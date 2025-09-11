Blackline Exile MTB Trousers review

At £60 the Blackline Exile MTB Trousers have good VFM and – for the most part – perform well in form and function.

Brand : Blackline

: Blackline Product : Exile MTB Trousers

: Exile MTB Trousers Price : £59.99

: £59.99 From : Blackline

: Blackline Tested by: Aran Francis for 3 months

Pros

Great value

Good balance of style, flexibility and function

Some profits go towards maintaining UK trails

Cons

Lack of venting causes excess warmth on sunny rides

Waterproof zips are stiff to use

Our rating

Although Blackline Clothing as a brand is a newcomer to the industry, a lot of you may remember the Blackline range of apparel from Nukeproof. A lot of the same designs/designers are part of Blackine Clothing. As in the Nukeproof days, the kit offers good value and no nonsense riding kit.

With the end of summer upon us, and a fairly warm summer at that, it’s time for the transition back into trousers again. Proper riding trousers are essential and they are tricky to get right. And only one pair of decent trousers does not seem to cut it; one wet ride and then you’ve got nothing to wear for the next day.

Furthermore, trousers take the brunt of most accidents. From crashes to encounters with chainings and pedals, every pair of trousers I own has been sewn up or gaffa taped. Eating through trousers so quickly, value for money and durability are usually my main criteria when it comes to testing legwear. At £60 the exiles clearly meet the first of these concerns, but is there more to them than just being budget friendly?

Starting with adjustability, the Exiles do well. I recently reviewed a set of Fox Defend 3L Water Pants and one of my main complaints was lack of adjustability (with just a centred ratchet strap I couldn’t get the waist tight enough to fit well). The Exile trousers also feature a ratchet strap however the pants also feature two Velcro/elastic straps on the hips to further adjust the trousers. A fly zip is another feature that, for some reason, doesn’t seem to come standard anymore, so it’s nice to see one.

As for comfort, I can be fairly brief. They are really nice and flexible but still tight enough to provide that nice secure and composed feel that helps keep knee pads from shaking down yet doesn’t strangle the knees.

Finally, durability. The material is a more stretchy nylon fabric which feels markedly different to other brands which are more coarse and stiff. This nylon material has proved to be tough and durable, withstanding plenty of scrapes and bashes.

What I will say is that the logos seem to peel quite easily and have come to look quite tatty after not vey long. This is a bit of a shame because I think the Blackline branding is very nice.

The trousers won’t stop you getting a wet bum but when caught out in a shower, my phone and car keys weren’t irreversibly water damaged. The nylon material also dries quickly so you won’t have to sit in wet pants all day after ridind through one puddle. The waterproof zips on the pockets are rather OTT for an otherwise non-waterproof garment and have the tendency to become pretty stiff in operation.

One thing I was disappointed in was the lack of breathability. On a warmer day, I found I got very sweaty in the Exile MTB Trousers. With no vents – or breathing holes – this warmth and sweat builds up during sunny rides.

Overall

The Blackline Exile MTB Trousers serve well as an intermediary, for cooler and dryish rides in autumn and spring (something more substantial and unfortunately expensive is needed for winter). A good value stylish set of pants that balance comfort, flexibility, function and price better than most.

