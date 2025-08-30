Tailfin Bar Cage & Bag review

If you’re serious about bikepacking, on road or off, this system is up there with the best.

Brand : Tailfin

: Tailfin Product : Bar Cage & Bag

: Bar Cage & Bag Price : cage £110.00, bags from £40.00, 2 x straps from £10.00

: cage £110.00, bags from £40.00, 2 x straps from £10.00 From : Tailfin.cc

: Tailfin.cc Tested by: Heather Oliver & Stephen Turner for 3 months

Pros

You forget it’s there

Rock solid

Great bag

Cons

Premium price

Torx bolt heads rather delicate

Our rating

Bar bags. When they’re bad, they can ruin a trip; when they’re good, you barely notice them. To which, we’ll open by saying the new Tailfin Bar Cage Bag system is delightfully forgettable — in the best way. Even at £150+. it just works. As the saying goes, quality lasts long after the price is forgotten.

The system consists of an alloy bracket on your handlebars, which connects to an open cargo cage — the kind you might be more familiar seeing bolted to a fork. It’s one of those “why didn’t I think of this?” ideas Tailfin does so well.

The almost infinite adjustability means you can tuck luggage neatly under the bars without it rubbing against (and ruining) your headtube. Smart. And, true to Tailfin’s modular approach, every element is replaceable if needed — though the build quality inspires plenty of confidence.

The actual bags are typical Tailfin. A ripstop nylon with well engineered additional support in high stress areas. We’ve thousands of kms of evidence to say they’re going to survive just fine. Notably, we’ve dragged one of their downtube packs through all seasons and terrain, and still it sits there, unblemished. Waiting for us to realise the inner tube that’s been inside for the last 18 months is the wrong size for whichever bike we’ve strapped it to.

The bag orients with an open clasp that only fits one way — a small but brilliant detail. One of our biggest gripes with bar bags is getting them centred and tight, only to watch them squeeze themselves off to one side once the going gets rough. This clasp also gives an additional axis of support that tightens everything up. Add in air-release valves for compressing the roll-top bags and hardware that just works, and you’ve got a rock-solid setup. No rattling, no knocking, no bouncing. Bliss.

There are also mounts for lights and GPS units that attach to the cage. The GPS mount is excellent: simple, solid, and easy to position anywhere on the cage. The light mount is more suited to “be seen” lights than serious night riding, but thanks to the adjustability of the system, you don’t actually lose much bar space. We were able to run an Exposure SixPack alongside the bag and still see the trail ahead without a ten foot blind spot ahead of my front wheel — a rare luxury when bikepacking in the dark.

It’s not quite perfect. Tailfin continues to use Torx bolts in high-torque spots like the bracket-to-cage linkage, and they’re just not up to repeated tightening during setup. Even with quality tools, we managed to chew through a couple while test-fitting. We’ve since swapped them for sturdier Allen heads from my ever-expanding “just-in-case” hardware stash. A small annoyance, but worth noting.

Finally. We want to talk about strap-on-ability. We might need to coin a new phrase for this. But the point is important. Because it’s a cage, you can carry a few spare straps (Tailfin, Voile, shoelaces, whatever) and easily strap on most anything to the outside of the bag. This is mega for waterproofs where you don’t want to keep stowing them away in changeable weather, or for baguettes when you’re visiting the last shop before setting up camp.

Overall

If you’re serious about bikepacking, on road or off, this system is up there with the best we’ve ever used. If they revise the Torx bolts in key areas, it’d be full marks from us.