought it was a shame when they went internal. Better frame feel, more practicality in terms of recharging and spare batteries. Again, what’s not to like?

Madison DTE Waterproof Primaloft Thermal 1-1-3 Gloves

Price : £59.99

: £59.99 From: Freewheel

Rejoice! Someone has finally made ‘trigger’ gloves for cycling. These take the lobster-mit design but instead of a Mr Spock-style ‘1-2-2’ split, these have a sniper style ‘1-1-3′ digit allocation, where your inde finger and thumb are free to do braking and gear/dropper actuation whilst the remaining three fingers have a cosy little time in their sleeping bag wrapped around the grips. These Large size do feel like they may be a tad oversized for me (I often fall between sizes with gloves), but I’ll give ’em a go and get some Mediums in if need be. Review soon!

Liv Pique Advanced SL

Price : from £5,299

: from £5,299 From: Liv Cycling

You may have read our first ride review of one of the male siblings of this bike (the Giant Anthem X Advanced SL) but we also got out to the launch of the XC racey Liv Pique Advanced SL the other week. There’s one due to be delivered through the letterbox any day now so we’re delaying Heather’s first ride thoughts until that arrives and is ridden on UK shores (not literally).

Topeak Turboflow Valve Kit & Combo w/ RapidHead

Price : £34.99 (valve kit, £29.99 (valve combo w/ RapidHead)

: £34.99 (valve kit, £29.99 (valve combo w/ RapidHead) Frim: Extra UK

Moar flow. Not Floe by Philip Glass. Air flow. Air flow from a pump, through a valve and into a tyre on a rim with sealant in it. These are Topeak’s latest Turboflow valve stuff. Before you ask (like I had to), you don’t need the special RapidHead pump head, any existing presta valve-fitting pump head will work with these (the RapidHead will just offer mo’ flo’). Anyway, the basic idea is to replace the trad presta valve core/top thingy with Topeak’s new wider bore core/top. Three times the airflow is claimed. The RapidHead will fit on any track pump with a 10mm hose diameter by the way.

Topeak E-Booster Digital Mini

Price : £109.99

: £109.99 From: Extra UK

Don’t like CO2 cartridges? Had enough of mini track pumps that either take ages to get up to pressure or just.. don’t work. Still want something small enough to take out on rides with you? Well, that’s what these rechargeable electric pumps are all about. This has a digital pressure gauge and evz. Wit-woo. Seriously though, as pathetic and First World as it may sound, one you’ve used one of these things to save the day on a ride, you really don’t want to go back.

WTB Rocket Ltd Ed Camo

Price : £95.00*

: £95.00* From: Saddleback

*camo version not currently available in the UK.

As one of planet Earth’s biggest fans of WTB saddles, I’ve been sent this camo version of the new WTB Rocket. Reading between the lines, the Rocket sounds like it’s at least partly aimed at e-bike riders. WTB: With generous curvature cradling the pelvis of riders who prefer to stay seated … Backstop near back of seat for pelvis to brace against on extra-steep climbs … Integrated handle for lifting heavy bikes during hike-a-bike sections.”

Smartwool Merino socks

Price : £TBC

: £TBC From: Smartwool

Made with merino wool: “Manages sweat, stink, and body temperature.” Smoothed out toe seams for fit and comfort. Cushioning adds warmth, impact protection and durability. Designed with Indestructawool™ Technology no less. “Performance-oriented fit with flex zone” at ankle.

Cyclus AS2 Pro Max Bicycle Tire Inflator

Price : £99.99

: £99.99 From: Cyclus

Yep, another one of them. They’re like buses etc. This is one lacks the rep-set PSI target mode of the Topeak one and is generally just a bit larger and heftier – which may be an advantage in terms of heatsinking and battery capacity.

Atherton A.150M

Price : £4,999 frame only, complete builds from £7,299

: £4,999 frame only, complete builds from £7,299 From: Atherton Bikes

We know you lot like Atherton bikes. So although we haven’t actually got one of these in (yet), we thought you’d like to see it and comment about it below. Atherton Bikes: “A new member of the family: the A.150.M. What’s the M for? Mixed wheel. MX. Mullet. Whatever you call it, the A.150M runs a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear. The result is a shorter rear centre and tighter wheelbase that boost agility and add more rider-to-tyre clearance when things get steep, while keeping the A.150’s trademark balance and composure. A slightly slacker 64.5° head angle boosts confidence and control at speed, while steep seat tube angles between 77.5° and 79° keep riders centred over the pedals on the climbs.”

Forum Thread Of The Week

This week’s deserving winner is colournoise for the aromatic Fungi 2025 – Let’s See Them! thread:

Stale Goods Friday – 2014 Zealous Division

Price : £500 frame only (inflation adjusted = £694.96)

: £500 frame only (inflation adjusted = £694.96) From: Fresh Goods Friday 217

“Using a couple of reinforced struts the wheel can fit within…”

Back when folk though short AF chainstays were a good idea, we wrote: “That back end looks rather short. The idea is to anchor the steamrollerability of 29er wheels to the taut snappy riding of a smaller bike, by making the chainstays supershort and ‘playful’.”

FROG

AKA a Full Round Of Golfie. From a niche corner of the Internet, Dylan (Sausage to his mates) from Huddersfield sets out at ticking off all 48 trails at Innerleithen’s Golfie”. A demanding and impressive feat. Reflects the true Spirit of Enduro and all that.

