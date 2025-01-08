Fox Defend 3L Water Pant review 1 of 2

This is the first part of a longer-term review of the Fox Defend 3L Water Pant. The second part will be coming in spring, where we’ll have a better idea about the garment’s durability.

Brand : Fox Racing

: Fox Racing Product : Defend 3L Water Pant

: Defend 3L Water Pant Price : £179.99

: £179.99 From : Fox Racing

: Fox Racing Tested by: Aran Francis for 2 months

This is not Aran. This is Benji.

A good set of waterproof trousers is really an essential for winter riding, especially here in the UK. And not even confined to autumn-winter either! Fox is arguably the biggest brand in mountain bike clothing, and I was keen to see how well the Fox Defend 3L Water Pant performed.

Thankfully, Fox addressed the all important waterproof aspect well. The trousers have kept me bone dry in some of the wettest, slimiest conditions I’ve ever had the ‘pleasure’ of experiencing. Furthermore, the tight-ankled fit of these pants left an obvious mud tan line on my white socks, clear evidence of just how well these waterproofs perform.

The next question was breathability. Again, the Fox Defend 3L Water Pant did well here. Whilst the water was kept out, the sweat wasn’t unduly kept in. This all lead to a pair of trousers that were genuinely comfortable on long, demanding rides.

From a riding comfort point of view, they feel fairly similar to a normal set of trousers. The tougher waterproof material has not removed much if not any of the flexibility you would get from the standard pair of Fox Defend pants.

I found the fit of these trousers was very good; nice and tight on the ankles to avoid any snagging – plus helping to keep knee pads in place – and sealing off your leg from the elements. Anyone that’s used Fox’s other super-tapered riding pants before will be reassured by the fact that this pair features a zip at the bottom of the legs. This zip leaves the days of dancing around in a car park trying to free your feet from the trouser legs far behind you. There is ample space and bagginess around the knee area for the most oversized of knee pads or even another pair of trousers on proper sub-zero freezing day.

However, I do have a couple of issues with the fit. Firstly, they could do with a longer ratchet to fasten the top as, for myself anyway, the leg space is perfect but the waist is a touch on the wide side. Conversely the legs do come up a bit sock-showy short (which is the style of the time I suppose). So if you were to size up for longer legs, it’s worth being careful to check the waist size too.

For £180 you really want these trousers to last a while. Reassuringly, the waterproof material that makes up the majority of the pants seems tougher and hardier than anything else I’ve experienced, at least from Fox anyway. Secondly, Fox has backed-up this tougher waterproof material with strategically placed Cordura reinforcement on the rear. This Cordura patch sits on top of the waterproofing so you can keep a nice dry bum at all times. The one thing I wonder about is why Fox hasn’t added the cordura to the knee areas as it has with other versions of the Defend. With this hardier waterproof material perhaps knee Cordura Isn’t needed..?

Whilst the materials and ratchet set up are nice and hardy, my one concern would be the relatively thin zips. Whilst they seem to have stood up so far, this would be something you should be wary of. Be gentle on them.

Overall

Waterproof trousers make or break winter riding. A good set can keep you happy and comfortable for hours after you would normally be cold and miserable. Being able to smash through puddles at the bottom of ruts without wincing is also bound to help you descend more quickly and confidently too. Therefore, whilst there are a few niggles when it comes to sizing the Fox Defend 3L Water Pant is a great option. As an overview it tackles the waterproofing responsibilities with flying colours, it feels largely similar to a normal set of riding trousers and the materials used feel tough and dependable.

Stay tuned for a longer term update come springtime.

Review Info

Brand: Fox Racing Product: Defend 3L Water Pant From: https://foxracing.co.uk/product/defend-3-layer-water-pants/33778.html Price: £179.99 Tested: by Aran Francis for 2 months

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related